LOS BANOS -- Cannon Michael and his family have deep roots farming the fertile fields of the Central Valley, but the worsening California drought has him on edge."It keeps you up at night and you wonder what the future is going to hold It's a scary time," Michael told KPIX. He manages the Bowles Farming Company -- 11,000 acres of farmland located outside of Los Banos in Merced County and takes pride in his yearly harvest."I'm really humbled and proud to see what the land can produce," he told KPIX during a recent visit to his farm.His family has farmed...

LOS BANOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO