Henry County Fair Cash Giveaway Winners
Paris, Tenn.–Several people went away from the Henry County Fair $500 richer. Cash giveaways of $500 each were given away Friday and Saturday nights. The cash give-a-way winners on Friday night were: David Hawes, Asleigh Gray, Jacob Malone and Kassandra Fields. Saturday’s winners were: Alan Foust, Glenn Webb, Morgan...
Hazel “Ish” Griffith
Mrs. Hazel “Ish” Griffith, 91, of Union City, died Sunday at her home. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at East View Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at White-Ranson Funeral Home.
Jackson Webb Wins Grand Champion At Country Ham Sale
Paris, Tenn.–Jackson Webb was the Grand Champion winner at Saturday’s Country Ham Sale at the Henry County Fair. Jackson is the son of Darren and Cheryl Webb of Mansfield. Jackson’s Country Ham was sold for $1,000 to Leon Rogers. At Saturday’s, Country Ham 4-H project, over $65,000...
Obion County Schools Offer Laptops To All Students
Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County School System offers laptops to every student. That is more than 3,100 devices. Even our Kindergarteners have their own devices. At Hillcrest, Ms. Sherry’s Kindergarten class received some help setting up their new devices from the school’s 8th-grade students. Eighth graders partnered up and became “computer buddies” with a Kindergartener and taught the young scholars everything they needed to know about their new device. (Lauren Kendall photo).
Martin First City in Tennessee To Connect to Fast Charge TN
MARTIN, Tenn. – The Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced today that it is the first local power company in Tennessee to install a fast charger location as part of Fast Charge TN, a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and Seven States Power Corporation.
.38 Special To Headline Soybean Festival
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin and other sponsors have again partnered with the city of Martin to bring the Tennessee Soybean Festival to Martin on Sept. 5-10. More than 100 events for the entire family are scheduled during the festival, including appearances by the Puppy Pals Dog Show and the Jetpack Flying Water Circus. Labor Day children’s events include the annual sidewalk chalk art contest at the C.E. Weldon Building from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Mad Hatter Tea Party at 11 a.m. and Magical Martin Day from 3-7 p.m., both at the Martin Public Library.
Mary Ann Peters
Mary Ann Peters, 86 of Puryear, Tennessee, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Henry County Healthcare Center. Mary Ann Peters was born Wednesday, July 8, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Julia Ann Kish. She was married to the late Raymond Joseph Peters, who preceded her in death Monday, May 1, 2006. Besides her mother and husband, Mary Ann was also preceded in death by a daughter: Mary Ellen Peters Sunday, August 8, 2021.
Former Colonel Buchanan Sets New Miller Golf Course Record
When Murray State’s John Buchanan teed off Sunday in an important team qualifying round for the Racers’ men’s team, his approach was the usual shot-by-shot and hole-by-hole focus. Players call it ‘staying in the moment’. However, this time Buchanan’s round was a historic one that...
Discovery Park Announces Ducks Unlimited Partnership
Union City, Tenn.—Discovery Park of America announced today an exhibit dedicated to telling the story of waterfowl hunting, conservation and the ecosystem of the Mississippi Flyway is currently being developed. “Duck, Duck, Goose: Waterfowl of the Mississippi Flyway” will open at the museum and heritage park in 2023. Ducks Unlimited, the world’s leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation, is the premier sponsor of the exhibit.
Parham Family Named Farm Family Of Year
Dresden, Tenn.–Congratulations to the Parham Family in Weakley County for being named the TN Poultry Association‘s Farm Family of the Year. The Parham family raise pullets for the Tyson Obion County Complex. David and his wife, Melanie, have been married for 28 years and raise their children Joshua and Emma in Dresden.
Graves Co. nonprofit aiming to house tornado victims welcomes first family to Water Valley site
A new Graves County nonprofit focused on housing victims of the December outbreak welcomed its first family over the weekend. Camp Graves’ main location is in Water Valley, a Graves County community about 20 minutes away from Mayfield. The idea for the group came together in the aftermath of the disaster, when local business owner and organizer Micah Seavers was working to feed and shelter survivors.
Student arrested after gun recovered at South Side High School
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters reached out to us with concerns about an incident at South Side High School in Jackson. We reached out to school officials who confirmed a student was arrested after a firearm was recovered on campus on Monday, August 29. A...
One hurt in three-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 in Princeton
One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 West in Princeton Friday afternoon. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of U.S. 62 West and Parkway Drive around 2:15 p.m. Friday for reports of a three-vehicle collision. Investigation reportedly revealed that a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Lauren King of Indiana was headed west on U.S. 62 and failed to stop at the traffic light.
Police presence in two separate locations in east Jackson Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A busy day for Jackson police after WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters informed us of a police presence in two separate neighborhoods Sunday. The first was on James Street in east Jackson. Sunday afternoon around 3:30, our crews found multiple police units on the scene and...
Shirley A. Taylor
Ms. Shirley A. Taylor, 86, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Paris, Tennessee. She was born Saturday, September 14, 1935, in Stewart County, Tennessee, daughter of the late Wilmer and Eva Vaughn Sykes. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother: Lewis ‘Jack’ Sykes.
Noon On Square To Be Held In October
Paris, Tenn.–The popular Noon On The Square in downtown Paris has been moved to October. The event draws hundreds to the court square to hear live music and munch on burgers, BBQ and more and historically has been held in September. Last year, the event was moved to October...
Calloway pursuit ends with truck overturned, cruiser damaged
A Cadiz man was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit through Marshall and Calloway counties. A Calloway County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a pickup believed to be driven by a man wanted for questioning out of Trigg County. The driver, 61-year-old Charles Sikes, allegedly refused to stop and fled.
Active Shooter Training Session Tonight
Henry, Tenn.–The Henry Police Department is hosting another free training seminar to teach the public how to survive an active shooter event. It will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, at the Henry Civic Center. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) seminar will significantly...
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people are dead following an incident in Martin over the weekend. The Martin Police Department says Camarri Harper and Marcetta Ross were found dead on North College Street early Sunday morning. Harper is an 18-year-old male from Union City, while Ross is a 31-year-old female...
Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky.
It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. The Du Quoin State Fair kept attendees busy - whether they were letting the kids have fun, winning best sandwich or even finding foster parents.
