scitechdaily.com
“Astonishing” Effects of Grape Consumption and “Remarkable” Impacts on Health and Lifespans
Recent research released by Dr. John Pezzuto and his team from Western New England University shows “astonishing” effects of grape consumption and “remarkable” impacts on health and on lifespans. One study was published in the journal Foods. It showed that adding grapes in an amount equal...
MedicalXpress
Cardiovascular protection from statins greatly outweighs the risk of muscle symptoms
The known benefits of statin therapy in preventing cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes, outweigh the slightly increased risk of muscle symptoms, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022. Principal investigator Professor Colin Baigent, Director of the Medical...
MedicalXpress
Older people with anemia and weak muscles face higher risk of dying
A study by researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom shows that a combination of anemia and weak muscles in older people heightens the risk of death in ten years by 64% for men and by 117% for women.
MedicalXpress
Boosting duration, intensity and frequency of physical activity may lower heart failure risk
A six-year analysis of more than 94,000 adults in the U.K. Biobank with no history of heart failure at enrollment has found that engaging in moderate or vigorous physical activity may lower the risk of developing heart failure, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation.
MedicalXpress
Exploring the brief use of rapamycin treatment in early adulthood to extend lifespan
Imagine you could take a medicine that prevents the decline that come with age and keeps you healthy. Scientists are trying to find a drug that has these effects. The current most promising anti-aging drug is rapamycin, known for its positive effects on life and health span in experimental studies with laboratory animals. To obtain the maximum beneficial effects of the drug, it is often given lifelong. However, even at the low doses used in prevention for age-related decline, negative side effects may occur, and it is always desirable to use the lowest effective dose.
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
MedicalXpress
Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer
Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
MedicalXpress
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
MedicalXpress
Evening dosing of blood pressure medication not better than morning dosing
A pragmatic randomized trial in more than 21,000 patients with high blood pressure followed for over five years has concluded that protection against heart attack, stroke and vascular death is not affected by whether antihypertensive medications are taken in the morning or evening. The late breaking research is presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2022 and contradicts previous findings that suggested a very large cardiovascular benefit of night-time dosing.
CNET
Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight
When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
MedicalXpress
New diagnostic option for rare eye disease
An estimated 5 to 10% of blindness worldwide is caused by the rare inflammatory eye disease uveitis. Posterior uveitis in particular is often associated with severe disease progression and the need for immunosuppressive therapy. In posterior uveitis, inflammation occurs in the retina and in the underlying choroid that supplies it with nutrients. Researchers at the Ophthalmology Department at the University of Bonn have tested color-coded fundus autofluorescence as a supportive novel diagnostic method. Fluorescence of the retina can be used to infer the uveitis subtype. This is an essential prerequisite for accurate diagnosis and treatment of the disease. The results have now been published in Scientific Reports.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals fentanyl's effects on the brain
Fentanyl is used to supplement sedation and to relieve severe pain during and after surgery, but it's also one of the deadliest drugs of the opioid epidemic. In research conducted by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in PNAS Nexus, tests of the brain's electrical activity revealed fentanyl's effects over time and indicated that the drug stops people's breathing before other noticeable changes and before they lose consciousness.
MedicalXpress
SARS-CoV-2 can trigger chronic fatigue syndrome, study provides evidence
Since the beginning of the pandemic, SARS-CoV-2 has been suspected of causing chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). A well-controlled study conducted by a group of researchers from Charité—Universitätsmedizin Berlin and the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC) has now shown that, even after mild COVID-19, a subset of patients will develop symptoms which meet the diagnostic criteria for ME/CFS. Their findings also describe a second subset of post-COVID patients with similar symptoms. Differences in laboratory results between these groups may indicate differences in underlying mechanisms. The researchers' findings have been published in Nature Communications.
Unexpected Health Benefits Of Celery
It may not seem like celery has many superfood powers. But the science reveals there are many good reasons to add more of this crunchy vegetable to your diet.
MedicalXpress
All patients over age 65 should have a heart check before high-risk non-cardiac surgery
A heart check-up is recommended in even apparently healthy people over 65 years of age before intermediate- or high-risk non-cardiac surgery, according to European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Guidelines on cardiovascular assessment and management of patients undergoing non-cardiac surgery published online today in the European Heart Journal. It is estimated...
MedicalXpress
Pregnant women exposed to cancer-causing chemicals in dishware, hair coloring, plastics, and pesticides: study
Pregnant women in the U.S. are being exposed to chemicals like melamine, cyanuric acid, and aromatic amines that can increase the risk of cancer and harm child development, according to researchers at UC San Francisco and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Melamine and cyanuric acid were found in...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover potential intergenerational impacts of physical activity and nutrition on placental methylation
A healthy diet and active lifestyle may benefit pregnant mothers and their children, as shown in the intergenerational impact of maternal nutrition and lifestyle before and during pregnancy on fetal growth and offspring health. However, the underlying biological mechanisms remain unclear. Homing in on this, a research team led by...
Healthline
Magnesium and Ventricular Arrhythmias: Is There a Relationship?
Arrhythmias are heart conditions that happen when you have an erratic, or irregular, heartbeat. They can start in the atria or the ventricles, which are your heart’s upper and lower chambers, respectively. Arrhythmias can cause your heart to beat either too slow (bradycardia) or too fast (tachycardia). An arrhythmia...
MedicalXpress
Researchers developing eyedrops to treat cataracts
Many years ago, I began my Ph.D. with the firm resolve of finding a cure for cataracts—not in several years or decades, but within the duration of my Ph.D. Such was my enthusiasm and naivety. Decades later, though, that dream looks as if it might come true. Cataracts are...
MedicalXpress
Patients with chronic pain used less sick leave after spinal cord stimulation
People with long-term neuropathic pain took significantly fewer sick days from work after treatment with spinal cord stimulation, according to a study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet published in the journal Pain. The findings suggest that the treatment has the potential to increase life quality for chronic pain patients and reduce costs to society, the researchers say.
