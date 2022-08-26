Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WZBJ7/24 will have to be rescanned in September when the network moves to a new frequencyCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NCTyler Mc.Monroe, NC
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Henry County Hometown Hero George Metz returns from helping Ukrainian refugees cross the boarderCheryl E PrestonHenry County, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Police: Minor arrested after claiming he was armed at Lynchburg high school
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Police took a minor into custody on Monday after he reportedly trespassed at a Lynchburg high school and claimed he had a gun with him, leading to a lockout. The Lynchburg Police Department says a former student was spotted walking across the faculty parking lot...
Federal fugitive fatally shot by police in Virginia
Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth
WSET
Teen arrested for trespassing at E. C. Glass, claimed to have a gun: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department arrested a male juvenile for trespassing at E.C. Glass High School Monday morning. Police said that at 11:37 a.m. a former student was walking across the faculty parking lot while shouting that he was in possession of a firearm. An employee...
WDBJ7.com
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. A spokesperson for the department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Overdose & Fatalities in VA
Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
WDBJ7.com
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Octavius Z. Cooke, 25 of Rocky Mount, was identified as the victim of a shooting in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police. He was found in the parking lot of a business in the area. As this call...
wfirnews.com
Bedford County pursuit ends without incident
(from Bedford County Sheriff’s office) On 8/29/22 at approximately 1100PM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. When Deputies arrived in the area the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, Deputies identified that an assault and property damage had occurred. Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the suspect refused to stop leading Deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and finally ending in the Town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
WSET
Bedford Police Department sees recent uptick in thefts from cars
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two guns are now in the hands of criminals after police said thieves stole them from vehicles in the Town of Bedford. Chief of Police for the Town of Bedford, Ronnie Lewis, said they have seen a recent uptick in thefts from cars. He said...
RELATED PEOPLE
chathamstartribune.com
Danville police services now in new headquarters
All Danville Police Department operations is now at its new location. This includes services rendered to the public. The temporary address is 2291 Memorial Drive. After turning into to the new police department headquarters, travel to the top of the road, and park in the public parking lot. For assistance with directions, call 434-799-6522.
WSET
Dump truck chase in Bedford ends with arrest: Sheriff
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A dump truck driver led Bedford law enforcement on a lengthy chase on Monday night after deputies received a call about a truck blocking the road and a disturbance. Around 11 p.m. the Bedford County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and said they...
WDBJ7.com
Witness identified in Lynchburg child shooting case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential witness to the shooting of a child has been identified, according to Lynchburg Police, who are thanking members of the public for their help with the case. The witness being sought was seen in surveillance video in a mini mart just before the shooting...
WSET
'Preventing fatalities on Virginia roads' Gov. Youngkin shows support for campaign
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin, law enforcement, and trauma care professionals will show their support for Virginia's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. This event will take place at the Patrick Henry Building, 1111 E Broad Street, Richmond Virginia. This campaign...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Virginia law enforcement agencies deal with aftermath of officer-involved shootings
(WFXR) — Officer-involved shootings can lead to stress for both authorities and communities, but the weight of these serious situations can be more difficult for some Virginia law enforcement agencies to carry than others. “If it’s a very small agency, they may rely on other police agencies, the neighboring agencies, and even State Police to […]
WSET
Do you know him? DPD looking to identify person of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking for your help to learn more about a crime. On Tuesday, the department said they need help to identify the person pictured below:. Officers believe the unidentified person of interest may know something about a recent incident. (Case #...
cvillecountry.com
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
North Carolina woman arrested in man’s murder, warrants show
A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Working to determine cause of Fifth St. fire, LFD sends samples to crime lab for testing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Fire Department investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire on Fifth Street over the weekend. "Look how much damage is done," said Franklin Smith, property owner of the well-known spot where the blaze broke out. Destruction and burnt debris are all...
WSET
Man charged in Bedford teen's death sentenced to 5 years in prison, 4 of them suspended
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, a judge handed down the sentence to a Bedford man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Tyler Lee booth pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of 18-year-old Brady Bailey in July 2021. The two were roommates at the time. Booth...
WSET
'Effective immediately:' All DPD services move to new headquarters
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Danville Police Department announced that all operations will be taking place at their new headquarters from here on out. The department said this includes all services rendered to the public. The temporary address of the new HQ is 2291 Memorial Drive. To...
1 dead after fiery motorcycle crash in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a motorcycle caught fire during a crash in Greensboro on Tuesday night on Lawndale Drive and Lake Brandt Road, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. when a Yamaha motorcycle and a Toyota sedan crashed at the intersection of Lawndale Drive […]
Comments / 0