Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs welcomes back popular downtown breakfast spot
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- After an absence of more than two years, Buzzy’s is back. The popular downtown breakfast spot closed in early 2020, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Mississippi, and remained closed until about two weeks ago, when new owner Rebecca Borries O’Keefe opened the doors to the public after two months of preparation.
WPMI
Fairhope Pier restaurant has new owner, soon to be the Blind Tiger
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Fairhope Pier restaurant has been sold and the new owner has some big plans and ideas for the new place, along with some renovations to the marina. The restaurant and marina have been sitting empty for roughly two years; hit with the pandemic then...
Big Bad Breakfast puts new spin on the morning meal in midtown Mobile
It turns out the secret to catching midtown Mobile’s new Big Bad Breakfast with plenty of empty seats is to come early. Real early. Otherwise, you’ll find the conditions that have prevailed since the restaurant opened at the Shoppes at Midtown next to the Dew Drop Inn in early June: Full tables and booths inside, often more of the same outside despite the summer heat, and a tight supply of parking places on-site.
Watch out, Flip! Video shows manatee startling dog in Orange Beach
The manatee is the official state marine mammal of Alabama. Certainly a poor pooch swimming off the shores of Bear Point in Orange Beach got a quick lesson over who is the head mammal in charge of the Alabama seas. A cell phone video captured a manatee startled by the...
Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times
If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
msn.com
Cousins Maine Lobster makes a stop in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of Pensacola residents lined up early for a taste of the now famous Cousins Maine Lobster. The popular food truck gained notoriety after appearing on ABC's tv show Shark Tank 10 years ago. Since the airing of the episode, the Miami based corporation has grown to...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
5 of the Best Orange Beach Hotels With a Lazy River
Orange Beach is a beautiful resort destination in the southern state of Alabama. The resorts offer a litany of incredible experiences for your whole family– all at an affordable price, if you know how to find it!. One of the best attractions for kids and adults is the waterpark-classic...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Sarah the German Shephard from City of Mobile Animal Services
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hey Fox 10 viewers, meet Sarah! This beautiful German Shepard was picked up as a stray several weeks ago. She had be searching for food. We would never ask a lady of distinction her age but Sarah has a lot of love left to give and clearly has lived in a home before. She currently provides a lot of emotional support to our shelter staff, but hopes for a home of her own. She is potty trained, does not need to be kenneled, and happy to sleep at our feet. She is great with cats and other dogs, and never meets a human stranger.
WALA-TV FOX10
Katrina at 17 on Dauphin Island
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 17 years ago, Hurricane Katrina made landfall devastating the Gulf Coast. Most of the scars are gone, but the memories remain. Sun shining and calm, blue surf. Almost perfect beach weather on Dauphin Island, but the past is never far away. On this beautiful day, it’s the anniversary of a devastating storm, Hurricane Katrina.
Mobile approves $1.25 million incentives for Topgolf’s $22 million complex
The Mobile City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to support a $1.25 million direct incentive to the developers of a Topgolf entertainment complex within the McGowin Park Shopping Center. The approval comes more than a week after the Mobile County Commission, with a 2-1 vote, endorsed their $1.25 million incentive for...
utv44.com
Swimming advisories issued for two Baldwin County Beaches
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — In June of 1999 the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Alabama Department of Public Health initiated a program to monitor bacteria levels on beaches along the Gulf Coast. The program originally started with five gulf coast beaches. In 2000, the program added...
WALA-TV FOX10
Studio 10 expands, FOX10 Midday launches on Sept. 5
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re only a week out from the debut of exciting new hours of local programming from FOX10. Beginning next Monday, Sept. 5, Studio 10 will expand to two hours, airing from 9 until 11 a.m. weekdays. And then at 11 a.m, we’re debuting FOX10 Midday....
New efforts to bring post office back to Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely since 2019. The fight to bring a post office back to Spanish Fort is gaining momentum this month. The city’s been without a post office for over two years, but now there’s a push to bring one back to Spanish […]
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
Pedestrian killed on I-65: Car found, Mobile Police searching for driver
UPDATE: 2 wrecks on I-65, pedestrian hit and killed in Mobile UPDATE: Mobile Police said they located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on I-65 southbound near the Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street exits. UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): One lane is now being opened on I-65 southbound for traffic to flow. MOBILE, Ala. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-65
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian has been struck and killed on southbound Interstate 65 between Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street, Tuesday evening, authorities said. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Algo Traffic site, both northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 are blocked. This is a developing story....
Alabama’s Brian C. Hines & Company Release New Music
Mobile, Alabama based gospel group Brian C. Hines & Company is taking the airwaves by storm with one gospel music legendary vocalist Kim Burrell in their new single "All Things Possible. Brian C. Hines and Company is the full package that leaves no one empty. Since the birth of this...
WALA-TV FOX10
Peak hurricane season - changes expected
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Let’s do a primer on the ingredients you need for a tropical system:. Number one is water temperatures that are above 80 degrees. Number two is lift. You’re going to start lifting the water vapor from the warm ocean up into the atmosphere, and that’s the fuel that tropical systems need. Lastly, they also need light winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere for a healthy circulation.
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
Dachshund misses owner, needs family
Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a five-year-old dachshund named Donovan.
AL.com
