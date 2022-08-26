Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Nathan Rodriguez Stops Moises Flores in One Round
Undefeated featherweight prospect Nathan Rodriguez (9-0, 8 KOs) scored an explosive first-round knockout victory over Moises Flores (25-7-1, 17 KOs) in the main event of a MarvNation Promotions card Saturday evening at Smith Park in Pico Rivera, California. The fight was streamed live on FITE TV Pay-Per-View. Rodriguez, who had...
Boxing Scene
Miguel Flores: I'm Not Targeting Abner Mares’ Eye; Don't Just Wanna Focus On That
Abner Mares was taken aback by what he called “a crazy question” during a recent virtual press conference. A reporter wanted to know, though, if Miguel Flores would target Mares’ surgically repaired right eye when they fight September 4 in Los Angeles. Mares hasn’t fought in more than four years, in large part due to a detached right retina he suffered during a sparring session in January 2019 while preparing to fight Gervonta Davis.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz's Determination Will Be Tested Against Luis Ortiz
In the remarkable tale that is the life and career of Andy Ruiz Jr., there has always existed one constant—a gravitational pull from outside sources working to prevent him from capitalizing on his gifts inside the ring. The former heavyweight champion Ruiz will return to the ring this weekend...
Boxing Scene
Canelo on Joshua's Meltdown: You Never Know What Happened in His Camp; Need to Respect That
Canelo Alvarez thinks the public needs to refrain from heaping too much criticism on Anthony Joshua as it relates to his behavior after his tough loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Shortly after Ukraine’s Usyk was declared the winner, via split decision, of their 12-round WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight title unification rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, earlier this month, Joshua started to act uncharacteristically. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts (the WBA and Ring magazine) and tossed them out of the ring, and then he went on an extended, bizarre rant. Joshua’s actions were roundly lambasted by the boxing world, with many suggesting he was a sore loser.
Boxing Scene
Zurdo Ramirez: Expectation Is To Win All The Titles; Bivol First, Then Beterbiev To Become Undisputed
Gilberto Ramirez is confident of becoming undisputed light heavyweight champion within his next two or three fights. The Mexican southpaw—aptly better known as ‘Zurdo’—is scheduled to face reigning WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) on November 5. With a win, the plan would be to immediately explore an undisputed showdown with Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18KOs), the true lineal champ and unified WBC/IBF/WBO titlist.
Boxing Scene
Usyk Cornerman on 9th Round: Usyk Was Weathering The Storm; Was Fine When He Came Back to Corner
Russ Anber thought Anthony Joshua’s ninth round in his WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight title rematch against incumbent champion Oleksandr Usyk was a tad overblown. That was the period in which London’s Joshua had one of his best stretches in a fight that he ultimately wound up losing by split decision in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In that round, Joshua seemed to stagger the fleet-footed Usyk with body shots and followed up with harrowing combinations. Many observers suggested Joshua was close to getting the stoppage over the Ukrainian champion in that round.
Boxing Scene
Ruiz: Wilder Would Be An Amazing Fight; Not Overlooking Ortiz, But Easy To Make
Andy Ruiz Jr. is well aware of the fight that might await him if Ruiz can beat Luis Ortiz on September 4. Matching Ruiz against Deontay Wilder in what would be a battle between former heavyweight champions makes perfect sense. Ruiz and Wilder will headline FOX Sports Pay-Per-View shows a little less than six weeks apart and they’re the highest-profile Premier Boxing Champions-affiliated heavyweights who haven’t fought.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: Andy Ruiz Clash Will Get Me Closer To a World Title
Heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz is looking for a statement making victory on Sunday, when he faces former unified world champion Andy Ruiz in a WBC title eliminator. The fight will headline a Fox Sports pay-per-view card. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) hasn't fought since a tougher than...
Boxing Scene
Bivol-Ramirez WBA Title Fight Launches 'Champion Series' In Abu Dhabi
Dmitry Bivol will defend his WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title against Mandatory Challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA). Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a...
Boxing Scene
Danny Roman, Former Unified 122-Pound Champ, Announces Retirement
Danny Roman earned his place in the sport the hard way. The former unified junior featherweight titlist can take tremendous pride in a blue-collar career upon reflection now that he claims to be done with the sport. Roman took to social media with a sudden announcement Monday evening that he was hanging up the gloves, less than three months after his most recent bout.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz Motivated To Make Statement, Put Andy Ruiz To Sleep
As soon as Luis Ortiz’ quote from a recent media day hit the internet, I could almost hear the memes being put together. “I’m always trying to reach the top of the mountain,” said the Cuban heavyweight contender, who faces Andy Ruiz Jr. this Sunday in Los Angeles. “I want the top prize. This is a very important fight for me, but so is every fight. They all get me closer to another world title shot. It’s all about training, training and more training. I feel better now than I did when I was 25.”
