Russell Westbrook struggled mightily with the Lakers and has been heavily featured in trade rumors. But at least one person was happy with his play. It’s hard to characterize Russell Westbrook’s first season with the Lakers as anything but a disappointment. From his production on the floor, the results in the standings, to the sometimes public frustration between himself and the coaching staff, nothing went the way it was supposed to.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO