FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBOC
Md. Man Killed in Felton Motorcycle Crash
FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a late Monday night motorcycle crash in Felton that claimed a Maryland man's life. It happened at around 11:30 p.m., when a Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road and approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. Police said the operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, police said that in doing so, the operator lost control of the motorcycle and went off the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
WMDT.com
Crash claims life of motorcyclist in Felton
FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police say a Maryland man has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash late Monday night. At around 11:30 p.m., police say a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road, approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. The driver of the motorcycle reportedly crossed the double yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle that was traveling westbound in front of him. After passing the vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel, but lost control of the motorcycle and veered off the roadway. The motorcycle then hit several trees, causing critical injuries to the driver.
WBOC
Bicyclist Injured in Millsboro Hit-and-run
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured late Monday night in Millsboro. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a bicyclist was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway, just west of Legion Road at around 9 p.m., when they were struck by an unknown car and seriously injured.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Felton area on Monday evening. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. The operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle that was traveling westbound in front of him. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, in doing so the operator lost control of the motorcycle and exited the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK WOMAN, SAMANTHA ALEXANDER
(Newark, DE 19702) Early this morning (August 31st), patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Barrington Court in the community of Barrington for a report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 20-year-old Samantha Alexander had...
WBOC
UPDATE: Delaware State Auditor McGuiness Denied New Trial, One Conviction Overturned
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A judge on Tuesday upheld two convictions against Delaware’s Democratic state auditor for official misconduct and conflict of interest but tossed a jury’s third misdemeanor conviction for improperly structuring contract payments to a consulting firm. In issuing his decision, Superior Court Judge William Carpenter...
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
fox29.com
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
PHILADELPHIA - A local man faces a long road to recovery after he was badly injured in a boogie boarding accident while vacationing on the Delaware beach. Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him.
firststateupdate.com
Rider Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Monday Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Felton area on Monday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill...
WBOC
Delaware State Police Phone Number Used in Spoofed Phone Number Scam
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are alerting the public to a recurring phone scam involving a “spoofed phone number.”. Several people have reported received phone calls from a Delaware State Police-issued telephone number. Only the number appears on the caller ID; if that number is looked up, it shows that it is a valid Delaware State Police phone number.
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian killed crossing Route 299 in Middletown
A 42-year-old woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car on Route 299 in Middletown Monday morning. New Castle County Police said the unidentified woman was crossing Middletown-Odessa Road near Gloucester Blvd. at around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 when she was struck by a Kia Sorento driven by another 42-year-old woman.
WMDT.com
Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Driver Fled After Pedestrian Killed In New Castle, Two Taken Into Custody
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard...
WDEL 1150AM
17-year-old charged with firing shots in Wilmington
A 17-year-old faces seven charges after allegedly firing a weapon in Wilmington's West Center City last week. Wilmington Police said they responded to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22 after reports shots were fired. Police said they were able to identify a...
WMDT.com
Del. State Fire Marshall investigating fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A fire that broke out at Thompson Island Brewing Company is being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshall. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department responded to the scene on Coastal Highway around 11:40 a.m. on August 28th. When units arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Killed In New Castle Collision Sunday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Sunday evening. At around 8:15, rescue crews responded to Boulden Boulevard in the area of Southgate Boulevard in New Castle for reports of a pedestrian struck. First arriving crews reported that one patient had succumbed to their...
WMDT.com
“Just a phenomenal man:” Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office announces challenge coin fundraiser in honor of Cpl. Glenn Hilliard
SALISBURY, Md.- Efforts to honor Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard continue as a new, unique fundraiser is now being put on by the sheriff’s office. Now for those who are unfamiliar with them, challenge coins go back to the origins of the U.S. Military. They’re a reward...
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware
Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
firststateupdate.com
Seaford Woman Killed In Rollover Crash Saturday Morning
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Seaford area on Saturday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 27, 2022, at approximately 6:10 a.m., a white 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound in the left...
