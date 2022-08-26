ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

Family Fun: Free or affordable Jacksonville family activities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Does it feel like you blinked and summer is just about over? Blame it on high gas prices, chaos with the airlines, or expensive hotel rooms, but a lot of us didn’t get that “summer vacation” we dreamed about. But before the longer days slip away, Consumer Reports says it’s not too late to make some lasting memories on a budget.
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Dolly Llama dessert shop sets Sept. 10 grand opening

The Dolly Llama, a dessert shop featuring waffles and ice cream, will hold its Ponte Vedra Beach grand opening Sept. 10. The shop, in Tournament Plaza at 830 Florida A1A N., No. 16, will open at 2 p.m. with the first 100 guests receiving a Dolly Llama T-shirt and other items, the company announced in a news release.
First Coast News

Putnam County neighbors resort to trapping stray dogs themselves

HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Every morning, when Susan Jones goes to let her dogs out, she scans her yard to make sure a stray dog hasn't wandered onto her property. "It's a nice woodsy area," said Jones. "It's not highly populated. People think they can just come out here and get rid of something they don't want."
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Labor Day weekend full of events

Jacksonville, Fl — The third will (hopefully) be the charm for Rod Stewart, who kicks off Labor Day Weekend with his long-awaited performance at Daily’s Place. Stewart was set to perform on August 25, 2020, then August 17, 2021. Both times were rescheduled due to COVID-19. Thursday, Sept....
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Hip-Hop $uicideboy$ – Thursday, September 1. New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ perform at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville with Maxo Kream, Ski Mask the Slump God and Snot on Thursday. Tickets | Map. Bluegrass. Serene Green – Friday, September 2. Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com

Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
News4Jax.com

Family trying to move forward after losing everything in Southside house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family is trying to move forward after losing everything in a house fire Monday evening on Jacksonville’s Southside. Ruby Gerundo told News4JAX that she, her sister, Laura Wall, and Wall’s teenage son lived in the home on Glen Gardner Drive that went up in flames, leaving behind a shell of melted siding and charred support beams.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace closed

Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville is closed. The theater is in review for demolition to make way for BJ’s Wholesale Club. On Aug. 27, the theater’s exterior lights were on but the now playing posters were removed. The theater is no longer listed on the Regal website.
News4Jax.com

Greenhouse Bar owners say mobile plant shop trailer was stolen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is upset after they say their greenhouse trailer was stolen from in front of their home Saturday in the Avondale neighborhood. Jennifer Ness and Lauren Henry own the Greenhouse Bar mobile plant shop. They said it’s the first mobile plant shop in Jacksonville.
Action News Jax

Florida Department of Health After School Meal Program locations

Jacksonville — The Afterschool Meals Program, a subcomponent of Florida’s Child Care Food Program is designed primarily to provide nutritious snacks and/or meals to children in participating afterschool programs. Snacks and/or meals will be available at no separate charge to children attending the sites listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
News4Jax.com

Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.
exoticspotter.com

Bentley Flying Spur | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida

I saw this sweet Flying Spur at the Town Center this evening. I haven’t seen a new Flying Spur in well over a year. I got some awesome shots this evening that I will be posting soon. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the community by flagging poor...
