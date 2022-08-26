ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
politicsny.com

New York City parents make plea to Hochul to veto class size bill

A group of roughly 1,000 New York City parents, guardians and other stakeholders have signed a petition asking New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to veto a NYC class size mandate bill which would require smaller class sizes in public schools. The petition was organized and launched by parent Yiatin...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

New bill aims to bring federal aid to New York’s violence prevention programs

A new bill is aiming to allow Medicaid reimbursement for violence prevention programs in New York hospitals. The new bill, introduced by State Senator Brad Hoylman, would allow any Medicaid beneficiary who has been involved in or injured by community violence and has been referred by a healthcare provider to be reimbursed.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy