Max Armstrong reports on a new problem hitting California – grasshoppers. On top of drought and other challenges, now grasshoppers are chewing their way through key crops. Max shares the population is up due to the dry spring. Fungus levels that keep grasshoppers in check are less prevalent this year, which has boosted their numbers. Max offers some interesting statistics of the impact of this bugs.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO