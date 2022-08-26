Read full article on original website
Man charged in Bedford teen's death sentenced to 5 years in prison, 4 of them suspended
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, a judge handed down the sentence to a Bedford man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Tyler Lee booth pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of 18-year-old Brady Bailey in July 2021. The two were roommates at the time. Booth...
Bedford Police Department sees recent uptick in thefts from cars
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two guns are now in the hands of criminals after police said thieves stole them from vehicles in the Town of Bedford. Chief of Police for the Town of Bedford, Ronnie Lewis, said they have seen a recent uptick in thefts from cars. He said...
Dump truck chase in Bedford ends with arrest: Sheriff
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A dump truck driver led Bedford law enforcement on a lengthy chase on Monday night after deputies received a call about a truck blocking the road and a disturbance. Around 11 p.m. the Bedford County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and said they...
Woman seriously injured in Roanoke fire dies a week after incident
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A week after a fire at a Roanoke home, a woman seriously injured in the blazes has died, Roanoke Fire-EMS said on Tuesday. On August 23, Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 1500 block of Andrews Rd NW for a fire. A woman who called...
Do you know him? DPD looking to identify person of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking for your help to learn more about a crime. On Tuesday, the department said they need help to identify the person pictured below:. Officers believe the unidentified person of interest may know something about a recent incident. (Case #...
Police investigating shooting that killed Rocky Mount Man, injured another in Roanoke
ROANOKE, VA. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed and another injured in the Star City on Sunday. Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th street NW around 2:45 a.m.
'Effective immediately:' All DPD services move to new headquarters
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Danville Police Department announced that all operations will be taking place at their new headquarters from here on out. The department said this includes all services rendered to the public. The temporary address of the new HQ is 2291 Memorial Drive. To...
Resurfacing project lasting a couple of weeks will cause delays on South Boston Road
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The city of Danville said there will be a resurfacing project scheduled for Wednesday morning. This project will be westbound of South Boston between the limits and Airport Drive. The city said at least one westbound lane will be open at all times. The resurfacing...
Lane closed on 460 after multi-vehicle crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A lane on 460 is closed after a crash in Bedford County near Villamont road. Emergency vehicles responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash. According to VDOT the west right lane and right shoulder are closed.
Firefighters gather in Bedford to train, prepare a plan for large downtown fires
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department hosted a training class for downtown fires on Tuesday. The department said they looked at water supply and building hazards in the town. "We preplanned for large fires and looked at roof access and how we would top vent for each...
Tractor trailer crash scene cleared on Rt. 58 near Depot Rd. in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A tractor trailer crash in Pittsylvania County on Monday caused some delays for drivers, the Virginia Department of Transportation's Lynchburg District said. VDOT Lynchburg said there was a crash on Route 58 in the county, near Route 726 and Depot Road. They said all...
Fire on Fifth Street burns part of a well-known Hill City landmark
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Early Saturday morning, just before 5 a.m., a structure on Fifth Street in Lynchburg was engulfed in flames. It's a very well-known spot here in the city, one that people are easily able to recognize. Hundreds of signs lining both sides of that part of Fifth Street.
Horizon teams up with Lynchburg leaders, offers REVIVE training for overdose awareness
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine (VDH) (DEA). In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
Pre-K through high school aged children invited to DPD's 'Catwalk in Costumes'
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is replacing their annual fall fashion show with a brand new event. On Friday, October 14 at 6 p.m., DPD is hosting "Catwalk in Costumes with Police. " The event will be held in the Multipurpose room at the new DPD...
Rocky Mount DMV to close for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Thursday is the last day before the Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center will close for renovations for two weeks. Scheduled to reopen on September 15, the DMV's interior renovation will mean residents will have to travel elsewhere for their usual needs from the office.
GALLERY: Gretna Fire & Rescue participates in water rescue training
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Gretna Fire & Rescue participated in a mutual aid “Water Rescue Training” with Climax Volunteer Fire Dept and Callands Fire & Rescue on Sunday. The department said their volunteers work hard to train on many intense subjects such as “Water Rescue” so they can remain ready for all emergencies.
'The cost will be about $50,000:' Lynchburg Humane Society needs your help with sick dogs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society is asking for help from the public to deal with a new load of sick dogs they received. The society had 25 dogs dropped off Monday. Most of them are suffering from canine parvovirus, which is very deadly for untreated dogs.
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital reinstates COVID-19 visitation restrictions
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is reinstating visitation restrictions to reduce the risk of COVID-19. They said this decision was made to help keep patients and employees safe. On Wednesday, the facility will update its visitation level to red which means no visitors will...
Advocates in Roanoke show support for greenhouse gas initiative Youngkin wants to remove
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Advocates in Roanoke will rally to show support for Virginia's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This is a program that provides millions of dollars for energy efficiency and flood prevention programs that are providing benefits to Virginians. Gov. Youngkin said he wants to...
