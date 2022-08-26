ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, GA

11Alive

No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes

ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
thecitymenus.com

Former SkyZone Converting into Conn’s Home Plus

Construction will start this October on a new retail store coming to Newnan Pavilion adjacent to Home Depot. Conn’s Home Plus will take the former spot of SkyZone, which closed suddenly amidst the pandemic in 2020. Conn’s Home Plus is a specialty retailer which offers electronics, appliances, furniture, and other home goods.
NEWNAN, GA
nowhabersham.com

Baldwin resident warns council people ‘are going to move’ if city raises taxes

Baldwin resident Debbie Satterfield is worried. The city council is considering raising taxes and she says, if they do, it will hurt a lot of people. “I think I can financially do it, but I know lots of other people it’s going to be a strain on them and their families,” Satterfield told council members during a public hearing Monday night. “It’s really going to hurt a lot of people.”
BALDWIN, GA
CBS 46

Clayton Co parents blame bus drivers for kids missing school breakfast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some children are missing out on the most important meal of the day because of late bus drivers, according to parents in Clayton County. Tamesha Sherrer, a mother of a 5th-grade student at Kemp Elementary, said the bus arrived up to 40 minutes late. Not only are kids late to school – they also lose access to the district’s full breakfast meal.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Eater

The Ethos Behind This Award-Winning Marietta Restaurant Is to Keep It Simple

Welcome to Industry Talks, where Eater shines the spotlight on Atlanta chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and restaurant owners to provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their world. Food has always been important to Spring chef and co-owner Brian So and his family. “My grandmother lived with us her whole life and she...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

I-285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road: Westbound lanes back open after fiery crash

DUNWOODY, Ga. - All westbound lanes of Interstate 285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road have reopened after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck Monday afternoon. Crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation worked through the night to get traffic back to normal on the important metro Atlanta interstate. Officials say they had to do emergency repaving of the surface along I-285. Inspectors are also checking the structural integrity of the overpass before Ashford-Dunwoody Road can be reopened.
DUNWOODY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Queen Anne House, Jefferson

The porch, framed by square posts, is likely a later addition to this decidedly Queen Anne home. This is a common evolution with many examples of this style, especially those built around the turn of the century. Jefferson Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
JEFFERSON, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Foundation named for Wheeler graduate to hold golf fundraiser

The Jason Cunningham Charitable Foundation, a non-profit that assists children with hearing loss, is holding a golf fundraiser in the fall. The Jason Cunningham Charity Golf Classic takes place Oct. 17 at Horseshoe Bend Country Club (2100 Steeplechase Lane, Roswell) and includes prizes and other activities. Cunningham, a 1999 graduate...
ROSWELL, GA
The Georgia Sun

Taste Around Town in Chamblee debuts Sept. 23

Mark your calendars and get ready to sip, savor, mix and mingle your way through DeKalb County’s culinary diverse and impressively-unique food scene at Taste of Atlanta’s next food and beverage tasting experience–Taste Around Town in Chamblee. Debuting Sept. 23 and 24, Taste Around Town in Chamblee...
CHAMBLEE, GA
