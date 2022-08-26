Read full article on original website
Richard M. Anderson, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Richard M. Anderson, 79, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home. He was born October 24, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of James E. and Margaret L. Jenkins Anderson. Richard was a graduate of Chaney High School. He was a United States Army veteran.
Robert M. Palma, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Palma, 76, died following thyroid cancer, Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home. He was born July 24, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of Robert F. and Mary Helen McBride Palma. He dedicated his life to family and the service of others. Nothing...
Alice J. Graham, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice J. Graham, 76, of Warren passed away on Saturday evening, August 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren. Alice was born on March 15, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Almer and Helen (Hall) Storey. After graduating from Warren G. Harding...
Jerry W. Seem, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry W. Seem, 86, formerly of Water Street in Poland, passed away Saturday morning, August 27, 2022, at Windsor House at Masternick Memorial, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born June 24, 1936, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a son of Verne and Isabel (Gibson)...
Amy Toth Dahl, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On August 27, 2022, Dr. Amy Toth Dahl D.C. 41, passed away suddenly from a pulmonary embolism at her home with her husband by her side. Amy was born on July 9, 1981, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Officer Toth, Jeffrey and Michele (Shelly Horvath) Toth of Austintown, Ohio.
James L. Campbell, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Campbell, 79, of Boardman passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, with his four children by his side. Jim was born January 6, 1943 in Youngstown, son of James and Agnes Lally Campbell. After graduating from Canfield High School, Jim enlisted in the Air...
Myrna Louise Eicholtz, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrna Eicholtz, age 74, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 and joined her husband, Larry in heaven. She was born on August 23, 1947. She was survived by her sons, Lee and William Eicholtz and her brother, William Walton. Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral...
Lela Pearl Hart, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lela Pearl (Scott) Hart, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Greenbriar Health Care Center. Lela was born on April 7, 1936, in Cumberland, Maryland, the daughter of Reynold and Beatrice (Stallings) Scott. On October 8, 1960, she was united in marriage...
David Eugene Criss, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Eugene Criss, 63, passed away, Monday, August 29, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. He was born November 29, 1958 in Salem, son of the late Charles T., Sr. and Dorothy Mae (Harris) Criss. David had worked at the Masco Workshop in Boardman...
Ernest H. Stinson, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest H. Stinson, age 66, of Hubbard passed away at home on Monday August 29, 2022. Ernest was born May 20, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Ernest H. & Margaret Ann Vanasdale Stinson. He was an over the road truck driver for many...
Mary Louise Valeriani, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Valeriani of Youngstown, Ohio passed away at home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born June 2, 1943, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Phillip and Angeline (Piccoli) Valeriani. After losing her mother early in her life, she was reared by her Aunt Lena and Uncle Victor Ranalli, Sr.
Barbara Louise McClead Eckenrod, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Louise McClead Eckenrod, age 75, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born on October 10, 1946, to the late Gerald and Margaret Frye McClead. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Renee Eckenrod; parents and a brother, Robert...
Barbara Marie Nicely, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Marie (Oskowski) Nicely, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Austintown Healthcare Center. Barbara was born on February 8, 1936, in Glendale, California to Richard N. Wimberly and Maxine E. Ludwig. Barbara was united in marriage to John F. Nicely on...
Terri Lynn Thomas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terri Lynn Thomas, 64, of 137 Nevada Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:02 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, following an extended illness. She was born February 15, 1958 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James T. and...
Phyllis L. Scheckelhoff Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis L. Scheckelhoff, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Phyllis was born October 13, 1938, in Youngstown, the daughter of William and Grace Carano Flask. She previously worked at St. Charles Parish House as a housekeeper. She was a member of St....
Patricia Ann Scott, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Scott, 87, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in her home that she and her husband built and is now sitting at the feet of Jesus. She was born December 6, 1934, to Charles and Lillian Crawford Gosnell in...
Yvonne Elaine Jones, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our family recently lost a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will forever be missed. Yvonne Elaine Jones, 74, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Akron City Hospital. She was born January 22, 1948 in Salem, daughter of the late John and...
Robert “Pud” W. McConnell, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. “Pud” McConnell, age 75, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 after a fierce battle with ALS. Robert “Pud” was born June 4, 1947, a son of Hugh and Winifred “Fritzie” Warner McConnell. After...
Pasquale D. Agresta, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Pasquale D. Agresta, 89, who passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 27. Pasquale...
Audrey Ellen Racz, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Ellen Racz, 75, formerly of Carnegie Avenue passed away Thursday evening, August 25, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge. Audrey was born May 8, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Nancy Pavelko Racz and was a lifelong area...
