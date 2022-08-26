Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin Discusses Love of Oxford, Undecided Quarterback Competition to Begin Game Week
The Rebel head coach has yet to make a decision at quarterback, but Kiffin had high praise for his community on Monday.
Roll 'Bama Roll
PRINTABLES: 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Graphical Depth Chart
It’s that time again: from long-time reader (and annual contributor) Jay Reynolds, we present the graphical 2022 Alabama Depth Chart for you. There are a lot of new faces and names this year, especially at backup spots and on the offense, so check ‘em off by position and number, and let’s get ready for the march to 15-0.
Ole Miss 2025 baseball commit Luke Romine is just getting started
The most recent baseball to commit to the defending National Champion Ole Miss baseball team is just beginning his sophomore year at Hernando High School, just about an hour north of Oxford on I-55. On Monday morning, Luke Romine made his college decision official. "I’m very excited and blessed to...
thelocalvoice.net
Pokemoto Opens in Oxford, Home of University of Mississippi
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The new location is 101 Merchants Drive, Oxford MS 38655. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Alumnus Repays Career Guidance with Major Gift
Brent Wood’s contribution to help build accountancy school of tomorrow. Brent Wood‘s recent gift to the University of Mississippi will help shape new construction for the institution that launched his successful 26-year career in accounting. “I went to Ole Miss without a specific major in mind,” said Wood,...
Mississippi gears up for Second Amendment Tax Holiday
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Tax-free holidays aren’t just for things like school supplies. This weekend marks Misississippi’s annual Second Amendment Tax Holiday. As FOX13 found out, it just about makes the state stand alone. “In the past, we have had ten percent sales, and that doesn’t do...
ourmshome.com
Henderson’s Estate Expands Legacy at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – For 37 years, the late Alice Henderson, of Jackson, supported the University of Mississippi with funds for scholarships. Now her $3.1 million estate gift further illustrates her devotion to strengthening her alma mater. The gift is directed to the John P. and Wanda Alice McKee Henderson...
bobgermanylaw.com
Columbus, MS - Four-Vehicle Pile-Up on US-82 Leads to Death of Porter, Dodds, Unborn Child
Columbus, MS (August 29, 2022) - A collision between two motorcycles and two passenger vehicles left two people dead on Sunday, August 28th. Reports show that, at about 1:00 a.m., an initial collision between two vehicles prompted a chain reaction crash on US-82 in Columbus. A vehicle crashed into the...
thelocalvoice.net
New York City’s Russell Sage Foundation Selects University of Mississippi Professor James Thomas as Visiting Scholar
Sociologist James Thomas will do one-year residency in New York City. University of Mississippi professor James M. Thomas is heading to New York City to continue his exploration into how white Southerners are making sense of race and racism. The associate professor of sociology is among 14 fellows selected by...
Couple arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi
A Clarksdale couple was arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi. Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale, are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident in Oxford. On June 27, the Oxford Police Department took a felony shoplifting report from a business on West Jackson Avenue....
wtva.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Magnolia Stone in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — Magnolia Stone is a contracting business that fabricates countertops. Owner and operator C.J. Hill said his workers make quartz, granite, quartzite, and marble countertops. He said they make pretty much any solid surface countertop for the public. He's looking for three or four new...
actionnews5.com
Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant as part of their continued restructuring plan. The company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. The restructuring plan focuses on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint.
Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Oxford Eagle
The Coop named top rooftop bar
The Coop at Graduate in Oxford was named one of Big 7 Travel’s Best Rooftop Bars in The USA for 2022. The list, which includes elegant and exciting rooftop bars from across the country, places The Coop at 26. Since its opening in 2015, The Coop has been a...
Commercial Dispatch
What happened to Leigh Occhi: Retracing the mysterious disappearance
TUPELO — Leigh Occhi had just turned 13 and was home alone when her mother, Vickie Felton, left for work just before 8 a.m. When Felton called about an hour later and got no response, she drove back to the 105 Honey Locust Drive home. There was blood on the walls and floor, but Occhi was not there.
Mississippi man charged with intimidation of witness after ignoring court order
A Mississippi man was arrested after police determined he was harassing a past victim of domestic violence, even after he had been ordered by the court not to have contact with the victim. Tayler Beard, 26, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with felony intimidation of a witness. His bond...
Two people killed in early morning chain reaction crash on Mississippi highway
A crash involving two cars and two motorcycles early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of two people. WTVA in Tupelo reports that a vehicle crash that started a chain reaction of crashes killed two people on U.S. 82 in Columbus at approximately 1 a.m. Reports are that a vehicle...
wtva.com
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
