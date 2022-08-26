Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Wonder Man’: Ben Kingsley To Return As Trevor Slattery In Upcoming Marvel Series
One of the things fans enjoy most about the MCU is just how interconnected everything is. Over the past 15-ish years, Marvel Studios has created a universe that spans more than two dozen films and multiple TV series, allowing for some characters to venture through multiple different franchises. Oddly enough, one of those characters is Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery, who started as a pseudo-villain in “Iron Man 3” and reappeared in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” as comedic relief. Well, it appears Slattery’s MCU life is still going strong, as he’s set to appear in the upcoming “Wonder Man” series.
theplaylist.net
Neil Gaiman & Guillermo Del Toro Pitched A ‘Doctor Strange’ Movie To Marvel That Would Have Taken Place In The 1920s
Author and comic book writer Neil Gaiman has been making quite an impact on television in recent years with his series “American Gods,” “Good Omens,” “Lucifer,” and the newly released “The Sandman” on Netflix. However, the famed genre writer almost got involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the early days and confirmed a longstanding rumor about wanting to make a “Doctor Strange” film.
theplaylist.net
Rian Johnson Promises His ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Is Still Happening: “It Would Break My Heart If I Were Finished”
It’s been years since it was announced that Rian Johnson would take on a new “Star Wars” trilogy that was seemingly disconnected from the Skywalker Saga. But since that announcement, all we’ve heard is talk from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy about how it will still happen eventually and Rian Johnson saying that he would still like to do it. But without any movement on the project and all the changes in direction at Lucasfilm, the idea of Rian Johnson coming back to do more “Star Wars” after ‘The Last Jedi’ seems… not likely. Alas, the filmmaker would like to confirm that it will still happen, eventually.
theplaylist.net
‘Dark Matter’: Jennifer Connelly To Star Opposite Joel Edgerton In New Apple TV+ Multiverse Series
Fresh off her role in one of the biggest films of all time, “Top Gun: Maverick,” Jennifer Connelly has found her next gig, which brings her back to the world of TV. According to Deadline, Jennifer Connelly is set to star opposite Joel Edgerton in the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series, “Dark Matter.” “Dark Matter” tells the story of a physicist and family man, Jason Dessen (Edgerton), who finds himself trapped in an alternate universe where everything is different than what he knows. Over the course of the series, he has to travel the multiverse to save his family from an evil version of himself. The series features Connelly as the wife of Dessen.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe & Evan Rachel Wood Star In New Parody Biopic
Rock star biopics are pretty typical stuff nowadays. They tend to put the star on some sort of pedestal and make it seem as if he or she was destined for greatness. So, leave it to the folks making a Weird Al Yankovic biopic to throw that all on its head with the upcoming film, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”
theplaylist.net
‘Red Sonja’: Sacha Baron Cohen Reportedly Turned Down $7M To Play Villainous Sorcerer Kulan Gath In Fantasy Film
Earlier in the week, it was announced that Millennium Media’s reboot of the 1985 fantasy action flick “Red Sonja” had started shooting. However, the big reveal in that update was that the studio had quietly switched out director Joey Soloway (“Transparent”) and lead actress Hannah John-Kamen (“Ant-Man & The Wasp”) for director M.J. Bassett (“Rogue”) and a new lead Matilda Lutz (“Revenge”). And additionally, it looks like the project almost landed a big-name actor for a key role before that shakeup.
theplaylist.net
‘Lost Ollie’ Review: Clever Family Series Challenges Expectations
Netflix’s “Lost Ollie” is a good TV series that could have been a great film. In this era of changing expectations in the movie industry where it seems harder and harder to get an original project financed, it feels like more and more creatives are turning to the wide-open landscape of television production, expanding their feature ideas into limited series that don’t always support the format. That very much feels like the case with this 4-episode mini-series that employs almost no episodic structure at all, basically breaking up a 180-minute movie into four 45-minute episodes. A tighter film version could have been an all-time children’s classic, an unpacking of how grief and memory intertwine, especially in the heart of a child. As is, it’s a show that never quite feels big enough for multiple episodes, even if it succeeds overall because of its massive heart and incredible visual effects. It’s likable and sweet, an easy watch on a weekend for a family, especially one who may be looking for a way into conversations with children about difficult issues like loss.
theplaylist.net
‘Dream Scenario’: Nicolas Cage Teaming Up With Ari Aster For A New A24 Comedy
Nicolas Cage is a national treasure. There are just no two ways about it. He’s an A-lister who is willing to take chances on films, whether it’s because he wants a paycheck or because he just has some strange connection to the story. He’ll do a film where he’s fighting animatronics and he has zero lines (“Willy’s Wonderland”) and then follow it up with an uber-meta film about his own fame (“Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”). Hell, he’s working on a film where he plays Dracula. The point is that he takes chances and doesn’t care what anyone else thinks. You know who else takes chances? Ari Aster, the filmmaker behind “Hereditary” and “Midsommar.” So, what happens when they join forces? You should be excited to find out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
Ellen Burstyn Reveals She’s Starring In Blumhouse’s ‘Exorcist’ Reboot To Help Fund An Acting Scholarship
We are just a little more than a month away from the release of Blumhouse’s upcoming trilogy-ending horror film, “Halloween Ends.” This is the third film in the studio’s attempt to revitalize a horror franchise that was fairly dormant for years. And Blumhouse has made a lot of money off of this gamble. Now, the studio is hoping to strike gold again with a new series of films based on “The Exorcist.” The studio has even gone so far as to get Ellen Burstyn to return to the franchise, which begs the question— why now?
Comments / 0