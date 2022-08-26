Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bristol Press
After over 40 years, CT Bike & Skate to close doors
BRISTOL – After over 40 years serving thousands as a local icon in skating and extreme sports for families and athletes alike, CT Bike & Skate is set to close its doors Sept. 27. Headquartered at 80 South Street, the business is owned and run by Jim and Marie...
Bristol Press
Lavern 'Fuzzy' Goodwin
Lavern “Fuzzy” Goodwin, 89 of Bristol, passed away surrounded by his family Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at Countryside Manor. Fuzzy was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Cathy (LaFountain) Goodwin. He was born in Terryville on July 6, 1933, and was one of five children to the late Hubert and Florence (Gaylord) Goodwin.
Bristol Press
Ronald Roy Devoe
Ronald Roy Devoe, 83, of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Bristol, widower of Anna (Terranova) Devoe, died on Friday (Aug. 26, 2022) in Florida. Ron was born in Eagle Lake, ME on March 15, 1939, and was a son of the late Clarence and Cecile (Dumais) Devoe. He was...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Looking at monarch butterflies
On Saturday afternoon, Mary Lynn Gagnon and I met at the home of Timothy and Carolyn Perkins to observe a few of the monarch butterflies that Carolyn nurtures to adulthood before setting them free in her backyard and into the world. This is the second year she has shared this nature-enhancing sight with us.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
Girls vying for Miss Polish America crown meet for orientation
NEW BRITAIN – Young ladies from across the Northeast gathered inside the Falcon’s Ballroom Sunday to learn how to walk, pose and interview during an orientation seminar for the 2022 Miss Polish America Pageant. “Our very first pageant happened here in 2003,” Bogumila Gladysz told the group.
Bristol Press
Carl H. Josephson
Carl was born to C. Harry and Belen C. Josephson on Nov. 13, 1933 in New Britain. After many months in New Braunfels, TX Medical and Care Facilities, Carl passed peacefully on Aug. 24, 2022 to be with his Lord. Carl is survived by his wife, Beryl with whom he...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central senior starts healthy tea and protein shake business
BRISTOL – City leaders celebrated the opening of Clarity Nutrition on King Street Tuesday. The business, which sells energizing teas and healthy protein shakes, was started by a local high school girl. Clarity Nutrition, located at 780 King St., was started by Nyomi Codero, a senior at Bristol Central...
Bristol Press
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company, LockJawGlobal, is hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. Cash said it’s his first dog showcase in collaboration with Irizarry Bully Camp LLC. “We came together to form this...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bristol Press
Douglas Alan Kern
Douglas Alan Kern passed away unexpectedly in his sleep, Aug. 12, 2022 at his home in Bristol. Born in Washington, DC on July 1, 1974, he was only 48 years old. He called Manassas, VA home. After graduating Virginia Tech in 1996 with a degree in Accounting, he worked briefly...
Bristol Press
William 'Bill' Douglas Wachtel
William ‘Bill’ Douglas Wachtel, died on Aug. 13, 2022, in Naples, FL. Born in Brooklyn, NY on Oct. 9, 1941, he graduated from Hofstra University followed by the Pennsylvania College of Optometry as a Doctor of Optometry in 1967. Dr. Wachtel practiced for 48 years in Bristol, and...
Bristol Press
Bristol CERT holding blood drive in honor of city resident
BRISTOL – The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is taking sign-ups for a blood drive to benefit resident Pete Pelkey, who recently received a kidney transplant. The blood drive, sponsored by Bristol CERT, will be held Oct. 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the St. Gregory Church CCD Center at 1034 Stafford Ave.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Kenneth J. Clinton, 51, 96 Putnam St., Bristol, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault. Candido Galindo, 36, 75 Union St. Apt. E, Bristol, improper turn/stop – no signal, operate mv without license. Jacob Samuel Hanscom, 26, 73 Grier Rd., Vernon, ill opn mv under suspension, traffic control signals. Sam...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Press
Pedestrian killed in car crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A pedestrian was killed in a car crash late Monday. Police said the incident was reported just before 8 p.m., on Queen Street, in the area of Laning Street, where officers received the report of a car versus a pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified,...
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
John S. Pappajohn, 59, of 31 Wheeler Road, Litchfield, was charged Aug. 15 with third degree larceny. Scott Tenney, 33, of 715 Burnside Ave., Apartment 7, was charged Aug. 16 with second degree failure to appear. Emanuel Hilerio, 33, of 727 Baldwin St., Apartment 3s, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 17...
Bristol Press
Bristol teen reported missing after not showing up to school, believed to possibly be at 'random hotel' in Southington with father
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up to school. Police said they believe the boy, identified as 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, may be at a random hotel in Southington with his father, Roland Henry. A Silver Alert has been issued for...
Bristol Press
Patricia Mary Coakley Santovasi
Patricia Mary Coakley Santovasi, our beautiful sunshine, of the Marion section of Southington, closed her tired blue Irish eyes and joined the ranks of heaven’s angels in the early evening of Aug. 25, 2022, shortly after arrival at the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. She was in the loving company of her husband Joseph, son Matthew, and daughter-in-law Marietta. Patti succumbed to complications of the kidney cancer. She courageously faced with grace, determination, composure, positivity, dignity, and strength for nearly three years. She was born on Aug. 20, 1956 at St. Mary’s Hospital to Francis and Mary (Shugrue) Coakley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
Plymouth students return to school
PLYMOUTH – Plymouth students returned to school eager to learn Monday. The first day of school saw many smiling faces as youths strapped on their backpacks and made their way to their classrooms to meet their new teachers. “I walked all four buildings throughout the day and I was...
Bristol Press
Southington schools can expect to see return to normalcy
SOUTHINGTON – Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said Southington schools can expect to see a return to normalcy this year. Southington students will return to school on Sept. 1 and Madancy said that school administrators and education leaders are looking forward to re-establishing a normal routine. “We’re trying to...
Bristol Press
Man charged in Waterbury shooting that injured child now facing charges in Bristol robbery
BRISTOL – Police have charged a second suspect in a violent robbery reported in Bristol in 2020. Kharis Samuels, 21, of Waterbury, was arrested last week and charged with first-degree threatening, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery. According to police, Samuels and David Rogers, 23, also of...
Bristol Press
Bristol boy who went missing after not showing up to school has been found
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy reported missing on Monday after not showing up to school has been found. Police early Wednesday said the boy, 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, “has been located and is safe.” The Silver Alert for the teen was canceled. Police on Wednesday did not elaborate...
Comments / 0