kinyradio.com
CBJ signs Memorandum of Agreement on visitor industry management
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau and cruise lines calling on the port have signed a Memorandum of Agreement to help manage visitor industry impacts in the Capital City. The agreement, developed in partnership between CBJ and member companies of Cruise Lines International Association that operate...
kinyradio.com
Experimental plane crashes into hanger near Wolf Lake
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Utah man is considered stable after his Kit Fox taildragger crashed into a hanger Monday afternoon. State troopers, Mat-Su Fire, FAA, LifeMed, and EMS responded to the Wolf Lake Airport Monday at 12:04 pm after a report of an airplane crashing into a hangar. Initial...
kinyradio.com
ADFG: Waterfowl season opens Sept. 16 in Southeast Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Hunters are reminded of waterfowl regulations which change the timing of season. Opening and closure dates on an alternating yearly schedule. This year, the season will begin on Sept. 16 in Game Management Units 1 through 4. Each year, the season opening date will change,...
kinyradio.com
USFS: Moths take flight after causing extensive defoliation across Southeast Alaska
Western blackheaded budworms are transforming from voracious caterpillars into moths and are emerging throughout the area. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Residents and visitors may notice a lot of small brownish-gray moths fluttering around. According to the U.S. Forest Service, western blackheaded budworms are transforming from voracious caterpillars into moths and...
kinyradio.com
CBJ Permit Center to have new hours starting in September
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Permit Center will have new hours starting mid-September. Starting the week of Sept. 19, the CBJ Community Development Department will be open to the public Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Members of the public can still schedule...
kinyradio.com
CBJ Assembly moves on T&H land donation, accepting Telephone Hill from state
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly had a busy evening on Monday night, with a committee meeting and a special Assembly meeting. During the Lands Housing and Economic Development Committee meeting, Tlingit and Haida saw movement on a plan to develop low-cost housing at Peterson Hill.
kinyradio.com
Mercedes Muñoz releases summer ceramic collection
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sunday morning at the Rie Muñoz Gallery, Mercedes Muñoz had a variety of functional pottery for sale. The release was 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The line was wrapped around the door waiting for entrance. Muñoz shared what inspires her art. "I...
kinyradio.com
Land trust creates fund to purchase property for permanent conservation
The Southeast Alaska Land Trust has permanently conserved, with a conservation easement, 4.57 acres of shorefront in Tee Harbor. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Southeast Alaska Land Trust Board of Directors have established "The Acquisition Fund" as a dedicated fund to purchase land and expedite land transactions for the purpose of permanent conservation.
kinyradio.com
Sealaska Corporation reaches milestone with 24K shareholders
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska reached an important milestone on Tuesday, Aug. 23 by achieving 24,000 shareholders. In June, a majority of Sealaska shareholders approved a resolution to eliminate the blood quantum requirement for shareholder enrollment, enabling lineal descendants of original shareholders – regardless of their blood quantum percentage – to enroll.
