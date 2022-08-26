ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool v Bournemouth | One Player To Sign | Philip Billing

By Justin Foster
 5 days ago

With two draws and a recent loss to Manchester United Liverpool are off to an abysmal start this season. If you could sign any player from Bournemouth that might help get the team back on track who would it be?

Liverpool's midfield troubles are now well documented. Injuries to Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain have left the team extremely thin in that area of the pitch.

The injury to Thiago in particular leaves a gaping hole in the creativity department. One player from Bournemouth that could give a boost in this area is Philip Billing.

At 6ft 4 the towering 26-year-old Danish International is strong on the ball and a fantastic passer.

The midfielder was Bournemouth’s top creator in the Championship last term, assisting 10 times. He also chipped in with 11 goals from midfield.

Currently valued at 20 million Euros he's the type of player that provides value and ability.

Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet this season. An in-depth look at how the goals were conceded and 3 out of 4 came from a midfield error.

With an average age of 32 years old the trio of Henderson, Fabinho and Milner are all looking past their prime.

Fans and pundits alike are crying out loud for a summer Midfield signing. Rumors and speculation abound but nothing concrete has appeared in the form of a legitimate transfer.

With only seven full days remaining in the window it's a nervous time for Liverpool fans.

