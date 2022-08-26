Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Newport on kidnapping, obstruction of justice charges
NEWPORT — A 35-year-old man from Lowell was arrested following an incident in Newport yesterday. Authorities say they were attempting to execute a court order on Main Street in front of the Orleans County Courthouse at around 3:35 p.m. Police allege Dylan Gingue arrived and interfered with the trooper...
mychamplainvalley.com
Woman, 21, arrested in Perkins Pier shooting
Burlington, VT — Burlington police have arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection to last week’s shooting at Perkins Pier. Teia Mobbs of Waterbury is being held Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. She faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. The August 22 incident was the...
WCAX
Grandparent scam resurfaces in Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police say the grandparent scam is back. Police say they’ve received two recent reports of the scam in the city. The scammer calls and says a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. They say you need to...
WCAX
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting incident in Burlington. Burlington police say investigators identified Teia Mobbs, 21, of Waterbury, as a suspect and executed a search warrant in Waterbury. They say she was involved in the shooting in the parking lot of...
Wilder man pleads guilty in homemade explosives case
The offense carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wilder man pleads guilty in homemade explosives case.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh woman facing a felony for alleged dog theft
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman has been arrested on a felony charge accused of stealing someone’s dogs. New York State Police arrested Heather M. Russell Aug. 29 in connection with the November 2021 theft. Authorities were first called to Lower Flat Rock Road in Westville Nov. 9 for reports...
nbcboston.com
New Sketches Released of Suspect in 1982 Disappearance in Massachusetts
Law enforcement in Massachusetts has released new sketches of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of an 18-year-old woman out of Berkshire County. Lynn Burdick went missing on April 17 sometimes between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. while she was working alone at the Barefoot Peddler's Country Store on Route 2 in Florida, a small town of about 700 people on that borders Vermont.
Barton Chronicle
VSP seek whereabouts of Shylo Bourdeau
The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is continuing to investigate an incident that occurred on 8/29/22 on Main St, Newport. As a result, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shylo Bourdeau, to answer to the charges of Custodial Interference, Obstruction of Justice, and Impeding a Public Officer.
WCAX
Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
WMUR.com
Vermont man accused of setting fire to building in Lebanon
LEBANON, N.H. — A Vermont man is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire after he was accused of setting a maintenance building on fire in Lebanon. Lebanon police said crews were called Sunday morning to 5 Meadowbrook Village and found heavy fire coming from a maintenance building. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during crash in Fairfax
FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
WCAX
Man arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving impaired
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile, 29, of Winooski, pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to operating without owner’s consent and violating his conditions. This comes after police spotted a car...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Middlebury yesterday. Police say they observed a truck operating at a high rate of speed on Vermont Route 125 at around 10:35 p.m. When troopers initiated a traffic stop, the truck attempted to make a right-hand turn onto...
newportdispatch.com
Newport man killed during crash on Vermont 58 in Lowell
LOWELL — A 24-year-old man from Newport was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Lowell yesterday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 58 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say shortly after the arrival of emergency medical services, Shane Copp, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased. According...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Hit-and-run takes put mailboxes, fence in Swanton
SWANTON — Police are investigating a crash that took place in Swanton early this morning. Authorities say the incident took place on Comstock Road that occurred sometime during the night. The vehicle took out mailboxes, trash bins, and multiple fence posts before leaving the scene. Using debris left behind...
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
mynbc5.com
New York man arrested in Northeast Kingdom on $20,000 warrant for drug trafficking, false information
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A New York man was arrested on Saturday in St. Johnsbury for an active $20,000 arrest warrant connected to drug trafficking and false information to police officers. Michael PauPaw, 24 of Far Rockaway, N.Y, had that active warrant out of Windsor County Superior Court, related...
mynbc5.com
Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89
WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
newportdispatch.com
Jennifer Barrett appointed to Vermont Superior Court
NEWPORT — Governor Phil Scott recently appointed Jennifer Barrett, of Newport, to the Vermont Superior Court. Barrett has served as the state’s attorney for Orleans County since 2015. She previously served as deputy state’s attorney in both Orleans and Bennington counties. As state’s attorney, Barrett has prosecuted a range of cases including homicides, kidnappings, sexual assaults, domestic assaults, juvenile cases, post-conviction relief cases, and appeals.
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
