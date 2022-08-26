ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon reports no new injuries for Colchester clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNEMk_0hWTzANq00

Tranmere have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare to face Colchester on Saturday.

Micky Mellon’s side fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat to Premier League club Newcastle in midweek and will be looking to take that performance into their league campaign.

Elliott Nevitt is likely to start up front after scoring his second goal of the season in midweek.

Ross Doohan should take his place between the sticks again.

Colchester could welcome back midfielder Alan Judge for the trip to Prenton Park.

The 33-year-old has missed the U’s last five games with a knee injury but has since returned to training and could make his return.

Centre-back Tom Dallison impressed on his return to the side in their midweek defeat to Brentford and could be in with a shout for his first league appearance of the season.

Midfielder Cole Skuse could also start after his midweek outing.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chelsea sign Wesley Fofana in £70million transfer from Leicester

Wesley Fofana has completed his £70million move from Leicester to Chelsea. The defender has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge, the Blues confirmed on Wednesday. Fofana joins Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella as defensive reinforcements for boss Thomas Tuchel this summer. The 21-year-old told the club’s official site:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Dallison
Person
Ross Doohan
Person
Micky Mellon
Person
Cole Skuse
newschain

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colchester#U
newschain

‘Quality’ Aleksandar Mitrovic is most important Fulham player – Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno hailed Aleksandar Mitrovic as Fulham’s most important player after his goal helped the club win 2-1 against Brighton on Tuesday. The Serbian forward’s sliding tap-in broke the deadlock just after half-time and took his tally for the embryonic season to five goals, already exceeding his total of three scored across the west London club’s last Premier League season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in Cannes prize winner Triangle Of Sadness, has died at the age of 32. She died on Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said. Dean also had a recurring...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Charlie McCann sees ‘clear pathway’ to Rangers first team after cup win

Charlie McCann believes the route to first-team football at Rangers was shown in the 3-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Queen of the South at Ibrox on Tuesday night. Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst changed the whole team from the one which started the 4-0 win over Ross County in the cinch Premiership at the weekend, with 18-year-old striker Robbie Ure making a scoring debut in a side which also included 18-year-old Leon King and 19-year-old fellow defender Adam Devine.
SOCCER
newschain

Josh Mullin leaves Livingston to join Ayr on season-long loan

Josh Mullin has left Livingston to join cinch Championship leaders Ayr on a season-long loan. The move is set to spell the end of the 29-year-old’s second stint in West Lothian, where he has netted 15 times in 123 appearances. The former Ross County player has scored one goal...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
152K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy