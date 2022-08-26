In a wide-ranging Esquire cover story, Kid Cudi spoke about the dissolution of his relationship with Kanye West, the negative response from West’s fans, and what he sees as a pattern of behavior from the controversial superstar. Though Cudi and Kanye have always reconciled after their past falling-outs, , this time Cudi says their friendship is over for good. “With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed. That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you,” Cudi said. “It’s gonna take a motherfucking miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening.” (Cudi has since clarified on Twitter that he meant no shade to Drake.)

