Tuscaloosa, AL

PRINTABLES: 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Graphical Depth Chart

It’s that time again: from long-time reader (and annual contributor) Jay Reynolds, we present the graphical 2022 Alabama Depth Chart for you. There are a lot of new faces and names this year, especially at backup spots and on the offense, so check ‘em off by position and number, and let’s get ready for the march to 15-0.
Pokemoto Opens in Oxford, Home of University of Mississippi

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The new location is 101 Merchants Drive, Oxford MS 38655. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the...
wtva.com

Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
Skilled to Work - Magnolia Stone in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — Magnolia Stone is a contracting business that fabricates countertops. Owner and operator C.J. Hill said his workers make quartz, granite, quartzite, and marble countertops. He said they make pretty much any solid surface countertop for the public. He's looking for three or four new...
Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant as part of their continued restructuring plan. The company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. The restructuring plan focuses on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint.
Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
The Coop named top rooftop bar

The Coop at Graduate in Oxford was named one of Big 7 Travel’s Best Rooftop Bars in The USA for 2022. The list, which includes elegant and exciting rooftop bars from across the country, places The Coop at 26. Since its opening in 2015, The Coop has been a...
What happened to Leigh Occhi: Retracing the mysterious disappearance

TUPELO — Leigh Occhi had just turned 13 and was home alone when her mother, Vickie Felton, left for work just before 8 a.m. When Felton called about an hour later and got no response, she drove back to the 105 Honey Locust Drive home. There was blood on the walls and floor, but Occhi was not there.
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
