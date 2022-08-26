Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas turfgrass scientists test more wetting agents to control ‘localized dry spot’
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Many golf course managers in Arkansas have putting greens that suffer from a problem called “localized dry spot,” patches of dying or dead grass. Turfgrass scientists with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station are narrowing in on how best to deal with it. Their work...
Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on Arkansas hemp industry
It remains unclear if Arkansans will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana at the ballot box in November, but some in the hemp industry are already concerned. For several weeks, hemp insiders have quietly raised questions about the language of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment. Would its broad definition of cannabis upend Arkansas’ industrial […] The post Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on Arkansas hemp industry appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas is top 20 of hardest working states
All the hard work in Arkansas has gained it a national ranking.
Arkansans could be taxed on student debt relief
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Typically, there are very few people who enjoy doing their taxes, and there's even fewer who enjoy doing other people's taxes. Latasha McKinney, District Manager at Liberty Tax in Little Rock, is the rare exception. "I've been doing taxes for about 30 years. There's nothing...
Stuttgart’s Dr. Rex Hancock’s pluck featured in Arkansas Wildlife magazine
This year marks two conservation milestones in Arkansas. The Buffalo River became the country’s first national river and the Cache River was saved from channelization about 50 years ago. Although the bodies of water share few characteristics, their conservation histories are similar. One would have been drowned by two...
thv11.com
Arkansas realtors explain now is the time to buy
Though there's still a shortage of homes for sale, the housing market has been improving. Realtors explained that it's competitive for first-time home buyers.
Student loan debt cancellation in Arkansas: What you need to know
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Millions of Americans with federal student loans could soon see up to $10,000—or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients— forgiven due to a plan announced by President Biden. But what does that mean for Arkansans?. It could mean that any money received to cancel...
talkbusiness.net
Energy officials tout benefits of Inflation Reduction Act; UA solar project announced
A new federal law that’s expected to impact climate change will extend or establish tax incentives for solar arrays, electric vehicles and U.S. manufacturers of solar array components, Arkansas energy officials said. On Friday (Aug. 26), the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association hosted a virtual event to highlight how the...
5newsonline.com
Stormy evening across Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast August 29
A front is pushing south across, sparking storms from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains. Downpours are hitting some in Arkansas and Oklahoma this evening.
KATV
New wheelchair helping veterans in Arkansas do what they couldn't before
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Disabled veterans have new technology that will help them live out their lives. The Action Trackchair, or simply track wheelchair, was purchased by the Veteran Service Office in Jonesboro to change the lives of those who served our country, our content partner Region 8 News reported.
fox16.com
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
Study ranks Arkansas school districts on equity, ranks state #2 in US
A study ranks Arkansas school districts by equity.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More Rain on the Horizon
A cold front will exit south Arkansas overnight into early Wednesday ushering in slightly drier air. Mostly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday with lows around 70° and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Upper level low pressure will form over Texas which will bring in increasing tropical...
Mushrooms growing and other issues found in NLR apartments
Another apartment complex in central Arkansas is unfit to live in according to people paying to stay there. A seventeen-page report released Friday outlines the conditions inside the Jefferson Manor apartments.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold Front on the Way
A cold front will be dropping south across Arkansas through Tuesday with widely scattered to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Although, we not expecting a cool down behind the front, much drier air will filter into the Mid South allowing for more comfortable afternoons and cool overnight. Humidity and isolated showers...
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
Arkansas woman receives life-saving help from stranger
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Anyone who has gone through a cancer diagnosis themselves or knows someone who has knows that it can be very daunting. No matter what type of cancer it is, or what age they receive a diagnosis, it’s something no one wants to have to go through.
myozarksonline.com
Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County
Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing from Baxter County, Arkansas, and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County, Missouri. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Joni Raingrace Templer of Henderson was last seen at her home late Sunday morning. She said she was going on a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat. The two were last seen in a red 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, which was discovered to be abandoned around 5:30 Sunday evening. Law enforcement officials say Templer and Wheat may be traveling to Pulaski County, Missouri, with a tan-colored Great Pyrenees dog. Templer reportedly has family members in Columbia. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Templer or Wheat should contact Baxter County Sheriff’s Investigator Brian Williams at 870-425-7000, or [email protected]
Man seen being beaten by Arkansas officers in video files federal lawsuit
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Attorneys for Randal Worcester have filed a federal lawsuit after a now-viral video from Aug. 21 shows two Crawford County deputies and a Mulberry police officer on top of him, in some instances kneeing and slamming his head on the ground, during his arrest.
talkbusiness.net
Urban League CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’
Scott Hamilton has seen his organization, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to police force in the wake of the George Floyd protests, Hamilton is disturbed by the recent viral video of three law enforcement officers in Crawford County violently subduing a suspect at a convenience store.
