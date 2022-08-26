Netflix’s “Lost Ollie” is a good TV series that could have been a great film. In this era of changing expectations in the movie industry where it seems harder and harder to get an original project financed, it feels like more and more creatives are turning to the wide-open landscape of television production, expanding their feature ideas into limited series that don’t always support the format. That very much feels like the case with this 4-episode mini-series that employs almost no episodic structure at all, basically breaking up a 180-minute movie into four 45-minute episodes. A tighter film version could have been an all-time children’s classic, an unpacking of how grief and memory intertwine, especially in the heart of a child. As is, it’s a show that never quite feels big enough for multiple episodes, even if it succeeds overall because of its massive heart and incredible visual effects. It’s likable and sweet, an easy watch on a weekend for a family, especially one who may be looking for a way into conversations with children about difficult issues like loss.

