Sanford, ME

Police searching for missing New Gloucester man who went kayaking

FREEPORT (WGME) -- Police are searching for a missing New Gloucester man who went kayaking in Freeport on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. Police say 34-year-old Seth Vosmus was last seen in the New Gloucester area on Saturday when he left his family’s home to go to Freeport to go kayaking.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
3 injured in Portsmouth stabbing, no arrests made yet

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WGME) -- Three people were injured after a stabbing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire over the weekend. On Saturday, police responded to a wooded area near Cabot and McDonough Street for a report of a fight involving a knife. When they arrived, they found three people sitting on the...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
City
Sanford, ME
Local
Maine Government
Sanford, ME
Government
Central Maine 2-Year-Old Dies in Saturday Pool Drowning

According to WGME 13, a two-year-old has died following an incident in Auburn, Maine on Saturday. The news station is reporting that emergency crews were called to a residence on Dillingham Hill Road after family members had found the child unresponsive in the family's pool. WGME says that police were...
AUBURN, ME
One person dead after crash in Rochester, police say

ROCHESTER, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Rochester, police said. Rochester Police said around 4:30 p.m., Frisbie EMS, Rochester Fire and Police responded to a serious single car crash on Blackwater Road in the area of Tebbetts Road. Police said it was reported...
ROCHESTER, NH
Maine man accused of stealing car with woman and baby inside

HAMPTON, NH (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of stealing a car in Hampton, New Hampshire, with a woman and baby inside. Police charged 48-year-old David Tayes of Baldwin with two counts of kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, and reckless conduct. According to police, Tayes stole a car...
HAMPTON, NH
Serious Crash Under Investigation in New Hampshire

State police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash in which speed appears to have been a factor in Merrimack Saturday night. Troopers responded to a single-car crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on the southbound side of the highway, where a heavily damanged Nissan was discovered engulfed in flames, authorities said.
MERRIMACK, NH
Arrest and arson charges following Norway apartment fire

NORWAY, Maine — According to a press release from Maine State Police, sent just after 9 a.m. Sunday, 29-year-old Katrina O'Connor has been arrested on arson charges following an apartment fire on Deering Street in Norway. The fire took place around 2 p.m. Saturday. Forty firefighters from 10 communities...
NORWAY, ME
Politics
New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
HAMPTON, NH
Man found unconscious after assault and robbery in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a man was assaulted and robbed in Portland on Tuesday. Officers responded to Cumberland Avenue near Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man on a sidewalk. Police say the 27-year-old Portland man, who is experiencing homelessness, was the victim...
PORTLAND, ME
Second, third adults die days after crash in Madison, police say

MADISON, N.H. — Two people severely injured in a crash Sunday in Madison have died, New Hampshire State Police said Friday. Investigators said three adults and five children were in the single-vehicle crash on Route 16. All three adults were ejected from the SUV, police said. Officials said Kevin...
MADISON, NH

