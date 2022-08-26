ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSET

Bedford Police Department sees recent uptick in thefts from cars

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two guns are now in the hands of criminals after police said thieves stole them from vehicles in the Town of Bedford. Chief of Police for the Town of Bedford, Ronnie Lewis, said they have seen a recent uptick in thefts from cars. He said...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Dump truck chase in Bedford ends with arrest: Sheriff

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A dump truck driver led Bedford law enforcement on a lengthy chase on Monday night after deputies received a call about a truck blocking the road and a disturbance. Around 11 p.m. the Bedford County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and said they...
BEDFORD, VA
Danville, VA
Danville, VA
Halifax, VA
WSET

Overdose & Fatalities in VA

Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Do you know him? DPD looking to identify person of interest

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking for your help to learn more about a crime. On Tuesday, the department said they need help to identify the person pictured below:. Officers believe the unidentified person of interest may know something about a recent incident. (Case #...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

'Effective immediately:' All DPD services move to new headquarters

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Danville Police Department announced that all operations will be taking place at their new headquarters from here on out. The department said this includes all services rendered to the public. The temporary address of the new HQ is 2291 Memorial Drive. To...
DANVILLE, VA
Patrick Duffy
WSET

Fire on Fifth Street burns part of a well-known Hill City landmark

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Early Saturday morning, just before 5 a.m., a structure on Fifth Street in Lynchburg was engulfed in flames. It's a very well-known spot here in the city, one that people are easily able to recognize. Hundreds of signs lining both sides of that part of Fifth Street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Horizon teams up with Lynchburg leaders, offers REVIVE training for overdose awareness

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine (VDH) (DEA). In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Rocky Mount DMV to close for renovations

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Thursday is the last day before the Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center will close for renovations for two weeks. Scheduled to reopen on September 15, the DMV's interior renovation will mean residents will have to travel elsewhere for their usual needs from the office.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
NewsBreak
WSET

GALLERY: Gretna Fire & Rescue participates in water rescue training

GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Gretna Fire & Rescue participated in a mutual aid “Water Rescue Training” with Climax Volunteer Fire Dept and Callands Fire & Rescue on Sunday. The department said their volunteers work hard to train on many intense subjects such as “Water Rescue” so they can remain ready for all emergencies.
GRETNA, VA

