NAFRS budget likely to be approved; School District to seek feedback from voters; Age-Friendly Northfield to offer internet skills courses

kymnradio.net
New High School program promotes spectator positivity; First public address by Viking Terrace board; Fire Chief Nelson reforms code enforcement
Northfield Superintendent of Schools Dr. Matt Hillmann said spectator behavior at events has become. worse across the country since the pandemic. Perhaps people aren’t used to attending big events anymore, but now toxic and raucous behavior is trickling into high school athletics through spectators at games. Hillmann pointed out...
kymnradio.net
Rhonda Pownell and Dave Bennett discuss Parks & Recreation Investment Plan
Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell and City Engineer Dave Bennett talk about a draft parks and recreation investment plan and a survey for providing input about the plan. For more information and the survey, visit northfieldmn.gov.
kymnradio.net
Jessisa Bakken on Rice County Mobile Opioid Support Team (MOST)
Jessica Bakken, Coordinator of the Rice County Mobile Opioid Support Team (MOST), provides information about MOST. The Mobile Opioid Support Team helps individuals using or in recovery from opiate drug use by providing support and connections to community resources.
