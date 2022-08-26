Florida man arrested for trying to buy child, report says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 85-year-old Florida man who was arrested for trying to buy a child he saw at a Volusia County Walmart in 2018 is back behind bars, according to a report.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that Hellmuth Kolb was arrested Thursday for violating his probation. Authorities said Kolb offered to buy an 8-year-old girl from her mother at a Winn-Dixie store.

Kolb reportedly told the child’s mother how pretty her child was, then, followed them to the parking lot where he yelled at the mother and offered $100,000 for the child.

In 2018, Kolb was arrested for a similar incident after he grabbed an 8-year-old girl who was sitting with her mother, kissed her wrist, then offered $200,000 for her.

He was charged with simple battery and false imprisonment and later sentenced to five years probation.

