Grade separation on California high-speed rail project now open
The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with contractor Tutor-Perini/Zachry/Parsons, announced the Avenue 15½ Grade Separation in Madera County is now open to traffic. The new overpass is located at Road 29/Santa Fe Drive, east of the city of Madera. It took 16 precast concrete girders and nearly...
Life-long Central Valley farmer threatened by drought conditions
LOS BANOS -- Cannon Michael and his family have deep roots farming the fertile fields of the Central Valley, but the worsening California drought has him on edge."It keeps you up at night and you wonder what the future is going to hold It's a scary time," Michael told KPIX. He manages the Bowles Farming Company -- 11,000 acres of farmland located outside of Los Banos in Merced County and takes pride in his yearly harvest."I'm really humbled and proud to see what the land can produce," he told KPIX during a recent visit to his farm.His family has farmed...
Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
Bass Lake Weekend Fatality
BASS LAKE–On August 27, 2022 shortly before 4:30pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center received a call for a female suffering from a medical emergency at Bass Lake. An 81-year-old female was swimming with her husband in Bass Lake near a private dock just off of Blue...
KMJ
House Fire In Clovis Sunday Afternoon
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Clovis Fire Department responded to a house fire at a remodeled home in Clovis on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around noon and was on Poppy Lane, which is near Barstow and Minnewawa Avenues. The original call for the fire said that it...
Destination California: Zoorassic Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giant prehistoric creatures are roaming around the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. It may sound like a theme park in Central America with cloned dinosaurs, but it is pretty darn close. Zoorassic Park is a limited-time exhibit featuring larger, life-like animatronic dinosaurs for an immersive experience. “The...
Firefighter injured in mobile home fire in Madera
Officials say a travel trailer fire spread to a mobile home on Howard Street and Avenue 15 and 3/4 around 3:30 am on Sunday.
Free trolley bus service coming to Fresno next year
The City of Fresno is preparing to launch a new, free trolley bus service early next year to bring more people downtown and to the Tower District.
San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno
A 58-year-old San Luis Obispo man was killed in a motorcycle accident along Highway 41 in Fresno on Friday afternoon. The post San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
After the Hottest August Ever, What’s the Forecast for Labor Day Weekend?
The roasting summer weather that has made this August the hottest ever in Fresno will continue into early September, with temperatures approaching “dangerous” levels by Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologist David Spector said Monday. Monday’s forecast high of 98 will seem relative cool compared to the scorching temperatures...
Hottest temperatures of the year expected after brief cool-off
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temperatures were a little less hot on Sunday due to an upper low just off the central California coast. Highs in the San Joaquin Valley were generally two to four degrees above climatological average for late August. The high temperature at Fresno and Bakersfield was...
Woman killed in solo-car crash in Madera, CHP says
One person has died after a solo-car crash in Madera Tuesday morning.
SLO man killed in motorcycle crash near Fresno
A man from San Luis Obispo was killed in a motorcycle crash south of Fresno last week. The crash happened at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, on Highway 41 just south of Harlan Avenue.
Dr. Venu Gopal Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]
Solo-Vehicle Accident near Beal Fire Road Left Sheriff’s Department Official Killed. The incident happened while Dr. Gopal was traveling west on the highway before losing control of his Nissan sedan. The car careened down the mountainside. According to investigators, they pinged Dr. Gopal’s phone and traced it near Beal...
Delayed for 13 Years, Downtown Project Likely to Get Another Extension
A downtown Fresno project 13 years in the making that was supposed to open in 2019 may receive another extension. Originally known as the South Stadium project on Fulton Street, between Inyo and Kern— south of Chukchansi Park, home of the minor league Fresno Grizzlies — developers Noyan Frazier Capital, L.P. have planned a multi-story, mixed-use project on 5.32 acres.
Motorcyclist Killed in Truck Accident on SR-152 in Merced County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a biker was killed in a crash with a big rig in Merced County on Friday, August 26, 2022. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 152 and Volta Road, CHP traffic officers said. Details on the Semi-Truck Crash in Merced County...
Not receiving the public benefits you deserve? Central California Legal Services can help
Central California Legal Services provides free civil legal assistance for people and companies that qualify, providing crucial support for those with lower incomes. The public benefits team at CCLS can help you if you’re running into issues with your public benefits. Central California Legal Services. Legal Advice Line (800)...
Vehicle crashes into Chase Bank in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle crashed into a Chase Bank in Modesto on Standiford Avenue Monday morning. According to Modesto Police, the crash happened at around 12:30 am. Officers that responded located a black Chevy truck that had driven into the building. The driver of the truck, 38-year-old...
Fresno Fishing Report by Brian Olson – 8.25.22
Fresno is 13% full. Inflow is 584 cfs outflow 944 cfs. Water very low. Ramp to be closed on 8/29 for 1 day for repairs.
IDENTIFIED: Motorcyclists killed in back-to-back Fresno County crashes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two motorcyclists who were killed in back-to-back crashes in Fresno County on Friday afternoon. Officials said 57-year-old Christopher Ortega of San Luis Obispo was the motorcyclist who died in a crash around 2:00 p.m. near Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue. The California Highway Patrol reported that Ortega […]
