College Station, TX

Three Aggies snag spots on Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist

By Cameron Ohnysty
 5 days ago

One of the predominant focuses during the 2022 offseason for Texas A&M, aside from the ongoing quarterback battle, has been the 2022 recruiting class and their potential impact on both sides of the ball. In hopes that the Aggies top 10 ranked squad is poised to finally break from the periphery and hit double-digit win totals in head coach Jimbo Fisher’s 5th season with the program.

As freakishly talented as the 2022 class may be, the upperclassmen on the team, with most notable players like Ainias Smith, Layden Robinson, Myles Jones, and Demani Richardson just to name a few, will be the straws that stir the drink as the season rolls on, and the challenges begin to replicate week to week. On Wednesday, three of the key upperclassmen I just mentioned were named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl preseason Watchlist, consisting of Senior Wide receiver Ainias Smith, Senior Strong safety Demani Richardson, and Senior Defensive back Myles Jones.

Aside from their well-documented talent and ability on the field, all three young men bring vital leadership qualities to a group that will need veteran quality guidance as they continue to find their identity on both sides of the ball throughout the season. Ainias Smith and Demani Richardson both chose to forgo the 2022 NFL Draft in order to continue developing and raise their draft stock, while the incredibly long and versatile, yet injury-prone Myles Jones is hoping to finally have a more consistent and healthy season in his final year with the program.

