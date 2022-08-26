GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police partnered with the Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force, or SAFE, to help reduce violence in the city. A gun buyback program will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot, 30 Burton St. SW. Individuals can dispose of their firearms in exchange for gift cards, city officials said in a news release.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO