Veteran Producer Dan Lin In Talks To Become DC’s Kevin Feige, Will Oversee Superhero Arm At Warner Bros.

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Doctor Strange 2’ Writer Originally Had Reed Richards In A Post-Credits Scene
Leading up to the release of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” much of the hardcore fan discussion surrounded the suspected cameos in the film. Some were teased in the trailers, particularly Professor X (Patrick Stewart, reprising his role from the “X-Men” films). However, one of the biggest cameos was kept a secret until the film premiered, with John Krasinski showing up as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic of the Fantastic Four. And it appears that even if Reed Richards didn’t show up as part of the Illuminati, the character was going to be part of the ‘Multiverse of Madness’ in one way or another.
theplaylist.net
Neil Gaiman & Guillermo Del Toro Pitched A ‘Doctor Strange’ Movie To Marvel That Would Have Taken Place In The 1920s
Author and comic book writer Neil Gaiman has been making quite an impact on television in recent years with his series “American Gods,” “Good Omens,” “Lucifer,” and the newly released “The Sandman” on Netflix. However, the famed genre writer almost got involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the early days and confirmed a longstanding rumor about wanting to make a “Doctor Strange” film.
theplaylist.net
‘Dark Matter’: Jennifer Connelly To Star Opposite Joel Edgerton In New Apple TV+ Multiverse Series
Fresh off her role in one of the biggest films of all time, “Top Gun: Maverick,” Jennifer Connelly has found her next gig, which brings her back to the world of TV. According to Deadline, Jennifer Connelly is set to star opposite Joel Edgerton in the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series, “Dark Matter.” “Dark Matter” tells the story of a physicist and family man, Jason Dessen (Edgerton), who finds himself trapped in an alternate universe where everything is different than what he knows. Over the course of the series, he has to travel the multiverse to save his family from an evil version of himself. The series features Connelly as the wife of Dessen.
theplaylist.net
Legendary Reportedly Looking To Leave Warner Bros. Discovery For A New Studio Home
With all the drama surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery in recent months, particularly after CEO David Zaslav took over the company after its recent merger, it’s easy to forget that it wasn’t that long ago WarnerMedia (without Discovery) was battling plenty of controversy all on its own. The largest bit was the announcement that all 2021 Warner Bros. film releases would hit theaters and HBO Max on the same day. This led to quite a bit of discussion amongst the film industry and some damaged relationships between WB and some of its top talents including Christopher Nolan. And it appears we’re now seeing even more of that fallout, as Legendary is expected to sever its ties to the studio.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
Kogonada & Christopher Radcliff To Direct & Write New Series About The Death Of Vincent Chin; Chloé Zhao To Produce
The true story of the murder of Vincent Chin is chilling and horrific. Bringing that sort of story to life on TV will definitely take the skills of some talented filmmakers. Thankfully, that’s exactly what is happening with the upcoming series from Participant and producer Chloé Zhao, as they’ve found two acclaimed filmmakers to tell Chin’s story.
theplaylist.net
Jordan Peele Teases More “Stories” To Be Told In ‘Nope’ Universe
After near-universal acclaim for “Get Out,” his directorial debut, Jordan Peele has begun to divide audiences with his newest films, “Us” and “Nope.” The latter of which, released earlier this summer, has been his most controversial yet, with people either saying it’s genius or trying to convince people it’s utter garbage. That debate is neither here nor there. However, according to Peele, it might be his first film to lead to other stories and potential sequels.
theplaylist.net
Taylour Paige & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Joining Eddie Murphy In New ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel
After years of talking about it and fans wondering if it’ll ever get made, it appears that Netflix’s long-in-development “Beverly Hills Cop” sequel is moving ahead. To help gain a bit of momentum, it appears that Eddie Murphy is no longer the only cast member to sign on, as we have two more stars joining the sequel.
theplaylist.net
Jerrod Carmichael Talks ‘On The Count Of Three’ & Not Provoking For Provocation’s Sake [Interview]
While he’s known for the boundary-pushing NBC sitcom, “The Carmichael Show,” and ruthlessly honest comedy stand-up specials—including the “Rothaniel” 2022 HBO special where he came out of the closet for the first time—comedian/actor Jerrod Carmichael is also carving out what appears to be a promising career as a filmmaker. His feature-length dramatic debut, “On The Count Of Three,” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021, was released theatrically this summer in May via United Artists Releasing, and now the indie is available on Hulu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘Dream Scenario’: Nicolas Cage Teaming Up With Ari Aster For A New A24 Comedy
Nicolas Cage is a national treasure. There are just no two ways about it. He’s an A-lister who is willing to take chances on films, whether it’s because he wants a paycheck or because he just has some strange connection to the story. He’ll do a film where he’s fighting animatronics and he has zero lines (“Willy’s Wonderland”) and then follow it up with an uber-meta film about his own fame (“Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”). Hell, he’s working on a film where he plays Dracula. The point is that he takes chances and doesn’t care what anyone else thinks. You know who else takes chances? Ari Aster, the filmmaker behind “Hereditary” and “Midsommar.” So, what happens when they join forces? You should be excited to find out.
theplaylist.net
Fall 2022 TV Preview: Over 45 Series To Watch
The 2022 television year has already produced acclaimed new series like “Severance” and “The Staircase,” alongside the return of critical darlings like “Better Call Saul” and “Barry.” With four months left in the calendar year, what do the streaming giants and cable networks have yet to debut? We collected the 40 most exciting shows that either have release dates scheduled between now and New Year’s Eve or could theoretically drop into the holiday season instead of waiting for 2023. There are a few returning favorites, including “The White Lotus” and another season of “Atlanta” (yes, already), but it’s mostly a list filled with potential, dominated by new series with high-profile pedigrees. Get your calendars out.
