Newington, CT

Bristol Press

After over 40 years, CT Bike & Skate to close doors

BRISTOL – After over 40 years serving thousands as a local icon in skating and extreme sports for families and athletes alike, CT Bike & Skate is set to close its doors Sept. 27. Headquartered at 80 South Street, the business is owned and run by Jim and Marie...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Ronald Roy Devoe

Ronald Roy Devoe, 83, of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Bristol, widower of Anna (Terranova) Devoe, died on Friday (Aug. 26, 2022) in Florida. Ron was born in Eagle Lake, ME on March 15, 1939, and was a son of the late Clarence and Cecile (Dumais) Devoe. He was...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Dorothy (Dottie) F. Wojtusik

Dorothy (Dottie) F. Wojtusik, 89, of Farmington Station, formally of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 surrounded by her family. Born in Enfield on May 12, 1933, she was the only child of the late Frank and Mary (Motyka) Lukasik. Growing up in New Britain and graduating from Mary Immaculate Academy (or as she referred to it as “The Academy”), she made friendships that would last a lifetime.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich

The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
NORWICH, CT
Bristol Press

Lavern 'Fuzzy' Goodwin

Lavern “Fuzzy” Goodwin, 89 of Bristol, passed away surrounded by his family Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at Countryside Manor. Fuzzy was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Cathy (LaFountain) Goodwin. He was born in Terryville on July 6, 1933, and was one of five children to the late Hubert and Florence (Gaylord) Goodwin.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol CERT holding blood drive in honor of city resident

BRISTOL – The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is taking sign-ups for a blood drive to benefit resident Pete Pelkey, who recently received a kidney transplant. The blood drive, sponsored by Bristol CERT, will be held Oct. 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the St. Gregory Church CCD Center at 1034 Stafford Ave.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Looking at monarch butterflies

On Saturday afternoon, Mary Lynn Gagnon and I met at the home of Timothy and Carolyn Perkins to observe a few of the monarch butterflies that Carolyn nurtures to adulthood before setting them free in her backyard and into the world. This is the second year she has shared this nature-enhancing sight with us.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

John S. Pappajohn, 59, of 31 Wheeler Road, Litchfield, was charged Aug. 15 with third degree larceny. Scott Tenney, 33, of 715 Burnside Ave., Apartment 7, was charged Aug. 16 with second degree failure to appear. Emanuel Hilerio, 33, of 727 Baldwin St., Apartment 3s, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 17...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Carl H. Josephson

Carl was born to C. Harry and Belen C. Josephson on Nov. 13, 1933 in New Britain. After many months in New Braunfels, TX Medical and Care Facilities, Carl passed peacefully on Aug. 24, 2022 to be with his Lord. Carl is survived by his wife, Beryl with whom he...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Lois (Smith) Palmisano

Lois (Smith) Palmisano, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Feb. 10, 1932 in Bristol, and was the daughter of the late William and Catherine (Grace) Smith. Lois was the widow of the late Dominick “AA” Palmisano...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Central senior starts healthy tea and protein shake business

BRISTOL – City leaders celebrated the opening of Clarity Nutrition on King Street Tuesday. The business, which sells energizing teas and healthy protein shakes, was started by a local high school girl. Clarity Nutrition, located at 780 King St., was started by Nyomi Codero, a senior at Bristol Central...
BRISTOL, CT
valleypressextra.com

Avon Police sergeant, wife found dead

Long -time Avon police veteran Sgt. Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen, director at East Granby Library, were found deceased in their home the morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, officials said. Jacius was a 24-year veteran of the Avon Police Department and the incident took place when he was off...
AVON, CT
WTNH

Study finds Hartford, Bridgeport have worst real estate markets

(WTNH) – With home values up around 21% in the past year, and mortgage rates almost doubled, some experts are trying to stay on top of the nation’s best and worst real estate markets. In light of this, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a report on 2022’s best real estate markets in the country. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

How much sleep do students actually need?

(WTNH) – Sleep, shut-eye, whatever you want to call it, your child needs it. The question is, are they getting enough before school begins? “The fact is, sleep-deprived teenagers are impaired in a way that people who are inebriated are impaired,” said Dr. Craig Canapari, a Yale Medical School sleep expert. The list of health […]
CHESHIRE, CT

