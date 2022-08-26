ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

It's Reid Sinnett or Bust at QB3 for the Eagles

By John McMullen
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQgzI_0hWTwif900

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni addressed the QB3 race in South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS - If the Eagles are trying to “hide” Carson Strong they’re doing a very good job of it.

High-level poker players understand most people have a “tell,” essentially a change in behavior or demeanor that gives a clue to what’s really going on behind the curtains.

In the case of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and his desire when it comes to his roster, speaking extemporaneously without a clear directive is often when his real feelings come out.

For example, when asked about Grant Calcaterra on Thursday in Miami Gardens, Sirianni went down the obvious path and gave his thoughts on the rookie tight end’s summer and how a lengthy stint on the shelf due to a hamstring injury affected things.

“Of course, it hurt him being away, but the trainers and our strength staff did a great job of getting him back into shape where he's out here now and competing and we'll just see how it continues to go,” the coach said. “We're happy with the play of the player and we just have to keep being able to evaluate him out here in practice.”

When the subject is broader, Sirianni can stray from the talking points.

Evident for that includes his offseason shift from 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor to Quez Watkins, both pre- and post-A.J. Brown, as either the WR2 and then WR3, a signal that Reagor isn’t going to be a meaningful part of the offense, in the coaches' minds at least.

Behind the scenes, meanwhile, Howie Roseman is taking calls on Reagor and there is a more than a slight chance that a change of scenery is going to be in order during the days surrounding the cutdown to 53 for Philadelphia.

Rewind to Strong, a player many onto as the favorite to unseat Reid Sinnett as the team’s developmental option at quarterback for a host of reasons, starting with name value, his significant stipend as an undrafted free agent ($320,000), the most of any UDFA this year), and probably most significantly, the overblown hype by draftniks on Strong’s arm talent.

On the field, Sinnett has lapped Strong this summer from a meritocracy standpoint (call it a Sixers’ 40-point blowout if you want a comp) and has even flashed the far stronger arm which was not supposed to be the case.

If the meaningless third preseason game didn’t exist, it’s difficult to believe Strong would have made the cuts to 85 and 80 but with Jalen Hurts expected to sit and Gardner Minshew getting a cameo at best, Sinnett is going to need a backup just in case.

Some steeped-in conspiracy theories, though, still believe it’s all a ruse and the Eagles don’t want anyone around the NFL to see Strong.

Occam’s Razor applies with that, however, and the obvious retort is the Eagles already have Strong and if he played up to expectations, a 53-man roster spot means no worries about anyone else claiming him.

The real question is can the Eagles get Sinnett through waivers and put him to the practice squad in order to generate a roster spot for a deeper position?

“It just all depends. It all depends on your roster situation in general,” Sirianni said when asked about his preference of keeping two or three QBs on the active roster. “Sometimes it doesn't even come down to who the quarterbacks are. It comes down to some of the [other] roster things.

“I've had two at times and I've had three at times. I'd say more probably so on the two side than the three side, to be quite honest with you. But that just depends on a lot of different things.”

What isn’t dependent is Sirianni’s mindset at the position.

“I think Gardner [Minshew] had a really nice day (Wednesday). … And I think Reid has had a good camp throughout. So, I'm happy with the situation that we have right now.”

Notice who wasn’t mentioned and understand that’s not Sirianni bluffing.

That’s his tell.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance

Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
NFL
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move

It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brown
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Cowboys Trade Rumor

The Cowboys and the Jets are reportedly discussing a trade on Monday. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Dallas is looking to boost its depth on the offensive line. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source," Wilson reports.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin provides crucial TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson injury updates

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a double whammy on Sunday afternoon after TJ Watt and Diontae Johnson suffered various injuries. However, head coach Mike Tomlin wanted everyone to know that there is no reason to worry over the health issues. Johnson was ruled out first in the contest against the Detroit Lions following a shoulder injury. […] The post Steelers coach Mike Tomlin provides crucial TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football
ClutchPoints

Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci

As the 53-man roster deadline nears, the Dallas Cowboys are starting to make moves to trim down the team. On Sunday, 24 hours after their preseason finale, they decided to cut Dak Prescott’s backup QB Ben DiNucci. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are releasing DiNucci as the battle for the backup QB […] The post Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Released Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Green Bay Packers are releasing dual-threat quarterback Danny Etling, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Etling, a former seventh-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, has bounced around the league over the past few years. He has played for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos among others.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy