ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Planning on seeing Artemis launch? So are 200K other visitors

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

While NASA prepares for a giant leap Monday morning, traffic around the Florida Space Coast is expected to be reduced to a crawl.

The historical launch of Artemis I, the first of a series of launches that aims to by 2025 return humans to the moon, is expected to draw an enormous crowd Monday morning estimated between 100,000 and 200,000 people, according to the Brevard County Emergency Operations Center. Currently the 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 70% chance of favorable weather conditions with a chance of small scattered showers across the Atlantic lasting through the two-hour launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m.

While weather could be light during the scheduled time, traffic is expected begin congesting roadways earlier. Experts predict the height of traffic congestion could begin at 5 a.m. and last through 10 a.m.

Jetty Park, on Port Canaveral, will open at 5 a.m. and will remain open until the park reaches capacity. Parking is limited to electronic passholders and must be purchased in advance. Transactions will not be allowed at the entrance booth. Bicyclists and walk-ins will also be permitted into the park, until it reaches capacity. After the launch, vehicles departing Jetty Park will be directed by Brevard County deputies onto Shorewood Drive toward N. Atlantic Boulevard.

During liftoff, five cruise ships will be in port , and as a result, Cape Canaveral is warning cruise guests, vendors and employees heading to the port for any ship sailings to plan for extra drive time with higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected on all roads in and around Port Canaveral.

The Cocoa Beach Police department will be out in force Monday morning, monitoring traffic flow and signals. City authorities are also advising Monday travelers of certain traffic changes.

Here are some around the launch area:

Cocoa Beach

  • A1A: No left turn from northbound A1A to S.R. 520 westbound.
  • No U-turns on S.R. 528 or George King Boulevard will be tolerated.
  • Southbound A1A should proceed to S.R. 404 (Pineda Causeway) to access U.S. 1 or Interstate 95.
  • Eastbound motorists on S.R. 528 will proceed to A1A south. Use S.R. 520 westbound as an alternate to S.R. 528.

Port Canaveral

  • Exploration Tower and parking lot are closed for construction.
  • All cruise terminal parking garages and nearby surface lots are open for cruise guest parking only.
  • No parking allowed on George King Boulevard, S.R. 401, or any port roadways.
  • No parking on unpaved lots or grassy surface areas.
  • No parking allowed on S.R. 528 median – entire length.
  • S.R. 401 will be open to vehicle traffic heading to the port’s northside cruise terminals and cargo operations and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station checkpoints. Also, the S.R. 401 bridge will not open for vessel transits from 7:30 a.m. until 12 p.m..
  • The Florida Department of Transportation Road Rangers will be patrolling I-95 and S.R. 528 to assist motorists with vehicle breakdowns and accident support.

Titusville

  • All lanes on the A. Max Brewer Bridge will be closed immediately after launch for approximately one hour, allowing for pedestrian traffic to cross over safely.
  • Titusville Police want to advise motorists to slow down in launch viewing areas, especially on U.S. 1, and S.R. 406 along the A. Max Brewer Bridge, and all surrounding areas.
  • All motorists north of Harrison Street will proceed northbound.
  • All vehicles south of Harrison will proceed southbound.
  • Motorists on S.R. 406 (Garden Street) and on the A. Max Brewer Bridge and surrounding areas will proceed west.

For more information visit city websites at Titusville , Cape Canaveral , and Cocoa Beach .

Follow Orlando Sentinel space coverage at Facebook.com/goforlaunchsentinel .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
Brevard County, FL
Business
City
Port Canaveral, FL
Cocoa Beach, FL
Business
Port Canaveral, FL
Business
Port Canaveral, FL
Industry
County
Brevard County, FL
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Cocoa Beach, FL
Industry
Brevard County, FL
Industry
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Orlando, FL
Industry
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Street Parking#Traffic Signals#Artemis#Traffic Congestion#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Weather Squadron
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy