What can we learn about the Lehigh Valley’s two candidates for Congress from their personal finances?

By Lindsay Weber, The Morning Call
 5 days ago
Democrat incumbent U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, left, faces Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in the race for the 7th Congressional District seat representing the Lehigh Valley. The Morning Call/TNS

Democrat Susan Wild and Republican Lisa Scheller differ politically in almost every way, but the differences don’t stop there.

The two major-party candidates for Congress in the Lehigh Valley region filed financial reports this month that paint a vastly different picture of their respective personal wealth.

The reports, which members and candidates must file under the STOCK Act of 2012, force political hopefuls to be transparent about their finances and bring potential conflicts of interest to light.

Scheller, who secured the Republican nomination to again challenge incumbent Wild this November, filed a report August 14 that reveals the extent of her vast personal wealth. She is CEO of the international pigments manufacturing company, Silberline Manufacturing in Schuylkill County. Her grandfather, Ernest Scheller, founded the business in 1945.

Her stake in the company is valued between $25 and $50 million (candidates only report value ranges, not exact amounts) according to the report.

Scheller made between $100,000 and $1,000,000 in business income so far this year from Silberline’s operations in the Shandong Province of China, according to her report.

Silberline’s operations in China have come under some scrutiny. Scheller’s primary opponent, Kevin Dellicker, frequently criticized her business dealings in China. Scheller maintains that the business is 100% American-owned and said at a debate that “no one will be tougher on China than me.”

If elected, Scheller will no longer be involved operationally with Silberline and will have “no decision-making authority,” Scheller’s campaign manager Pierce Fraunheim said.

She has also taken in between $100,000 and $1,000,000 in business income each from Silberline’s locations in Puebla, Mexico, Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Tamaqua in 2022 alone.

In her 2021 financial disclosure report, Scheller reported between $100,000 to $1,000,000 in income from Silberline Asia Pacific based in Singapore, but did not list the income on her 2022 report. Fraunheim said Silberline’s Singapore branch is a limited private company with no value and brought in no income for Scheller in 2022, which is why the 2021 income is not reported.

Scheller has a lucrative limited partnership valued between $5 million and $25 million with the Boston-based hedge fund Baupost. She took in between $1,000,000 and $5,000,000 in income from the partnership in 2021. She was paid a $291,736 salary as Silberline’s CEO in 2021 and a $39,714 director fee for her role with Silberline Limited, an arm of the company in the United Kingdom, the same year.

The Republican nominee also has approximately between $6.8 million and $17 million invested in securities, including up to $8.8 million in individual stock holdings in over 30 companies. She has between $500,000 and $1,000,000 invested in Apple Inc. and between $250,000 and $500,00 invested in Alphabet Inc., Amazon, Amgen Inc. and Alibaba respectively.

In campaign materials, Wild frequently refers to Scheller as her “self-funded opponent” — Scheller has loaned her campaign $610,000 since the beginning of 2021 — and refers to her own middle class upbringing, taking on debt and working several jobs to put herself through college. Prior to being elected in 2018, Wild worked as a partner at an Allentown law firm and was Allentown’s chief legal officer from 2015 to 2017.

Wild has no money invested in individual stocks, but has between $2.1 million and $7.1 million total invested in 14 mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, according to her financial disclosure which she filed August 14.

Members of Congress, including Wild, make a $174,000 yearly salary.

Wild also made between $5,000 and $15,000 in 2022 from rent payments from a property she owns called Casa Stimus in Washington D.C..

Individual stock holdings

There’s been momentum in Congress to ban trading individual stocks, because members have access to scores of privileged financial information. But insider trading, a felony, is hard to prove: A Department of Justice investigation that looked into several members of Congress who sold stock shortly after being briefed on the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 ultimately found no wrongdoing.

House Democrats in July announced plans to introduce a bill restricting members of Congress, their staff and families from trading individual stock. The idea has rare bipartisan support, with House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy and some conservative Republicans supporting a stock trade ban.

Chris Borick, director of political science at Muhlenberg College, said Scheller’s individual stock holdings are not “incredibly relevant” to her campaign now because she’s a private citizen. But if elected, she should clarify her stance, he said.

“People could look at a candidate’s financial status and make up their minds based on how comfortable they are with that aspect of her as a candidate, but I think more importantly if elected, what is her position on how she would go about managing her stocks?” Borick said.

Fraunheim said Scheller supports banning members of Congress from trading stocks. If elected, Scheller is “planning on looking into” putting her individual stock investments into a blind trust, where she would not personally control them. She’s also pledged to donate her $174,000 congressional salary to veteran’s charities if elected.

Wild does not trade individual stocks and is a supporter of the movement to ban stock trading.

“She is a huge advocate for it,” Wild’s campaign manager Sarah Carlson said.

A ban on members trading individual stock could prevent the appearance of corruption, advocates say. A bill that would mandate all members to either sell their individual stocks or put the investments into a blind trust could come up for a vote as early as this fall. Members could still buy and sell mutual funds under the proposal.

Morning Call reporter Lindsay Weber can be reached at 610-820-6681 and liweber@mcall.com .

