NAFRS budget likely to be approved; School District to seek feedback from voters; Age-Friendly Northfield to offer internet skills courses

By Rich Larson
kymnradio.net
 5 days ago
kymnradio.net

New High School program promotes spectator positivity; First public address by Viking Terrace board; Fire Chief Nelson reforms code enforcement

Northfield Superintendent of Schools Dr. Matt Hillmann said spectator behavior at events has become. worse across the country since the pandemic. Perhaps people aren’t used to attending big events anymore, but now toxic and raucous behavior is trickling into high school athletics through spectators at games. Hillmann pointed out...
