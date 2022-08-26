Read full article on original website
2 people hurt, suspect detained after shooting in northeast Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded and another person has been detained by police following a shooting in northeast Phoenix. The shooting was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at a home on East Hearn Road, near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police moved her to safety, and she was taken to an area hospital.
Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting
A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
Maricopa police identify man found dead after hours-long standoff with officers
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa police have identified the man who was found dead after an hours-long standoff with officers earlier this week. Authorities said it happened in Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa on Monday after police responded to a noise complaint. The suspect, identified as Brian Simmons, 38, reportedly tried to fight with officers before entering his home and exchanging gunfire with officers while barricaded inside. A SWAT team also responded, and police later found the man dead with a gunshot wound. The Pinal County Medical Examiner is now working to determine if he was shot or shot himself.
Body found in trunk identified as missing Phoenix man, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed the man found in a trunk of a car on August 19th in Las Vegas was previously reported missing in Phoenix back in June. The coroner said the body of Amir Haggi was found in the trunk...
Ex-Marine accused of murder now in custody
Ever wanted to take a spin on Lake Pleasant in your own boat? GetMyBoat can help you. Retail Therapy is your one-stop shop for local Arizona businesses under one roof. Two best friends found they loved holding local markets and wanted to find a storefront for small businesses to build and grow.
Arizona man who exchanged gunfire with officers found dead in backyard.
PCSO SWAT members assist MPD officers with shooting in neighborhood immediately west of ButterfieldBrian Petersheim. A man who exchanged gunfire with Maricopa Police officers Monday morning from inside a home in The Villages at Rancho El Dorado was found dead in his backyard by Pinal County Regional SWAT Team officers after a 2-hour standoff.
Phoenix Gunman in Tactical Gear Kills Two People During Deranged ‘Shooting Spree’
A gunman clad in tactical gear went on a terrifying “shooting spree” in Phoenix, Arizona, killing two people in a motel parking lot and injuring five others, including two cops, authorities say.Police said the rampage ended only after the suspected gunman appeared to kill himself in a nearby parking lot. Authorities had not identified him by Monday morning.The rampage started near a Days Inn motel around 8:30 p.m., cops said. Security footage showed the gunman exit a room wearing tactical gear and a helmet, then open fire into the building.Moments later, cops say the gunman fired shots toward a car...
Shooting of 2 Phoenix officers is fifth ‘ambush-style’ shooting in the city this year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The shooting on Sunday night of two Phoenix police officers marks the fifth ‘ambush-style’ shooting of officers in the department this year, according to figures compiled by Arizona’s Family. Phoenix police say that the shooting happened near 26th Ave and Deer Valley after...
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
Arizona man who assaulted, stabbed ex-wife sentenced to life in prison
PHOENIX — Sara Pitcher will never look at trash bags the same. It's been nearly four years since Shawn Spink, her ex-husband, tried to suffocate her with one. The trash bag was just one of many weapons he used on that September day back in 2018. Another was the knife Pitcher bought him on their wedding day.
Combat veteran recounts being just feet away from north Phoenix shooting
Sean Castel was staying at the Days Inn when the shooting broke out. He ran into the bathroom the moment Phoenix Police confirmed Williams opened fire at the building. “It didn’t stop. The guy obviously reloaded a few times and kept going. I didn’t know what was going on,” Castel said. “I’m a combat veteran. I know distances. It was probably within 30 yards. It was hitting close.”
Suspect found dead after standoff with police in Maricopa neighborhood
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Maricopa say a suspect has died after an hours-long barricade at a home in the Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa. It started when Maricopa police responded to a noise complaint on McCord Drive. A police spokesman said the suspect...
RAW VIDEO: Chandler police investigating deadly drag racing crash
On Tuesday, the board decided to give both teams a warning. Now all 35 high schools will be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The City of Mesa says they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. Excessive heat in the Valley. Updated:...
Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say a 16-year-old, her boyfriend, who police identified Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
Three killed, 2 officers hurt in north Phoenix shoot-out, police say
Sunny and hot with a high of 108 in the Valley today. GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. GCU Havocs talks school spirit, supporting student-athletes. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Being a part...
Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex
Deputies locate parents of a 10-year-old girl found alone in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said they have located the parents of a 10-year-old girl. Deputies found the girl alone near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway in Chandler Tuesday evening. Sheriff’s officials did not release any other details.
Phoenix police stationed outside hospital after 2 officers were shot
Sunny and hot with a high of 108 in the Valley today. GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. GCU Havocs talks school spirit, supporting student-athletes. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Being a part...
Avondale police arrest 2 men connected to string of West Valley graffiti damage
PHOENIX — Two men were arrested after they were tied to a string of graffiti damage in the West Valley, authorities said. Spencer Thiele, 27, and John Camacho, 30, were arrested on felony charges of criminal damage after officers served search warrants earlier in the month, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release on Monday.
