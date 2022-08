CHICAGO—Located in Chicago, Hotel Saint Clair announced its relaunch. Housed in a building dating back to the 1920s, the hotel has reimagined interior spaces, an art-inspired lobby, The Hot Coffee Shop, and Curfew. Built in 1926 and originally opened as the Hotel Eastgate, the building features Spanish Revival-style architecture and a brick façade. Taking inspiration from the building’s origins, it has been rebranded as The Hotel Saint Clair.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO