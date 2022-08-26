Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Man wanted since 2021 still not arrested for northeast Columbus murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers need community help to find a man who has had a murder warrant since last year but has yet to be arrested. Police say that Brandonlee Berry was identified as the suspect in the August 2021 death of Charles Jones Jr., 28, in north Columbus. On Aug. […]
New charges for teen in Groveport football game shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys has been charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with discharging a firearm, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records show. Keys had originally been charged with […]
Shots fired after Columbus clerk refuses to sell man cigarette
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a cashier who refused to sell him a cigarette. On Saturday, an argument broke out after a cashier wouldn’t sell the armed suspect a single cigarette at an east side store on the 1200 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, according […]
WSYX ABC6
2 women injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus pastor says community should come together to grieve, heal in wake of man shot by officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are more questions than answers after Columbus Police and city leaders released body-worn camera video of a fatal shooting involving a police officer that happened early Tuesday morning. Pastor Michael Young, the lead Pastor at the City of Grace, believes questions will come with a...
Columbus city attorney files lawsuit against Southpark Apartments in South Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit against an apartment complex in South Franklinton on Tuesday, citing hundreds of police calls and code violations in the past few years. Southpark Apartments, a 356-unit complex, is one of the largest affordable housing developments in Columbus and...
Police: Man finds Ohio teen after years of cyberstalking
Brunswick police arrested Timothy Nielsen, 43, after they said he traveled from Gresham, Oregon to Brunswick to find a 13-year-old girl he saw five years ago on YouTube.
Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus
You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toddler identified in fatal Ohio Turnpike crash
Traffic is backed up along a portion of the Ohio Turnpike due to a crash, according to the OhGo traffic monitoring website.
Family of man who died in Columbus hit-and-run demanding justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A daughter is asking for answers after her father died in a hit-and-run crash in late June. 10TV spoke with LaTasha Toone who said her father, 59-year-old Craig Harper, was riding his bike home from work after midnight on East Dublin Granville Road near Interstate 71.
Cuyahoga jail officer on leave, charged with felony
A Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer is on unpaid leave, accused of bringing contraband into a detention facility in early July. Lauren E. Ellis-Nelson, 32, of Cleveland, is charged with one third-degree felony count of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse or other prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a county spokesperson told the FOX 8 I-Team.
Three injured in shootings near Columbus grocery store, restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what they said are two related shootings in east Columbus Tuesday night. According to police, the first report was called in at approximately 6:58 p.m. at a Kroger grocery store on the block of 2000 East Main Street. Police found a 23-year-old woman who told officers she […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Ohio man sentenced to 12 years in prison for posing as funeral director
TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) - An Ohio man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for providing funeral services without a license. Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison for running an illicit funeral home business at locations across Ohio, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Hardin was found guilty on August 5 of 31 charges, including six counts of abuse of a corpse, eight counts of posing as a funeral director and two counts of theft.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid State Employees in Ohio
The state of Ohio is indigenous, loved by many, and is an amazing place to live. Their employment rate is not alarming at all, and they pay their state employees well. If you are considering moving to Ohio or got a state employee in Ohio, we guess congratulations are in place. As expected, you might have some questions about the salary in Ohio.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Funeral Home Owner Gets 10 Years Jail Time
TOLEDO – Shawnte Hardin, a minister who was found guilty of running an illicit funeral home business across Ohio, was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months in prison Friday. “Real pastors pray at funerals, not prey on grieving families,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said following the sentencing. “The defendant’s lies, fraud and complex scheme – including literally driving bodies across the state – are thankfully ended by today’s sentence.”
Male shot, killed by officer serving warrant at Columbus apartment Tuesday morning
COLUMBUS — An officer attempting to locate a person with an outstanding warrant for their arrest shot and killed a male inside a Columbus apartment complex Tuesday morning. >>City commissioners to declare annual ‘Deputy Matthew Yates Day’ to honor fallen deputy. The shooting happened in the early...
WKYC
Bodycam video shows Columbus police officer fatally shooting man while serving warrant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video of three shootings involving officers on Tuesday, one of which was deadly. Mayor Andrew Ginther spoke ahead of a press coverage saying the city is committed to full transparency and sharing as much information as it can without compromising any active investigations.
KRMG
Police: Ohio man allegedly killed longtime friend, buried body in detached garage
Police: Ohio man allegedly killed longtime friend, buried body in detached garage The suspect allegedly hid the victim's body under flooring materials in the detached garage. (NCD)
kiiky.com
What Is The 15 Highest Paid Profession In Ohio
The highest-paid profession in Ohio strengthens Ohio’s current and future economic advantage. They give people skills for the 21st century. The projected number of job openings and growth show that these jobs will be around for a long time and pay well. The high-demand professions in Ohio have 80%...
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus police looking to solve string of summer thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking to solve a string of unrelated thefts, burglaries, and break-ins over the last few months. Among the incidents is a man who attempted to pawn a stolen bicycle, a couple involved in a catalytic converter theft, and a man who broke into a home under renovation.
10TV
Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 1