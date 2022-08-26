Authorities need tips from the public to help find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a man in Bonita Springs early Sunday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 40-year-old Lee County man is struggling to recover from multiple injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the area of Calypso Way and Torchfire Trail. A witness was driving home just after 2 a.m. and found the victim lying in the roadway, bleeding from the face and injured from having been dragged 10 to 11 feet by another car. Rather than staying at the scene of the collision, as mandated by law, the driver who hit the man drove away.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO