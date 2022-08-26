Read full article on original website
Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing projectJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
OakLeaf Plantation getting new free-standing Panera BreadDon JohnsonOakleaf Plantation, FL
Virginia man in Clay County Jail for resisting officer with violence, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville professional dance team final auditions to be held at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Family Fun: Free or affordable Jacksonville family activities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Does it feel like you blinked and summer is just about over? Blame it on high gas prices, chaos with the airlines, or expensive hotel rooms, but a lot of us didn’t get that “summer vacation” we dreamed about. But before the longer days slip away, Consumer Reports says it’s not too late to make some lasting memories on a budget.
Teenage sisters in Ponte Vedra run their own dance studio
NOCATEE, Fla. — Ponte Vedra competitive dancers, Reilly and Madison Hughes opened their very own dance studio last fall, 'Level-Up Dance'. “We started in November with just teaching a couple of classes, a tumbling class and a jazz class," Reilly said. “All of a sudden our classes just started...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Dolly Llama dessert shop sets Sept. 10 grand opening
The Dolly Llama, a dessert shop featuring waffles and ice cream, will hold its Ponte Vedra Beach grand opening Sept. 10. The shop, in Tournament Plaza at 830 Florida A1A N., No. 16, will open at 2 p.m. with the first 100 guests receiving a Dolly Llama T-shirt and other items, the company announced in a news release.
First Coast News
Putnam County neighbors resort to trapping stray dogs themselves
HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Every morning, when Susan Jones goes to let her dogs out, she scans her yard to make sure a stray dog hasn't wandered onto her property. "It's a nice woodsy area," said Jones. "It's not highly populated. People think they can just come out here and get rid of something they don't want."
SPOTLIGHT: Labor Day weekend full of events
Jacksonville, Fl — The third will (hopefully) be the charm for Rod Stewart, who kicks off Labor Day Weekend with his long-awaited performance at Daily’s Place. Stewart was set to perform on August 25, 2020, then August 17, 2021. Both times were rescheduled due to COVID-19. Thursday, Sept....
Nominate a Duval teacher to get $1,000 for their classroom
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teacher shortages, COVID-19, school shutdowns, and new standardized tests are just a few of the hurdles local teachers have faced over the past few years. Teachers are constantly having to overcome and learn new things. They deserve a surprise in the shape of $1,000. Taxslayer Gator...
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week
Hip-Hop $uicideboy$ – Thursday, September 1. New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ perform at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville with Maxo Kream, Ski Mask the Slump God and Snot on Thursday. Tickets | Map. Bluegrass. Serene Green – Friday, September 2. Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville...
Photos: Clay County deputies rescue goats off Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several goats escaped their enclosure Tuesday. We suppose you could call them baaaaad to the bone. Some Clay County deputies helped wrangle the goats on the side of Blanding Boulevard and were able to bring them to safety. "Thank you for the speedy response guys," writes...
News4Jax.com
Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening first Jacksonville restaurant in Mandarin
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen, with roots in Texas and Florida, intends to open its first Jacksonville area restaurant in Claire Lane Center in Mandarin. Area developer Dan Rainville, a joint venture partner, said Aug. 26 he hopes to open in February or March and hire 55-65 employees. Construction could start in November.
News4Jax.com
Family trying to move forward after losing everything in Southside house fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family is trying to move forward after losing everything in a house fire Monday evening on Jacksonville’s Southside. Ruby Gerundo told News4JAX that she, her sister, Laura Wall, and Wall’s teenage son lived in the home on Glen Gardner Drive that went up in flames, leaving behind a shell of melted siding and charred support beams.
Oakleaf daycare sued for negligence, toddler ‘repeatedly injured’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An Oakleaf daycare is at the center of a lawsuit filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a local mother and her one-year-old daughter. The lawsuit, filed Monday, claims Kid City USA -- Oakleaf was negligent, and their lack of care left the toddler with a busted lip, black eye, and concussion.
News4Jax.com
Lucky listener rides away with new Chevy Equinox after WQIK, Nimnicht Chevrolet contest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One lucky radio listener revved up their summer Saturday with a brand new car!. WQIK and Nimnicht Chevrolet teamed up to give away the Chevy Equinox. Participants had to listen all summer to 99.1 WQIK to win a key that would put them in the running to show up at Nimnicht Chevrolet Saturday for a chance to win the SUV crossover.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace closed
Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville is closed. The theater is in review for demolition to make way for BJ’s Wholesale Club. On Aug. 27, the theater’s exterior lights were on but the now playing posters were removed. The theater is no longer listed on the Regal website.
News4Jax.com
Duval County Public Schools has laptops and hotspots available for students in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – DCPS announced on social media they are taking applications for laptops and hotspots for students in need. It’s part of a federal grant called the Emergency Communications Fund. The district has 43,000 laptops for students and they are asking all families in need to fill...
News4Jax.com
Greenhouse Bar owners say mobile plant shop trailer was stolen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is upset after they say their greenhouse trailer was stolen from in front of their home Saturday in the Avondale neighborhood. Jennifer Ness and Lauren Henry own the Greenhouse Bar mobile plant shop. They said it’s the first mobile plant shop in Jacksonville.
Is your medicine making you feel extra hot? Here's a list of meds that can make you less heat tolerant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you ever feel as if you're just going to melt in the heat? Maybe you aren't a wimp. Maybe your medicine is making you less heat tolerant. Dr. Michael Schuh is a PharmD, a Doctor of Pharmacy, meaning he's an expert on medicines and their effects on our bodies.
Florida Department of Health After School Meal Program locations
Jacksonville — The Afterschool Meals Program, a subcomponent of Florida’s Child Care Food Program is designed primarily to provide nutritious snacks and/or meals to children in participating afterschool programs. Snacks and/or meals will be available at no separate charge to children attending the sites listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
News4Jax.com
Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.
exoticspotter.com
Bentley Flying Spur | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
I saw this sweet Flying Spur at the Town Center this evening. I haven’t seen a new Flying Spur in well over a year. I got some awesome shots this evening that I will be posting soon. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the community by flagging poor...
