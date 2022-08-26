ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

2 people hurt, suspect detained after shooting in northeast Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded and another person has been detained by police following a shooting in northeast Phoenix. The shooting was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at a home on East Hearn Road, near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police moved her to safety, and she was taken to an area hospital.
fox10phoenix.com

Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting

A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
AZFamily

Maricopa police identify man found dead after hours-long standoff with officers

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa police have identified the man who was found dead after an hours-long standoff with officers earlier this week. Authorities said it happened in Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa on Monday after police responded to a noise complaint. The suspect, identified as Brian Simmons, 38, reportedly tried to fight with officers before entering his home and exchanging gunfire with officers while barricaded inside. A SWAT team also responded, and police later found the man dead with a gunshot wound. The Pinal County Medical Examiner is now working to determine if he was shot or shot himself.
AZFamily

Ex-Marine accused of murder now in custody

Ever wanted to take a spin on Lake Pleasant in your own boat? GetMyBoat can help you. Retail Therapy is your one-stop shop for local Arizona businesses under one roof. Two best friends found they loved holding local markets and wanted to find a storefront for small businesses to build and grow.
TheDailyBeast

Phoenix Gunman in Tactical Gear Kills Two People During Deranged ‘Shooting Spree’

A gunman clad in tactical gear went on a terrifying “shooting spree” in Phoenix, Arizona, killing two people in a motel parking lot and injuring five others, including two cops, authorities say.Police said the rampage ended only after the suspected gunman appeared to kill himself in a nearby parking lot. Authorities had not identified him by Monday morning.The rampage started near a Days Inn motel around 8:30 p.m., cops said. Security footage showed the gunman exit a room wearing tactical gear and a helmet, then open fire into the building.Moments later, cops say the gunman fired shots toward a car...
fox10phoenix.com

Combat veteran recounts being just feet away from north Phoenix shooting

Sean Castel was staying at the Days Inn when the shooting broke out. He ran into the bathroom the moment Phoenix Police confirmed Williams opened fire at the building. “It didn’t stop. The guy obviously reloaded a few times and kept going. I didn’t know what was going on,” Castel said. “I’m a combat veteran. I know distances. It was probably within 30 yards. It was hitting close.”
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Chandler police investigating deadly drag racing crash

On Tuesday, the board decided to give both teams a warning. Now all 35 high schools will be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The City of Mesa says they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. Excessive heat in the Valley. Updated:...
AZFamily

Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say a 16-year-old, her boyfriend, who police identified Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
AZFamily

Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex

Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
KTAR.com

Avondale police arrest 2 men connected to string of West Valley graffiti damage

PHOENIX — Two men were arrested after they were tied to a string of graffiti damage in the West Valley, authorities said. Spencer Thiele, 27, and John Camacho, 30, were arrested on felony charges of criminal damage after officers served search warrants earlier in the month, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release on Monday.
