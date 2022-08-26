Read full article on original website
bhhschicago.com
705 E Harding Drive #705
Welcome to this nicely landscaped, charming home located in a great Urbana neighborhood! This two bedroom one full bath has everything you need, including a one car attached garage. You'll fall in love with the spacious eat-in kitchen and two large bedrooms with deep closets. The home also boasts a back deck that overlooks the large fenced backyard. Washer and dryer are included as well.
Danville church to give away free food every month
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A Danville church wanted to help their community, so they handed out boxes of free food. It’s something they plan to do at the end of every month. 21st Century Christian Worship Center co-pastor Shanae Dowell said many people in the area need food, and she wanted to meet that need. […]
Decatur Police warns of donation scam
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is warning people in the community about a scam it has become aware of that awaits drivers at street intersections. Officers said that in recent weeks, they received reports of people “aggressively seeking” donations from drivers. From these reports and further research, officers noticed several patterns: they […]
WAND TV
New FedEx Ground center bringing jobs to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new FedEx Ground center is coming to Decatur. FedEx Ground has entered into a lease agreement on a new, 317,000 square-foot distribution center located on North Brush College Road. It is expected to be operational in October with a mix of full and part-time workers.
Missing Georgetown girl found safe
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — An 11-year-old girl from Georgetown is safe after she was found near Indianapolis at the home of a 19-year-old male. That teenager is now under arrest. Captain Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned the girl was missing on Saturday and discovered she had been communicating online […]
wcbu.org
Application help offered for Peoria residents struggling with utility bills
Dozens of Peoria residents were at the Lincoln branch of the Peoria Public Library on Monday for a clinic on saving money on utilities. The event, hosted by Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, included information on how to apply for heating and water assistance programs like LIHEAP and LIHWAP. There also were individual utility bill reviews with representatives from the Citizens’ Utility Board (CUB), and a question-and-answer session with Ameren and Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity representatives.
Students and business owners react to weekend Campustown shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Two students share the moments after hearing there was a shooting in Campustown. “It was definitely just kind of scary, I would say. My heart dropped for a little bit,” Maya Cornejo, a student at the U of I said. She was near the area of Saturday morning’s shooting at Third […]
Danville hotel evacuated for chlorine leak
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A hotel in Danville was evacuated Monday morning for a gas leak. According to Danville Fire Chief Donald McMasters, the Danville Fire and Police Departments were called to the Days Inn on North Gilbert Street around 8:30 a.m. for a chlorine gas release in the basement. The hotel was evacuated and […]
Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
New suspects wanted in connection to Decatur murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two more people are now wanted by the Decatur Police Department in connection a murder that happened earlier this month. Decatur Police Lieutenant Scott Rosenberry said Omari Walker and Kyle Escoe, both 18 years of age, are wanted in connection to the Aug. 14 murder of 24-year-old Arrion McClelland. Each have […]
6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to their homes. Officials said, “The victims […]
WAND TV
11 alleged child predators arrested as a result of police sting operation
PAXTON, Ill. (WAND)- A police sting operation results in the arrest of 11 alleged child predators. The News Gazette reports 11 individuals from areas ranging from Urbana, to New Lenox and Vandalia have all been arrested after an undercover cop posed as a teenage girl from Paxton online. During the...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Hazardous Materials Incident Leaves Injuries at Hotel
A hazardous materials incident forced the evacuation of the Days Inn Hotel along North Gilbert Street in Danville this morning (Monday). Fire Chief Don McMasters explained what happened in the building’s basement…. {AUDIO: ‘’In an attempt to fill-up the pool chlorinator, there was an incident with some pool chlorine...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal Police looking to identify retail theft suspect
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help Tuesday to identify a suspect related to multiple retail theft incidents. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers are looking to identify a suspect related to several retail theft incidents from 707 Liquors since the start of August.
Paxton Police arrest 11 child predators in sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One police department is working to bring many suspected child predators out from behind their screens through a new operation. They’re calling it an undercover sting. So far, the Paxton Police Department has arrested 11 men. Nine are from Central Illinois: Ruben Aguilera-Santoyo, 34, of Onarga Kenneth Burklow Jr., 37, of […]
Man sentenced for trying to strangle woman
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A Danville man was sentenced to 6.5 years for domestic battery. On August 24, Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Pierre Miller for an argument that resulted in him attempting to choke a woman. Officials said the victim tried to get away, but Miller grabbed her and threw her to the ground. […]
$19 million construction project in full-swing at North Vermillion
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly $19-million construction project is in full swing at the North Vermillion Community School Corporation. From the walls to the lockers, to the classrooms, North Vermillion High School is getting a complete upgrade. Classrooms are being expanded and upgraded, security has been enhanced, “We’re able to touch just about […]
Danville murder victim identified
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting early Sunday morning in Danville. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry of Danville. McFadden added that Barry’s family has been notified and an autopsy will be performed on Monday. […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
A map of shootings in Champaign from Jan. 1, 2016 to Nov. 15, 2021. It was released in the Community Violence Reduction Blueprint, which was released in February 2022.
There were 50 lethal shootings in the city of Champaign between 2015 and the first half of 2022. Of those 50 victims, 15 were 20 years old or younger. At least 30 suspects were arrested in those shootings, and 15 of them were also aged 20 or younger. Those were...
