Farm Progress America, August 29, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on a new problem hitting California – grasshoppers. On top of drought and other challenges, now grasshoppers are chewing their way through key crops. Max shares the population is up due to the dry spring. Fungus levels that keep grasshoppers in check are less prevalent this year, which has boosted their numbers. Max offers some interesting statistics of the impact of this bugs.
Derrell Peel: Oklahoma fall forage situation
With Labor Day just around the corner, it is important to assess the current forage situation and evaluate the remaining potential of the growing season. The August 23 Drought Monitor shows that 98.64 percent of Oklahoma is in some stage of drought (D0-D4) with 48.60 percent in D3 (extreme) and D4 (exceptional) drought.
Supermarket drives vertical beef chain
Editor’s note: With concerns over COVID-related food shortages and the consolidation of the beef packing industry, there is renewed interest in expanding local beef processing and marketing. This is the first of three stories this week highlighting new beef marketing initiatives in Michigan and Pennsylvania. Can a vertically integrated...
Farmers for Prosperity initiative launched
The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC) officially launched Farmers for Prosperity, a network of agribusiness leaders committed to harnessing all American resources to feed the world. The announcement coincides with USGLC’s 2022 Heartland Summit which takes place in-person and virtually simultaneously on August 30 across three Heartland cities: Minnetonka, Minn.; West Lafayette, Ind.; and Wichita, Kan.
Skilled labor, long term solution, for meat processing industry
Moving into the post-pandemic era, an issue facing many industries is the U.S. labor shortage, and the meat processing industry is no different. Twenty-seven state agriculture departments operate state meat and poultry inspection programs enabling agriculture departments to be in a prime position to hear producers' and meat processors' needs for improving meat processing capacity.
