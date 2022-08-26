ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WBOC

Central Delaware Career Expo to be Held Sept. 21 in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced a career fair in Dover for youth and adults to explore careers in construction, health care, education, public service, and more. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is a one-day event on Sept. 21 that will expose middle school students,...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Closing Delaware’s digital divide

Inflation’s sting is making back-to-school shopping a bigger struggle than usual for families all across Delaware, but at least one educational essential is bucking that trend: home internet service. And thanks to a new program funded by President Biden’s infrastructure bill, more than 75,000 lower-income Delaware households can now get connected for free.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Legislation signed to expunge criminal record

DELAWARE – House Bill 447 is set out to get low level offenses expunged off of Delawarean’s records. Senator Darius Brown says this is important at a time like this when currently 290,000 Delawareans are eligible for expungement. He says this is the second chance that people need to turn their life around in an easy way. But the senator says this legislation opens the door for so much more.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Carney signs pair of bills addressing racial inequity in Delaware

Gov. John Carney was joined by members of the state’s African American Task Force Tuesday as he signed two bills addressing racial inequity. The new laws come at the recommendation of the state’s African American Task Force. The first, House Bill 447, seeks to help people more easily...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware is planning for high-capacity buyback program

The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is planning a high-capacity magazine buyback program for residents. After the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed into law it made the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in Delaware. The law also allows the Department of Safety and Homeland...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Gov. Carney signs education bills into law Monday

DELAWARE- Governor John Carney put pen to paper Monday moving forward a couple of bills related to education. One of them is the Digital Citizenship Education Act which required First State schools to implement media literacy requirements in K through 12. “The reality is that young people struggle with both...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware

Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's Secretary of State names a new director for the Delaware Tourism Office

The Delaware Tourism Office has a new director. Secretary of State Jeff Bullock announced Jessica Welch will lead the Delaware Tourism Office. “Jessica brings an immense wealth of knowledge and experience to take on this crucial role in Delaware’s economy,” said Bullock. “The Tourism Office contributes billions each year to the state’s GDP and creates thousands of jobs in the process. As Delaware continues to be a preferred tourist destination, I know Jessica will expand upon the work done so far to continue attracting out-of-state visitors while promoting the prosperity of existing tourism businesses in the state.”
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Shannon McGinn attains senior VP position at Community Bank Delaware

Community Bank Delaware recently announced the promotion of Shannon McGinn to senior vice president. McGinn began her career with Community Bank Delaware at its inception in 2006. McGinn brings more than 30 years of human resources experience including SHRM-CP certification and serves as a member of the bank’s executive team....
DELAWARE STATE
wjbr.com

Delaware’s Favorite Fast-Food & Burger Bite

Fast-food restaurants have been the home of simple dates for decades. Whether you’re rolling through a drive-through to grab some dinner on the go or sitting down for a proper happy meal with your partner, fast food can create some of the most memorable moments of your time together.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Housing Authority pausing Rental Assitance Program, with scaled back elligibility and payment amounts set for its return

DELAWARE – The Delaware State Housing Authority will pause applications for the Emergency Housing & Rental Assitance Program (EHAP) from September 9th to October. The temporary program pause will allow the agency to modify program guidelines in accordance with the federal U.S. Treasury requirements, implement a shift between federal funding sources, and manage application volume.
DELAWARE STATE
msn.com

SNAP, EBT card system outage strikes Pennsylvania

A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs – and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to access their Supplemental...
wjbr.com

Delaware Welcomes 114th Annual Fair

The end of summer doesn’t mean the end of fun! Labor Day weekend will be jam packed as Delaware welcomes 114th Annual Fair. The Arden fair will once again be the place to be Labor Day Weekend. This rain or shine event will take place amongst the grounds of...

