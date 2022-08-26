ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Immokalee man convicted for trafficking in cocaine

A 37-year-old Immokalee man was found guilty of trafficking cocaine on Tuesday. The jury returned the guilty for Gabriel Garza verdict following a two-day trial in Collier County. According to the State Attorney’s Office, on Nov. 5, 2020, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Bureau, including members of the...
IMMOKALEE, FL
2 women wanted as suspects in Estero check fraud investigation

Deputies need help identifying two women suspected of cashing a fraudulent check at an Estero bank in March. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the women, seen pictured inside a vehicle, are suspected of cashing the fraudulent check on March 7 at a TB Bank located at 8660 Corkscrew Road.
ESTERO, FL
Immokalee man accused of leaving child alone in car for 40 minutes

An Immokalee man was arrested for leaving their child alone in their car for nearly 40 minutes back in June. Deputies arrested Ketel Lorsime, 45, on Sunday after an investigation into him leaving his 3-year-old son alone in the car for about 39 minutes on June 21. Just after 7:30...
IMMOKALEE, FL
Tips sought in Sunday hit-and-run that hospitalized man in Bonita Springs

Authorities need tips from the public to help find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a man in Bonita Springs early Sunday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 40-year-old Lee County man is struggling to recover from multiple injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the area of Calypso Way and Torchfire Trail. A witness was driving home just after 2 a.m. and found the victim lying in the roadway, bleeding from the face and injured from having been dragged 10 to 11 feet by another car. Rather than staying at the scene of the collision, as mandated by law, the driver who hit the man drove away.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Man accused of reckless driving in Lehigh Acres

A man was arrested on Saturday after deputies say he was seen driving recklessly at nearly twice the speed limit in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Benny Gonzalez, 18, was seen driving recklessly and failing to maintain a lane on Milwaukee Boulevard. The posted speed limit along Milwaukee is 35 mph, but Gonzalez was seen traveling at 66 mph and tailgating another vehicle.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Man arrested, accused of fleeing deputies on a golf cart

A man was arrested in Immokalee for fleeing deputies on a golf cart. Alex Acevedo, 24, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Collier County report, around 11:30 p.m. a deputy saw...
IMMOKALEE, FL
Tips lead to arrest of suspect in south Fort Myers beauty store robbery

One woman was arrested Friday night as one of four suspects in the July robbery of a beauty store in south Fort Myers, while another known suspect remains at large. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Kayla Stone, 27, was arrested at around 10:15 p.m. in the wake of an investigation stretching back to July. On July 26, at around 6:10 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a grand theft at an Ulta Beauty store located at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. The store manager said that four women wearing face masks stole $8,366 worth of men’s and women’s fragrances before exiting the business and driving away in two separate vehicles.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida vegan mom gets life in prison for starvation death of son

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — A vegan woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son was sentenced Monday to life in prison. Sheila O’Leary, 38, whose family followed a strict vegan diet, was convicted in June on six charges — first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect — in the death of Ezra O’Leary.
LEE COUNTY, FL
East Naples Middle School student arrested for social media threat

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested an East Naples Middle School they say made a threat on social media. The sheriff’s office on Monday informed parents that there would be an increased deputy presence at the school on Tuesday while they investigated a report of a threat.
NAPLES, FL

