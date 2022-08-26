ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeanie Buss says Russell Westbrook was the Lakers’ ‘best player last year’

Russell Westbrook struggled mightily with the Lakers and has been heavily featured in trade rumors. But at least one person was happy with his play. It’s hard to characterize Russell Westbrook’s first season with the Lakers as anything but a disappointment. From his production on the floor, the results in the standings, to the sometimes public frustration between himself and the coaching staff, nothing went the way it was supposed to.
WNBA Championship predictions shift ahead of critical Game 2s

Four teams remain in the WNBA playoffs and the betting odds imply any of them could win the WNBA Championship. The WNBA Championship field is down to four teams and parity seems to be the name of the game. The No. 1 seed, Las Vegas Aces, breezed through the first round, eliminating the Phoenix Mercury in two games. But they lost their second-round opener to the Seattle Storm, 76-73, and face a 1-0 deficit in the best-of-five series.
Alabama Football: A relaxed and confident Nick Saban

An initial look at the 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide is a couple of days away. On Wednesday, Nick Saban gave some solid indications of what to expect from his 16th Alabama football team. One thing Crimson Tide fans will notice is not so much what Nick Saban said, but how...
