Arkansas State

Arkansas Advocate

Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on Arkansas hemp industry

It remains unclear if Arkansans will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana at the ballot box in November, but some in the hemp industry are already concerned. For several weeks, hemp insiders have quietly raised questions about the language of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment. Would its broad definition of cannabis upend Arkansas’ industrial […] The post Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on Arkansas hemp industry appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansans could be taxed on student debt relief

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Typically, there are very few people who enjoy doing their taxes, and there's even fewer who enjoy doing other people's taxes. Latasha McKinney, District Manager at Liberty Tax in Little Rock, is the rare exception. "I've been doing taxes for about 30 years. There's nothing...
ARKANSAS STATE
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Industry
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart’s Dr. Rex Hancock’s pluck featured in Arkansas Wildlife magazine

This year marks two conservation milestones in Arkansas. The Buffalo River became the country’s first national river and the Cache River was saved from channelization about 50 years ago. Although the bodies of water share few characteristics, their conservation histories are similar. One would have been drowned by two...
ARKANSAS STATE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
fox16.com

AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More Rain on the Horizon

A cold front will exit south Arkansas overnight into early Wednesday ushering in slightly drier air. Mostly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday with lows around 70° and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Upper level low pressure will form over Texas which will bring in increasing tropical...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold Front on the Way

A cold front will be dropping south across Arkansas through Tuesday with widely scattered to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Although, we not expecting a cool down behind the front, much drier air will filter into the Mid South allowing for more comfortable afternoons and cool overnight. Humidity and isolated showers...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
myozarksonline.com

Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County

Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing from Baxter County, Arkansas, and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County, Missouri. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Joni Raingrace Templer of Henderson was last seen at her home late Sunday morning. She said she was going on a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat. The two were last seen in a red 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, which was discovered to be abandoned around 5:30 Sunday evening. Law enforcement officials say Templer and Wheat may be traveling to Pulaski County, Missouri, with a tan-colored Great Pyrenees dog. Templer reportedly has family members in Columbia. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Templer or Wheat should contact Baxter County Sheriff’s Investigator Brian Williams at 870-425-7000, or [email protected]
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Urban League CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’

Scott Hamilton has seen his organization, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to police force in the wake of the George Floyd protests, Hamilton is disturbed by the recent viral video of three law enforcement officers in Crawford County violently subduing a suspect at a convenience store.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