Boxing Scene
Jose Valenzuela: After I Beat Corrales, Hopefully They Can Make Isaac Cruz Fight Happen
Jose Valenzuela has called for a fight against Isaac Cruz for over a year. The 23-year-old lightweight contender can only hope their handlers put that intriguing lightweight fight together if they win their upcoming bouts on the Andy Ruiz Jr.-Luis Ortiz undercard September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Valenzuela is scheduled to face former WBA super featherweight champion Jezzrel Corrales as part of that FOX Sports Pay-Per-View show, whereas Cruz is set to encounter Eduardo Ramirez.
Boxing Scene
Canelo on Facing the Winner of Bivol-Ramirez: I Don't Want to Fight Mexicans; If Bivol Wins, I Want Rematch
Canelo Alvarez’s schedule for the first half of 2023 appears to hinge on who will win the upcoming light heavyweight title bout between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. Russia’s Bivol, the WBA beltholder, will defend his title against Mexico’s Ramirez on Nov. 5 in Abu Dhabi,...
Boxing Scene
News: IBA's Kremlev Visits Palestine, Tahmir Smalls Picks Up Quick Win
IBA President came to Palestine with an official visit to hold meetings with sports officials of the country and to meet the national boxing team. Together with NOC President Jibril Mahmoud Muhammad Rajoub and President of the Palestinian Boxing Federation Mohammad Al-Salhout, Umar Kremlev visited a few boxing gyms. The...
Boxing Scene
Gillberto Ramirez 'Very Confident' He'll Beat Bivol, No Rematch Clause in Deal
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is so confident in his ability to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, that he told Golden Boy Promotions he is willing to “fight on the moon if necessary” - according to Golden Boy Promotions' matchmaker Robert Diaz. “When Zurdo signed with...
Boxing Scene
Abner Mares: I'm Already A HOF Fighter, Not Cocky, Just Stating Facts
LOS ANGELES – Abner Mares’ near four-year retirement will end on Sept. 4 when he takes on Miguel Flores at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The bout will be one of the featured attractions for a FOX pay-per-view headlined by heavyweights Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz.
Boxing Scene
Joseph Diaz-William Zepeda Pushed Back Two Weeks, Now Headlines Nov. 19 DAZN Show
Joseph Diaz Jr. will now push nearly one full year between bouts by the time he returns to the ring. A terrific crossroads bout between Diaz and unbeaten lightweight contender William Zepeda will now top a November 19 DAZN telecast, pushed back two weeks from its original November 5 fight date at a yet to be revealed venue in Southern California. The network confirmed the development over the weekend in revealing its current—though not complete—fall schedule.
Boxing Scene
Jessica McCaskill-Chantelle Cameron Title Fight Set, Nov. 5 On Bivol-Ramirez Abu Dhabi Card
Jessica McCaskill will take the rare step of dropping down in weight to enhance her pound-for-pound credentials. BoxingScene.com has learned that a deal is reached for McCaskill—the reigning undisputed welterweight champion—to face reigning WBC/IBF junior welterweight titlist Chantelle Cameron. The bout will take place with Cameron’s titles at stake as part of an already announced November 5 DAZN show from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz On Headlining At Crypto.com Arena: Blessing For Me To Have My Turn As Main Event
Andy Ruiz will clear off at least one bucket list item this weekend. The long-term goal for the former unified heavyweight titlist is to enjoy a second title reign. The next step on that journey leads Ruiz to playing an arena he’d previously only attended as a spectator. That changes this Sunday, when he faces Miami’s Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28KOs) in a scheduled 12-round WBC semifinal title eliminator atop a Fox Sports Pay-Per-View event from Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles.
Boxing Scene
Dubois Paid For Trevor Bryan Fight, Lawsuit Against Don King Dismissed With Prejudice
Daniel Dubois can move on to his next fight having been paid in full for his last one. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a filed against Don King Productions (DKP) by the heavyweight contender was settled and dismissed with prejudice in a Broward County, Florida courtroom. As previously reported, Dubois and his legal team settled the matter out of court with the Hall of Fame promoter, ensuring that Dubois would receive full payment less agreed credit against his guaranteed purse for his June 11 knockout win over Trevor Bryan in Hollywood, Florida.
