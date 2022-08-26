Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
Jeanie Buss says Russell Westbrook was the Lakers’ ‘best player last year’
Russell Westbrook struggled mightily with the Lakers and has been heavily featured in trade rumors. But at least one person was happy with his play. It’s hard to characterize Russell Westbrook’s first season with the Lakers as anything but a disappointment. From his production on the floor, the results in the standings, to the sometimes public frustration between himself and the coaching staff, nothing went the way it was supposed to.
Pat Narduzzi starts Backyard Brawl bad blood by naming West Virginia starting QB
Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi aggressively names JT Daniels the West Virginia starting quarterback ahead of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday night. Pat Narduzzi is coming off his best season leading the Pitt football team to date, so he has absolutely been in his bag all summer long. From...
WNBA Championship predictions shift ahead of critical Game 2s
Four teams remain in the WNBA playoffs and the betting odds imply any of them could win the WNBA Championship. The WNBA Championship field is down to four teams and parity seems to be the name of the game. The No. 1 seed, Las Vegas Aces, breezed through the first round, eliminating the Phoenix Mercury in two games. But they lost their second-round opener to the Seattle Storm, 76-73, and face a 1-0 deficit in the best-of-five series.
Alabama Football: A relaxed and confident Nick Saban
An initial look at the 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide is a couple of days away. On Wednesday, Nick Saban gave some solid indications of what to expect from his 16th Alabama football team. One thing Crimson Tide fans will notice is not so much what Nick Saban said, but how...
