Mariposa, CA

Grade separation on California high-speed rail project now open

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with contractor Tutor-Perini/Zachry/Parsons, announced the Avenue 15½ Grade Separation in Madera County is now open to traffic. The new overpass is located at Road 29/Santa Fe Drive, east of the city of Madera. It took 16 precast concrete girders and nearly...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Life-long Central Valley farmer threatened by drought conditions

LOS BANOS -- Cannon Michael and his family have deep roots farming the fertile fields of the Central Valley, but the worsening California drought has him on edge."It keeps you up at night and you wonder what the future is going to hold It's a scary time," Michael told KPIX.  He manages the Bowles Farming Company  -- 11,000 acres of farmland located outside of Los Banos in Merced County and takes pride in his yearly harvest."I'm really humbled and proud to see what the land can produce," he told KPIX during a recent visit to his farm.His family has farmed...
LOS BANOS, CA
Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
FRESNO, CA
Bass Lake Weekend Fatality

BASS LAKE–On August 27, 2022 shortly before 4:30pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center received a call for a female suffering from a medical emergency at Bass Lake. An 81-year-old female was swimming with her husband in Bass Lake near a private dock just off of Blue...
BASS LAKE, CA
House Fire In Clovis Sunday Afternoon

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Clovis Fire Department responded to a house fire at a remodeled home in Clovis on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around noon and was on Poppy Lane, which is near Barstow and Minnewawa Avenues. The original call for the fire said that it...
CLOVIS, CA
Destination California: Zoorassic Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giant prehistoric creatures are roaming around the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. It may sound like a theme park in Central America with cloned dinosaurs, but it is pretty darn close. Zoorassic Park is a limited-time exhibit featuring larger, life-like animatronic dinosaurs for an immersive experience. “The...
FRESNO, CA
After the Hottest August Ever, What’s the Forecast for Labor Day Weekend?

The roasting summer weather that has made this August the hottest ever in Fresno will continue into early September, with temperatures approaching “dangerous” levels by Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologist David Spector said Monday. Monday’s forecast high of 98 will seem relative cool compared to the scorching temperatures...
FRESNO, CA
Hottest temperatures of the year expected after brief cool-off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temperatures were a little less hot on Sunday due to an upper low just off the central California coast. Highs in the San Joaquin Valley were generally two to four degrees above climatological average for late August. The high temperature at Fresno and Bakersfield was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Dr. Venu Gopal Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]

Solo-Vehicle Accident near Beal Fire Road Left Sheriff’s Department Official Killed. The incident happened while Dr. Gopal was traveling west on the highway before losing control of his Nissan sedan. The car careened down the mountainside. According to investigators, they pinged Dr. Gopal’s phone and traced it near Beal...
FRESNO, CA
Delayed for 13 Years, Downtown Project Likely to Get Another Extension

A downtown Fresno project 13 years in the making that was supposed to open in 2019 may receive another extension. Originally known as the South Stadium project on Fulton Street, between Inyo and Kern— south of Chukchansi Park, home of the minor league Fresno Grizzlies — developers Noyan Frazier Capital, L.P. have planned a multi-story, mixed-use project on 5.32 acres.
FRESNO, CA
Motorcyclist Killed in Truck Accident on SR-152 in Merced County

The California Highway Patrol reported that a biker was killed in a crash with a big rig in Merced County on Friday, August 26, 2022. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 152 and Volta Road, CHP traffic officers said. Details on the Semi-Truck Crash in Merced County...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Vehicle crashes into Chase Bank in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle crashed into a Chase Bank in Modesto on Standiford Avenue Monday morning. According to Modesto Police, the crash happened at around 12:30 am. Officers that responded located a black Chevy truck that had driven into the building. The driver of the truck, 38-year-old...
MODESTO, CA
IDENTIFIED: Motorcyclists killed in back-to-back Fresno County crashes

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two motorcyclists who were killed in back-to-back crashes in Fresno County on Friday afternoon. Officials said 57-year-old Christopher Ortega of San Luis Obispo was the motorcyclist who died in a crash around 2:00 p.m. near Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue. The California Highway Patrol reported that Ortega […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

