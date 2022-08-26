ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

MedicalXpress

Exploring the brief use of rapamycin treatment in early adulthood to extend lifespan

Imagine you could take a medicine that prevents the decline that come with age and keeps you healthy. Scientists are trying to find a drug that has these effects. The current most promising anti-aging drug is rapamycin, known for its positive effects on life and health span in experimental studies with laboratory animals. To obtain the maximum beneficial effects of the drug, it is often given lifelong. However, even at the low doses used in prevention for age-related decline, negative side effects may occur, and it is always desirable to use the lowest effective dose.
MedicalXpress

Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer

Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
MedicalXpress

Evening dosing of blood pressure medication not better than morning dosing

A pragmatic randomized trial in more than 21,000 patients with high blood pressure followed for over five years has concluded that protection against heart attack, stroke and vascular death is not affected by whether antihypertensive medications are taken in the morning or evening. The late breaking research is presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2022 and contradicts previous findings that suggested a very large cardiovascular benefit of night-time dosing.
CNET

Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight

When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
MedicalXpress

New diagnostic option for rare eye disease

An estimated 5 to 10% of blindness worldwide is caused by the rare inflammatory eye disease uveitis. Posterior uveitis in particular is often associated with severe disease progression and the need for immunosuppressive therapy. In posterior uveitis, inflammation occurs in the retina and in the underlying choroid that supplies it with nutrients. Researchers at the Ophthalmology Department at the University of Bonn have tested color-coded fundus autofluorescence as a supportive novel diagnostic method. Fluorescence of the retina can be used to infer the uveitis subtype. This is an essential prerequisite for accurate diagnosis and treatment of the disease. The results have now been published in Scientific Reports.
MedicalXpress

Study reveals fentanyl's effects on the brain

Fentanyl is used to supplement sedation and to relieve severe pain during and after surgery, but it's also one of the deadliest drugs of the opioid epidemic. In research conducted by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in PNAS Nexus, tests of the brain's electrical activity revealed fentanyl's effects over time and indicated that the drug stops people's breathing before other noticeable changes and before they lose consciousness.
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 can trigger chronic fatigue syndrome, study provides evidence

Since the beginning of the pandemic, SARS-CoV-2 has been suspected of causing chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). A well-controlled study conducted by a group of researchers from Charité—Universitätsmedizin Berlin and the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC) has now shown that, even after mild COVID-19, a subset of patients will develop symptoms which meet the diagnostic criteria for ME/CFS. Their findings also describe a second subset of post-COVID patients with similar symptoms. Differences in laboratory results between these groups may indicate differences in underlying mechanisms. The researchers' findings have been published in Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress

All patients over age 65 should have a heart check before high-risk non-cardiac surgery

A heart check-up is recommended in even apparently healthy people over 65 years of age before intermediate- or high-risk non-cardiac surgery, according to European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Guidelines on cardiovascular assessment and management of patients undergoing non-cardiac surgery published online today in the European Heart Journal. It is estimated...
Healthline

Magnesium and Ventricular Arrhythmias: Is There a Relationship?

Arrhythmias are heart conditions that happen when you have an erratic, or irregular, heartbeat. They can start in the atria or the ventricles, which are your heart’s upper and lower chambers, respectively. Arrhythmias can cause your heart to beat either too slow (bradycardia) or too fast (tachycardia). An arrhythmia...
MedicalXpress

Researchers developing eyedrops to treat cataracts

Many years ago, I began my Ph.D. with the firm resolve of finding a cure for cataracts—not in several years or decades, but within the duration of my Ph.D. Such was my enthusiasm and naivety. Decades later, though, that dream looks as if it might come true. Cataracts are...
MedicalXpress

Patients with chronic pain used less sick leave after spinal cord stimulation

People with long-term neuropathic pain took significantly fewer sick days from work after treatment with spinal cord stimulation, according to a study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet published in the journal Pain. The findings suggest that the treatment has the potential to increase life quality for chronic pain patients and reduce costs to society, the researchers say.
