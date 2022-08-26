Read full article on original website
WGME
$2,000 reward offered in connection with break-in at Oxford Plains Speedway
OXFORD (WGME) -- An office at the Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford was reportedly broken into Monday night and trashed. Speedway officials say nothing appears to have been taken but it was trashed. The Oxford Plains Speedway is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with...
WGME
Police searching for missing New Gloucester man who went kayaking
FREEPORT (WGME) -- Police are searching for a missing New Gloucester man who went kayaking in Freeport on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. Police say 34-year-old Seth Vosmus was last seen in the New Gloucester area on Saturday when he left his family’s home to go to Freeport to go kayaking.
wgan.com
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Raymond sends one man to the hospital
A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Raymond was hospitalized with serious injuries. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Tuesday around 5:50 a.m. on Roosevelt Trail. Police say the driver of a Subaru Outback was making a left turn to go eastbound coming out of...
WGME
3 injured in Portsmouth stabbing, no arrests made yet
PORTSMOUTH, NH (WGME) -- Three people were injured after a stabbing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire over the weekend. On Saturday, police responded to a wooded area near Cabot and McDonough Street for a report of a fight involving a knife. When they arrived, they found three people sitting on the...
WGME
Police officers remind drivers to be caution as Maine students head back to school
Summer break is ending as many Maine schools are starting up this week. Police departments are using this as a good time to remind everyone the rules of the road with more kids out and about. Students in Falmouth, Scarborough, Lewiston, and elsewhere are heading back to school on Wednesday.
Central Maine 2-Year-Old Dies in Saturday Pool Drowning
According to WGME 13, a two-year-old has died following an incident in Auburn, Maine on Saturday. The news station is reporting that emergency crews were called to a residence on Dillingham Hill Road after family members had found the child unresponsive in the family's pool. WGME says that police were...
WMUR.com
3 rifles, ammunition, collectible coins, power tools among items stolen from Northfield storage unit
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Northfield police are seeking the public’s help for information about the theft of three semi-automatic rifles, extra magazines and ammunition from a storage unit on Route 140. Police said it appears the theft occurred between July 23 and July 25. Other items were taken, including...
WMUR.com
One person dead after crash in Rochester, police say
ROCHESTER, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Rochester, police said. Rochester Police said around 4:30 p.m., Frisbie EMS, Rochester Fire and Police responded to a serious single car crash on Blackwater Road in the area of Tebbetts Road. Police said it was reported...
WGME
Maine man accused of stealing car with woman and baby inside
HAMPTON, NH (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of stealing a car in Hampton, New Hampshire, with a woman and baby inside. Police charged 48-year-old David Tayes of Baldwin with two counts of kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, and reckless conduct. According to police, Tayes stole a car...
WGME
'It's inhumane:' Elderly, disabled tenants at Franklin Towers left without power for days
PORTLAND (WMGE)-- The power is still out at Franklin Towers in Portland following Friday night's storm. A fix isn't likely to happen for another week or two. The outage starts on the 7th floor and goes all the way up to the 16th floor at the very top, but just inside the apartment units.
nbcboston.com
Serious Crash Under Investigation in New Hampshire
State police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash in which speed appears to have been a factor in Merrimack Saturday night. Troopers responded to a single-car crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on the southbound side of the highway, where a heavily damanged Nissan was discovered engulfed in flames, authorities said.
WMTW
Arrest and arson charges following Norway apartment fire
NORWAY, Maine — According to a press release from Maine State Police, sent just after 9 a.m. Sunday, 29-year-old Katrina O'Connor has been arrested on arson charges following an apartment fire on Deering Street in Norway. The fire took place around 2 p.m. Saturday. Forty firefighters from 10 communities...
WGME
Former Maine radio DJ claims she was fired after seeking to work from home
(BDN) -- A Hancock County woman who worked at Portland radio stations for 38 years claims in a lawsuit she was fired illegally after she refused to return to working in the stations’ office during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Randi Kirshbaum, 68, of Southwest Harbor sought...
39-Year-Old Man Dies, Pulled From River in Lewiston, Name Released
Last weekend, it was reported that officials were called to the area of Great Falls in Lewiston to investigate reports of an apparent body floating in the water in the Androscoggin river. After arriving, crews were able to remove the body from the water and transport the victim to the...
WGME
South Portland offers rebates to families with low-to-moderate income for going green
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- There is chance for some South Portland residents to earn some green for going green. The city says it's incentivizing citizens with low-to-moderate income to reduce gas emissions. Households with a total income of under the median income of $111,700 qualify. Each family can get up...
WCVB
New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
WGME
Casco Bay High School teacher honored to be nominated for Maine Teacher of the Year
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Casco Bay High School teacher is in the running for the 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year. Portland Public Schools says Matt Bernstein, a ninth-grade social studies teacher, was named the 2022 Cumberland County Teacher of the Year in May. In June, Bernstein was selected...
WGME
Man found unconscious after assault and robbery in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a man was assaulted and robbed in Portland on Tuesday. Officers responded to Cumberland Avenue near Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man on a sidewalk. Police say the 27-year-old Portland man, who is experiencing homelessness, was the victim...
Strafford County, NH, Saturation Patrol Finds More Than Drunk Drivers
Police made eight arrests, including one with suspected fentanyl with a street value of $10,000, in traffic stops made during a DUI Saturation Patrol in the tri-city area of Strafford County on Saturday. The announced patrol was a joint effort between State Police and officers from Barrington and Rochester, and...
WMUR.com
Second, third adults die days after crash in Madison, police say
MADISON, N.H. — Two people severely injured in a crash Sunday in Madison have died, New Hampshire State Police said Friday. Investigators said three adults and five children were in the single-vehicle crash on Route 16. All three adults were ejected from the SUV, police said. Officials said Kevin...
