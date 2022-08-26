Read full article on original website
Michael B. Jordan has been on a fashion quest—and while his journey is not quite of the same caliber as, say, traversing Middle Earth to destroy an all-powerful ring, it has yielded some other pretty impressive accessories. Since he began working with stylist Jason Bolden two years ago, MBJ’s gone full-force toward ultra-sleek, classic-leading-man silhouettes, fit with high-waisted trousers, crisp camp shirts, polished overcoats, and loafers and in favor of brands like Burberry, Prada, and Valentino. (Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Bolden recalled a time when Jordan wanted “to create a look inspired by one that Mr. Sidney Poitier wore and how he made casual dressing so inspiring,” which resulted Jordan hitting Nobu Malibu one day last summer in a Hawaiian Saint Laurent shirt like the one Poitier wore in Lilies of the Field.)
Los Angeles, where it is sunny and mild-to-hot year round, is technically classified as a Mediterranean climate. However, within its city limits exists an alternate microclimate populated by famous people that’s as frigid as the tundra, and is typically contained within mansions, office buildings, sprinter vans, nightclubs, and posh restaurants where the AC is always on full-blast. This is why you see celebrities wearing all sorts of things in the dead of summer: hoodies, fur coats, velvet suits, leather pants. Their tundra is always nearby.
Ryan Reynolds, patron saint of nice, normal outfits, really thrives in the daytime. Don’t get us wrong: the man looks good in a suit, as many superhero movie-fronting actors do—but there’s something about the way he makes regular ol’ shirts and pants look like put-together pieces you’d want to wear, too.
Issey Miyake’s Menswear Revolution Was Pleated
When the curator and writer Antwaun Sargent attended a Louis Vuitton menswear show last year, he was struck by how many guys showed up in similar outfits. They weren’t dressed by Vuitton. Instead, they were wearing shirts, trousers, vests and shorts from Issey Miyake Homme Plissé: clothing rendered in space age micro-pleated fabric that brings to mind the ridges of Ruffles chips, or the futuristic architectural visions of Zaha Hadid. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, everyone has it on,” Sargent recalls.
Daniel Kaluuya and Jide Osifeso on Why They Wanted to Create Nope Merch
In Jordan Peele’s Nope, there is an unspoken sartorial standoff between two cowboys. On one side is the archetypal cowboy: Steven Yeun’s Ricky “Jupe” Park, a child actor who spins his big role into a remote Western theme park called Jupiter’s Claim, where he ringleads in a crimson embroidered Nudie suit and wide-brimmed hat. On the other is the contemporary cowboy: Daniel Kaluuya’s Otis Haywood Jr. or OJ, a third-generation animal trainer who grew up on his family’s ranch, wearing, as many 21st-century ranchers do, hoodies and jeans. OJ’s work clothes offer a smoother toggle between the ranch and the real world—because, seen from a slightly different angle, they’re also streetwear.
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Tyler, the Creator doesn’t do trends; he does himself, and trends follow. His style has long been unlike anyone else’s, and he’s brought that attitude to his watch collection, too. Although he only started collecting a couple of years ago, Tyler has quickly assembled a cache of Cartiers that top of my list of collections I would be most interested in permanently borrowing. He’s already shown off the melted and beloved Crash, an Obus Quadrant he found at auction, and a pink-strapped Santos. Now, out in New York, Mr. Creator wore another piece from his growing collection: a Tank Louis Cartier.
Rings of Power Hasn't Premiered Yet, But This Actor Is Already Lord of the Big Fits
Travis Barker Might Make You Reconsider the DIY Jort
In an episode of the 1999 cult series Freaks and Geeks, the Neil Peart-loving burnout Nick Andopolis (portrayed by a teenage Jason Segel) shared what I have always assumed to be a truism applicable to drummers everywhere: no other type of pants can provide the full range of mobility—nay, freedom—that drumming requires like a pair of shorts.
A lot has changed since the third season of Stranger Things premiered in the summer of 2019— especially for David Harbour. The actor, who plays the burly father figure Jim Hopper on the Netflix hit, lost over 70 pounds (!) in preparation for his big reveal in the latest season when—spoiler alert!—after surviving a massive explosion, Hopper emerges locked up in a Soviet gulag, looking mean and lean.
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. Just some A+ anti-grooming—a scruffy beard and some floppy curls add up to way more than the sum of their parts. Ryan Reynolds. A nice normal haircut from the reigning...
Karl Urban breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'The Boys,' 'Star Trek,' 'Xena: Warrior Princess,' 'The Lord of the Rings,' 'Dredd,' 'Thor: Ragnarok,' 'Out of the Blue' and 'The Bourne Supremacy.' 00:00 Intro 00:14 The Boys 05:05 Star Trek 07:23 Xena: Warrior Princess 09:10 The Lord of the Rings 11:48 Dredd 14:15 Thor: Ragnarok 17:03 Out of the Blue 19:12 The Bourne Supremacy.
In a wide-ranging Esquire cover story, Kid Cudi spoke about the dissolution of his relationship with Kanye West, the negative response from West’s fans, and what he sees as a pattern of behavior from the controversial superstar. Though Cudi and Kanye have always reconciled after their past falling-outs, , this time Cudi says their friendship is over for good. “With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed. That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you,” Cudi said. “It’s gonna take a motherfucking miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening.” (Cudi has since clarified on Twitter that he meant no shade to Drake.)
At the Academy Awards held fifty years ago, Marlon Brando was announced as the winner of the Best Supporting Actor race for his role as Don Corleone in The Godfather. But instead of the actor taking the stage, Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather, then age 26, stepped up to decline his Oscar on his behest. His reasons, she read from his notes, were partly because of the “treatment of the Native Americans by the film industry…and on television in movie reruns.”
If you’re in the market for a new bag, scanning through this season’s offerings feels a lot like rummaging through the lost and found. While many Balenciaga’s Trash Pouch—which cranks the knobs on price ($1,790) and derelicte fashion up high enough to enrage all onlookers—has racked up the headlines, Demna isn’t the only designer suggesting that the next It Bag can be whatever you have laying around.
EXCLUSIVE: Nashville and Heroes star Hayden Panettiere has signed with APA. The two-time Golden Globe nominee recently finished filming on Scream 6 in which she reprises her role as Kirby Reed. Panettiere’s breakout role came as Claire Bennet in NBC’s Heroes and she went on to get the starring role of Juliette Barnes in ABC’s hit Nashville. She also starred in the final season of David E. Kelly’s Ally McBeal for Fox. The actress’s other film credits include The Forger opposite Josh Hutcherson, Remember the Titans with Denzel Washington, Custody with Viola Davis, Chris Columbus’s I Love You Beth Cooper, and Bring It On: All Or Nothing. Scream 6 marks Panettiere’s first movie in six years. She...
Update: In a rebuttal to yesterday's Variety profile in which Olivia Wilde said she fired Shia LaBeouf from her upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling, the actor provided the site with screen grabs of texts he sent to her in August 2020 that shows he quit the movie because of “lack of rehearsal time.” While Wilde had claimed that she let him go (and eventually replaced him with Harry Styles) because his “combative” energy was “not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions," the texts indicate he told her he was backing out of the project before production had even started, therefore before anyone would have witnessed his process.