theplaylist.net
‘Lost Ollie’ Review: Clever Family Series Challenges Expectations
Netflix’s “Lost Ollie” is a good TV series that could have been a great film. In this era of changing expectations in the movie industry where it seems harder and harder to get an original project financed, it feels like more and more creatives are turning to the wide-open landscape of television production, expanding their feature ideas into limited series that don’t always support the format. That very much feels like the case with this 4-episode mini-series that employs almost no episodic structure at all, basically breaking up a 180-minute movie into four 45-minute episodes. A tighter film version could have been an all-time children’s classic, an unpacking of how grief and memory intertwine, especially in the heart of a child. As is, it’s a show that never quite feels big enough for multiple episodes, even if it succeeds overall because of its massive heart and incredible visual effects. It’s likable and sweet, an easy watch on a weekend for a family, especially one who may be looking for a way into conversations with children about difficult issues like loss.
theplaylist.net
Netflix Fall Film Calendar: ‘White Noise,’ ‘Bardo’ & ‘Pale Blue Eyes’ With Christian Bale Dated For December
With the Fall Film Festival upon us, the Venice Film Festival, and Telluride Film Festival launching this week, streamers like Netflix are about to premiere some of their biggest titles of the year. Namely, Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” Alejandro Innaritu’s “Bardo,” Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and Sebastian Lilo’s “The Wonder.” Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival in early September, was recently dated for December 23 for a Netflix release, and while Netflix has revealed its entire fall slate today, December looks like it’ll be the month for most of its Oscar contenders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe & Evan Rachel Wood Star In New Parody Biopic
Rock star biopics are pretty typical stuff nowadays. They tend to put the star on some sort of pedestal and make it seem as if he or she was destined for greatness. So, leave it to the folks making a Weird Al Yankovic biopic to throw that all on its head with the upcoming film, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”
theplaylist.net
The Best Movies To Buy Or Stream This Week: ‘Crimes Of The Future,’ ‘The Black Phone,’ ‘Daddy Longlegs,’ & More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalogue titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
theplaylist.net
Rian Johnson Promises His ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Is Still Happening: “It Would Break My Heart If I Were Finished”
It’s been years since it was announced that Rian Johnson would take on a new “Star Wars” trilogy that was seemingly disconnected from the Skywalker Saga. But since that announcement, all we’ve heard is talk from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy about how it will still happen eventually and Rian Johnson saying that he would still like to do it. But without any movement on the project and all the changes in direction at Lucasfilm, the idea of Rian Johnson coming back to do more “Star Wars” after ‘The Last Jedi’ seems… not likely. Alas, the filmmaker would like to confirm that it will still happen, eventually.
theplaylist.net
William Friedkin To Direct Kiefer Sutherland In A Remake Of ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’
It’s been more than a decade since William Friedkin directed a narrative feature. That was 2011’s “Killer Joe.” But that doesn’t mean the filmmaker behind “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection” is retired. Far from it. In fact, he just lined up his next feature.
theplaylist.net
‘American Rapstar’ Exclusive Trailer: Justin Staple’s New Doc Puts The Spotlight On A New Generation Of Rappers
Lo-fi can be found across all genres of music. The term, which is short for low-fidelity, was once something that was looked down on and implies poor production value or low-quality music. Nowadays, though, lo-fi music is a genre that is intended to defy stereotypes and provide something that most professional music doesn’t. Many of us put on the “chill” playlists we can find under the lo-fi umbrella on YouTube to have to play in the background as we work from home, while others have made careers out of producing music and releasing it on SoundCloud. Most notable are the young lo-fi rappers, such as XXXTentacion, Smokepurpp, Lil Xan, Lil Peep, and Bhad Bhabie, who are some of the subjects of the film “American Rapstar.“
theplaylist.net
BFI London Film Festival’s Slate Of World Premieres Includes Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’
Outside of Cannes, which still has big problems with showing Netflix content in-competition, most major film festivals are littered with premieres from the world’s biggest streamer. And this year, Netflix is spreading the wealth to even include the BFI London Film Festival, which is getting the honor of being the world premiere event for Guillermo del Toro’s highly-anticipated animated feature, “Pinocchio.”
theplaylist.net
Chris Rock Says He Turned Down An Offer To Host Next Year’s Oscars
Immediately after “The Slap” occurred during this year’s Oscars telecast, folks were feverishly discussing who was right and who was wrong. Some people defended Will Smith for his actions, while others applauded Chris Rock for essentially keeping his composure after being assaulted on live TV. But really, people were curious about what the fallout would be. Will Smith eventually left the Academy and is seemingly persona non grata for the time being. But what about Chris Rock? Well, according to the actor-comedian, the Academy did try to win back his goodwill with a job offer.
theplaylist.net
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Review: Massive Production Gets Off To A Promising Start
The wildly successful premiere of “House of the Dragon,” the prequel to HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” was criticized by some viewers for being a bit too overly familiar. Anyone who felt that way about the origin story of the Targaryens is likely to have a similar response to Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” the streaming giant’s incredibly expensive tale of the early days of Middle-earth and the characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien. “Rings” is so transparent in its desire to recreate what fans loved about the Peter Jackson-directed Oscar winners that the sense of mimicry could turn some people off. However, it feels more likely that even the haters will eventually respond to this mega-series like being reunited with an old friend, subconsciously (or even consciously) aware that the initial goodwill they feel toward the show has more to do with Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen than the new cast members but getting lost in the world of this show too much to care. “The Rings of Power” embraces its action/adventure origins, presenting epic fantasy storytelling in a way that not only shows its oversized budget but allows its world to feel expansive and deep, even if it sometimes feels like we already know our way around it.
Comments / 0