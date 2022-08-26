Tipoff time locked in for Kentucky-Louisville basketball game on New Year’s Eve

College basketball fans in the commonwealth can now specifically mark their calendars for the biggest game of the year.

The annual men’s basketball rivalry matchup between Kentucky and Louisville — which wasn’t played last year due to positive COVID-19 results in the Louisville program — now has a date, tipoff time and TV designation in place.

Kentucky and Louisville will play at noon on Dec. 31 inside Rupp Arena in Lexington. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Storylines abound for the latest meeting between the Cardinals and Wildcats, from new Louisville head coach and former Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne, to the backdrop of the recruitment of star guard DJ Wagner by both schools.

Kentucky leads the all-time series with Louisville 37-17.

In the John Calipari coaching era (since 2009-10), the Wildcats are 11-3 vs. the Cardinals.

Louisville won the most recent meeting between the schools in December 2020, as former U of L coach Chris Mack oversaw a 62-59 Cardinals victory inside the KFC Yum Center in Louisville.

The last time Louisville beat Kentucky inside Rupp Arena was January 2008.

Kentucky has won the last six games against Louisville in Lexington.