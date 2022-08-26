Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMTCw
Police arrest teen who had drug-laced pills that looked like kids vitamins
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — While investigating an alleged assault at a Battle Creek laundry mat, police said they arrested a man who had meth-laced pills that looked like children's vitamins. Battle Creek Police identified a vehicle in question from the alleged assault at Finish Line Laundry on East Columbia...
WWMTCw
POLICE: Dowagiac bus driver fails to stop at intersection leading to early morning crash
The Cass County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a school bus has crashed just outside of the city of Dowagiac. The crash happened at the intersection of Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street. According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, 40-year-old Benjamin Hoopes was driving the bus with four Dowagiac students and 45-year-old...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
WWMTCw
Family wants answers to fatal shooting that killed loved one outside Kalamazoo market
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Loved ones are remembering 31-year-old David Shayne Postawa, who was shot and killed outside Mills Street Market in Kalamazoo Monday night. Postawa was a friend, a brother and a local rapper. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified. It's not known why Postawa was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Man armed with baseball bat accused of robbing Ottawa County gas station
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies arrested a man Monday who, they said, may be connected to a Mobil Mart armed robbery. Kzoo homicide: Family wants answers to fatal shooting that killed loved one outside a Kalamazoo market. A man smashed through the gas station glass door Sunday,...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids Police to host gun buyback program Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police partnered with the Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force, or SAFE, to help reduce violence in the city. A gun buyback program will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot, 30 Burton St. SW. Individuals can dispose of their firearms in exchange for gift cards, city officials said in a news release.
WWMTCw
WMU mourns loss of two students who died in shooting, hit-and-run
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University lost two students over the weekend in Kalamazoo. "Processing through grief takes time. As a community, let us lean on each other for needed support now and in the weeks and months ahead," WMU President Edward Montgomery said in a statement Monday. Naya...
WWMTCw
17-year-old seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
NEWTON TWSP., Mich. — A teenage girl from Emmett Township sustained serious injuries in a crash on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S in Newton Township Tuesday afternoon. She was airlifted to the hospital. Investigators say the girl was driving eastbound on B Drive South when she collided...
RELATED PEOPLE
WWMTCw
Most seclusion rooms are no longer in use, Allegan Public Schools says
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A social media post that shows seclusion rooms at a middle school in Allegan went viral. Allegan Public Schools parent Chelsea Zoll toured L.E. White Middle School, where her two sons attend, prior to the school's open house Aug. 23. She came upon a calming lab...
WWMTCw
WMU president test positive for COVID-19
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Edward Montgomery, Western Michigan University president, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Fall 2022 semester. Montgomery sent a letter Monday informing the WMU campus community. "I have mild symptoms, a testament to being up to date on vaccination, with both my primary series and boosters,"...
WWMTCw
Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
WWMTCw
Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMTCw
Hard-hit Kalamazoo County neighborhood cleans up after severe storms ripped through Monday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A hard-hit Kalamazoo County neighborhood began clean-up after a line of severe thunderstorms ripped through the area Monday afternoon. Damaging wind gusts snapped trees, branches, and power lines before scattering them across yards, houses, and roadways. “It looks like a war zone, honestly," Ann-Marie Breese said...
WWMTCw
Storms tear up trees, rip up roofs, knock power out for more than 150,000 customers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 150,000 customers with Consumers Energy alone lost power Monday, knocked out by strong storms that raced through all of West Michigan. Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm. Hotels like the Comfort Inn on Kilgore Road were left without power too. A...
Comments / 0