Dorothy (Dottie) F. Wojtusik, 89, of Farmington Station, formally of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 surrounded by her family. Born in Enfield on May 12, 1933, she was the only child of the late Frank and Mary (Motyka) Lukasik. Growing up in New Britain and graduating from Mary Immaculate Academy (or as she referred to it as “The Academy”), she made friendships that would last a lifetime.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO