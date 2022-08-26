It's Reid Sinnett or Bust at QB3 for the Eagles

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni addressed the QB3 race in South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS - If the Eagles are trying to “hide” Carson Strong they’re doing a very good job of it.

High-level poker players understand most people have a “tell,” essentially a change in behavior or demeanor that gives a clue to what’s really going on behind the curtains.

In the case of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and his desire when it comes to his roster, speaking extemporaneously without a clear directive is often when his real feelings come out.

For example, when asked about Grant Calcaterra on Thursday in Miami Gardens, Sirianni went down the obvious path and gave his thoughts on the rookie tight end’s summer and how a lengthy stint on the shelf due to a hamstring injury affected things.

“Of course, it hurt him being away, but the trainers and our strength staff did a great job of getting him back into shape where he's out here now and competing and we'll just see how it continues to go,” the coach said. “We're happy with the play of the player and we just have to keep being able to evaluate him out here in practice.”

When the subject is broader, Sirianni can stray from the talking points.

Evident for that includes his offseason shift from 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor to Quez Watkins, both pre- and post-A.J. Brown, as either the WR2 and then WR3, a signal that Reagor isn’t going to be a meaningful part of the offense, in the coaches' minds at least.

Behind the scenes, meanwhile, Howie Roseman is taking calls on Reagor and there is a more than a slight chance that a change of scenery is going to be in order during the days surrounding the cutdown to 53 for Philadelphia.

Rewind to Strong, a player many onto as the favorite to unseat Reid Sinnett as the team’s developmental option at quarterback for a host of reasons, starting with name value, his significant stipend as an undrafted free agent ($320,000), the most of any UDFA this year), and probably most significantly, the overblown hype by draftniks on Strong’s arm talent.

On the field, Sinnett has lapped Strong this summer from a meritocracy standpoint (call it a Sixers’ 40-point blowout if you want a comp) and has even flashed the far stronger arm which was not supposed to be the case.

If the meaningless third preseason game didn’t exist, it’s difficult to believe Strong would have made the cuts to 85 and 80 but with Jalen Hurts expected to sit and Gardner Minshew getting a cameo at best, Sinnett is going to need a backup just in case.

Some steeped-in conspiracy theories, though, still believe it’s all a ruse and the Eagles don’t want anyone around the NFL to see Strong.

Occam’s Razor applies with that, however, and the obvious retort is the Eagles already have Strong and if he played up to expectations, a 53-man roster spot means no worries about anyone else claiming him.

The real question is can the Eagles get Sinnett through waivers and put him to the practice squad in order to generate a roster spot for a deeper position?

“It just all depends. It all depends on your roster situation in general,” Sirianni said when asked about his preference of keeping two or three QBs on the active roster. “Sometimes it doesn't even come down to who the quarterbacks are. It comes down to some of the [other] roster things.

“I've had two at times and I've had three at times. I'd say more probably so on the two side than the three side, to be quite honest with you. But that just depends on a lot of different things.”

What isn’t dependent is Sirianni’s mindset at the position.

“I think Gardner [Minshew] had a really nice day (Wednesday). … And I think Reid has had a good camp throughout. So, I'm happy with the situation that we have right now.”

Notice who wasn’t mentioned and understand that’s not Sirianni bluffing.

That’s his tell.

