Youngstown, OH

Richard M. Anderson, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Richard M. Anderson, 79, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home. He was born October 24, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of James E. and Margaret L. Jenkins Anderson. Richard was a graduate of Chaney High School. He was a United States Army veteran.
BOARDMAN, OH
Lela Pearl Hart, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lela Pearl (Scott) Hart, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Greenbriar Health Care Center. Lela was born on April 7, 1936, in Cumberland, Maryland, the daughter of Reynold and Beatrice (Stallings) Scott. On October 8, 1960, she was united in marriage...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Clair Eugene Cooper, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Clair Eugene Cooper, 88, of Austintown. Clair passed away Monday afternoon, August 29, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare Center. He was born May18, 1934 in Youngstown the son of Ross A. Cooper Sr. and Mary A. (Miller) Cooper. He retired as...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Ernest H. Stinson, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest H. Stinson, age 66, of Hubbard passed away at home on Monday August 29, 2022. Ernest was born May 20, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Ernest H. & Margaret Ann Vanasdale Stinson. He was an over the road truck driver for many...
HUBBARD, OH
Alice J. Graham, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice J. Graham, 76, of Warren passed away on Saturday evening, August 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren. Alice was born on March 15, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Almer and Helen (Hall) Storey. After graduating from Warren G. Harding...
WARREN, OH
Robert “Pud” W. McConnell, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. “Pud” McConnell, age 75, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 after a fierce battle with ALS. Robert “Pud” was born June 4, 1947, a son of Hugh and Winifred “Fritzie” Warner McConnell. After...
HUBBARD, OH
Jerry W. Seem, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry W. Seem, 86, formerly of Water Street in Poland, passed away Saturday morning, August 27, 2022, at Windsor House at Masternick Memorial, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born June 24, 1936, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a son of Verne and Isabel (Gibson)...
POLAND, OH
Mary Louise Valeriani, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Valeriani of Youngstown, Ohio passed away at home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born June 2, 1943, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Phillip and Angeline (Piccoli) Valeriani. After losing her mother early in her life, she was reared by her Aunt Lena and Uncle Victor Ranalli, Sr.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Yvonne Elaine Jones, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our family recently lost a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will forever be missed. Yvonne Elaine Jones, 74, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Akron City Hospital. She was born January 22, 1948 in Salem, daughter of the late John and...
SALEM, OH
Barbara Louise McClead Eckenrod, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Louise McClead Eckenrod, age 75, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born on October 10, 1946, to the late Gerald and Margaret Frye McClead. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Renee Eckenrod; parents and a brother, Robert...
WARREN, OH
James L. Campbell, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Campbell, 79, of Boardman passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, with his four children by his side. Jim was born January 6, 1943 in Youngstown, son of James and Agnes Lally Campbell. After graduating from Canfield High School, Jim enlisted in the Air...
BOARDMAN, OH
Sharon Wolikow, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Wolikow passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Omni Manor Nursing Home, with her family by her side. Sharon was born October 8, 1951, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of Adalene Connelly and her adopted stepmother and stepfather, Hump and Ethel Campbell. She...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
David Eugene Criss, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Eugene Criss, 63, passed away, Monday, August 29, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. He was born November 29, 1958 in Salem, son of the late Charles T., Sr. and Dorothy Mae (Harris) Criss. David had worked at the Masco Workshop in Boardman...
SEBRING, OH
Lawrence J. “Larry” Egley, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence J. “Larry” Egley, 72, of Boardman, died Thursday evening, August 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. He was born December 27, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of John and Antionette (Church) Egley and had been a lifelong area resident.
BOARDMAN, OH
Patricia Ann Scott, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Scott, 87, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in her home that she and her husband built and is now sitting at the feet of Jesus. She was born December 6, 1934, to Charles and Lillian Crawford Gosnell in...
CORTLAND, OH
Mariann Zillo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The world lost a beloved wife and mother, Mariann Zillo, on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Mariann was born June 21, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Alfonso and Mary Gualtieri Carducci. A...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Michael Lunich, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with profound sadness of his family to announce the death of Michael Lunich, 87, who passed on Sunday, August 28, 2022 surrounded by them. Michael was born February 9, 1935 in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael John and Claire (Boris) Lunich.
POLAND, OH
Pasquale D. Agresta, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Pasquale D. Agresta, 89, who passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 27. Pasquale...
STRUTHERS, OH
Barbara Marie Nicely, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Marie (Oskowski) Nicely, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Austintown Healthcare Center. Barbara was born on February 8, 1936, in Glendale, California to Richard N. Wimberly and Maxine E. Ludwig. Barbara was united in marriage to John F. Nicely on...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Roxie L. Dixon, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roxie L. Dixon, age 79 of Hubbard, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury. Roxie was born November 9, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of William W. and Georgia I. Gallagher Strawbridge. She was a...
HUBBARD, OH

