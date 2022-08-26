Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company, LockJawGlobal, is hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. Cash said it’s his first dog showcase in collaboration with Irizarry Bully Camp LLC. “We came together to form this...
Bristol Press
After over 40 years, CT Bike & Skate to close doors
BRISTOL – After over 40 years serving thousands as a local icon in skating and extreme sports for families and athletes alike, CT Bike & Skate is set to close its doors Sept. 27. Headquartered at 80 South Street, the business is owned and run by Jim and Marie...
Bristol Press
Ronald Roy Devoe
Ronald Roy Devoe, 83, of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Bristol, widower of Anna (Terranova) Devoe, died on Friday (Aug. 26, 2022) in Florida. Ron was born in Eagle Lake, ME on March 15, 1939, and was a son of the late Clarence and Cecile (Dumais) Devoe. He was...
Bristol Press
Dorothy (Dottie) F. Wojtusik
Dorothy (Dottie) F. Wojtusik, 89, of Farmington Station, formally of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 surrounded by her family. Born in Enfield on May 12, 1933, she was the only child of the late Frank and Mary (Motyka) Lukasik. Growing up in New Britain and graduating from Mary Immaculate Academy (or as she referred to it as “The Academy”), she made friendships that would last a lifetime.
NBC Connecticut
Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich
The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury
Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
Bristol Press
Lavern 'Fuzzy' Goodwin
Lavern “Fuzzy” Goodwin, 89 of Bristol, passed away surrounded by his family Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at Countryside Manor. Fuzzy was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Cathy (LaFountain) Goodwin. He was born in Terryville on July 6, 1933, and was one of five children to the late Hubert and Florence (Gaylord) Goodwin.
Bristol Press
Bristol CERT holding blood drive in honor of city resident
BRISTOL – The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is taking sign-ups for a blood drive to benefit resident Pete Pelkey, who recently received a kidney transplant. The blood drive, sponsored by Bristol CERT, will be held Oct. 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the St. Gregory Church CCD Center at 1034 Stafford Ave.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Looking at monarch butterflies
On Saturday afternoon, Mary Lynn Gagnon and I met at the home of Timothy and Carolyn Perkins to observe a few of the monarch butterflies that Carolyn nurtures to adulthood before setting them free in her backyard and into the world. This is the second year she has shared this nature-enhancing sight with us.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
John S. Pappajohn, 59, of 31 Wheeler Road, Litchfield, was charged Aug. 15 with third degree larceny. Scott Tenney, 33, of 715 Burnside Ave., Apartment 7, was charged Aug. 16 with second degree failure to appear. Emanuel Hilerio, 33, of 727 Baldwin St., Apartment 3s, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 17...
Bristol Press
Carl H. Josephson
Carl was born to C. Harry and Belen C. Josephson on Nov. 13, 1933 in New Britain. After many months in New Braunfels, TX Medical and Care Facilities, Carl passed peacefully on Aug. 24, 2022 to be with his Lord. Carl is survived by his wife, Beryl with whom he...
Bristol Press
Lois (Smith) Palmisano
Lois (Smith) Palmisano, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Feb. 10, 1932 in Bristol, and was the daughter of the late William and Catherine (Grace) Smith. Lois was the widow of the late Dominick “AA” Palmisano...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central senior starts healthy tea and protein shake business
BRISTOL – City leaders celebrated the opening of Clarity Nutrition on King Street Tuesday. The business, which sells energizing teas and healthy protein shakes, was started by a local high school girl. Clarity Nutrition, located at 780 King St., was started by Nyomi Codero, a senior at Bristol Central...
Bristol Press
Bristol teen reported missing after not showing up to school, believed to possibly be at 'random hotel' in Southington with father
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up to school. Police said they believe the boy, identified as 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, may be at a random hotel in Southington with his father, Roland Henry. A Silver Alert has been issued for...
valleypressextra.com
Avon Police sergeant, wife found dead
Long -time Avon police veteran Sgt. Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen, director at East Granby Library, were found deceased in their home the morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, officials said. Jacius was a 24-year veteran of the Avon Police Department and the incident took place when he was off...
Study finds Hartford, Bridgeport have worst real estate markets
(WTNH) – With home values up around 21% in the past year, and mortgage rates almost doubled, some experts are trying to stay on top of the nation’s best and worst real estate markets. In light of this, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a report on 2022’s best real estate markets in the country. […]
Beloved Bridgeport man with kidney disease dies from respiratory infection
A Bridgeport man who spent more than a decade dealing with a kidney disease died Sunday night.
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized following Bridgeport crash
Bridgeport police responded to the scene of a serious accident involving a motorcycle Tuesday.
How much sleep do students actually need?
(WTNH) – Sleep, shut-eye, whatever you want to call it, your child needs it. The question is, are they getting enough before school begins? “The fact is, sleep-deprived teenagers are impaired in a way that people who are inebriated are impaired,” said Dr. Craig Canapari, a Yale Medical School sleep expert. The list of health […]
