Tampa, FL

Florida man arrested for trying to buy child, report says

By Dylan Abad
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 85-year-old Florida man who was arrested for trying to buy a child he saw at a Volusia County Walmart in 2018 is back behind bars, according to a report.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that Hellmuth Kolb was arrested Thursday for violating his probation. Authorities said Kolb offered to buy an 8-year-old girl from her mother at a Winn-Dixie store.

Cops: Man tries to buy girl from mother at Volusia Co. Walmart

Kolb reportedly told the child’s mother how pretty her child was, then, followed them to the parking lot where he yelled at the mother and offered $100,000 for the child.

In 2018, Kolb was arrested for a similar incident after he grabbed an 8-year-old girl who was sitting with her mother, kissed her wrist, then offered $200,000 for her.

He was charged with simple battery and false imprisonment and later sentenced to five years probation.

Joan Greenert
5d ago

I believe that there are a Lot of Adults in their 40's & older involved in kidnapping & sex- trafficking Children who most people might never expect. They get paid for doing it as a job. That's Why it's So Important for Parents to have their children close to them & Not to Trust Anyone!

Margarita Hope Leyva
4d ago

He was given probation for that other indecent?? WOW!!! What is it going to take to get a longer sentence?Oh he has to be a drug dealer.This world needs to get it together on who deserves long life sentences.😖😖

Darcee
5d ago

SICK MAN!!! 2018 was even worse and here he was out in 2022. I know the laws, sentencing guidelines and such but he did it again in 4 years! Thank God her mother was there and able to protect her. He's surely getting no empathy from me and probably not too many of his roommates from wherever is now to wherever ends up.

