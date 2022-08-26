ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

New charges for teen in Groveport football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys has been charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with discharging a firearm, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records show. Keys had originally been charged with […]
GROVEPORT, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 women injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
Franklin County, OH
Government
Columbus, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Franklin County, OH
Business
Columbus, OH
Business
Cuyahoga County, OH
Business
County
Franklin County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Business
NBC4 Columbus

Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus

You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Sentencing#Ohio Department Of Health#Funeral Directors#Identity Fraud#Franklin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cuyahoga jail officer on leave, charged with felony

A Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer is on unpaid leave, accused of bringing contraband into a detention facility in early July. Lauren E. Ellis-Nelson, 32, of Cleveland, is charged with one third-degree felony count of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse or other prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a county spokesperson told the FOX 8 I-Team.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Investigation
News Break
Politics
msn.com

Ohio man sentenced to 12 years in prison for posing as funeral director

TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) - An Ohio man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for providing funeral services without a license. Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison for running an illicit funeral home business at locations across Ohio, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Hardin was found guilty on August 5 of 31 charges, including six counts of abuse of a corpse, eight counts of posing as a funeral director and two counts of theft.
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid State Employees in Ohio

The state of Ohio is indigenous, loved by many, and is an amazing place to live. Their employment rate is not alarming at all, and they pay their state employees well. If you are considering moving to Ohio or got a state employee in Ohio, we guess congratulations are in place. As expected, you might have some questions about the salary in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Funeral Home Owner Gets 10 Years Jail Time

TOLEDO – Shawnte Hardin, a minister who was found guilty of running an illicit funeral home business across Ohio, was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months in prison Friday. “Real pastors pray at funerals, not prey on grieving families,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said following the sentencing. “The defendant’s lies, fraud and complex scheme – including literally driving bodies across the state – are thankfully ended by today’s sentence.”
OHIO STATE
kiiky.com

What Is The 15 Highest Paid Profession In Ohio

The highest-paid profession in Ohio strengthens Ohio’s current and future economic advantage. They give people skills for the 21st century. The projected number of job openings and growth show that these jobs will be around for a long time and pay well. The high-demand professions in Ohio have 80%...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police looking to solve string of summer thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking to solve a string of unrelated thefts, burglaries, and break-ins over the last few months. Among the incidents is a man who attempted to pawn a stolen bicycle, a couple involved in a catalytic converter theft, and a man who broke into a home under renovation.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy