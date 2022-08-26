ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Police to host gun buyback program Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police partnered with the Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force, or SAFE, to help reduce violence in the city. A gun buyback program will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot, 30 Burton St. SW. Individuals can dispose of their firearms in exchange for gift cards, city officials said in a news release.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WMU mourns loss of two students who died in shooting, hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University lost two students over the weekend in Kalamazoo. "Processing through grief takes time. As a community, let us lean on each other for needed support now and in the weeks and months ahead," WMU President Edward Montgomery said in a statement Monday. Naya...
KALAMAZOO, MI
17-year-old seriously injured in Calhoun County crash

NEWTON TWSP., Mich. — A teenage girl from Emmett Township sustained serious injuries in a crash on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S in Newton Township Tuesday afternoon. She was airlifted to the hospital. Investigators say the girl was driving eastbound on B Drive South when she collided...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WMU president test positive for COVID-19

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Edward Montgomery, Western Michigan University president, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Fall 2022 semester. Montgomery sent a letter Monday informing the WMU campus community. "I have mild symptoms, a testament to being up to date on vaccination, with both my primary series and boosters,"...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
MICHIGAN STATE
Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
KALAMAZOO, MI
