Read full article on original website
Related
politicsny.com
Three Democrats up for consideration for Fernandez’s open Assembly District 80 seat
With the New York State Assembly District 80 seat set to be vacated by Nathalia Fernandez following her state Senate primary victory last Tuesday, party insiders told the Bronx Times that Democrats are currently considering three candidates to run in her place this November. According to insiders, Community Board 7...
politicsny.com
New York City parents make plea to Hochul to veto class size bill
A group of roughly 1,000 New York City parents, guardians and other stakeholders have signed a petition asking New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to veto a NYC class size mandate bill which would require smaller class sizes in public schools. The petition was organized and launched by parent Yiatin...
politicsny.com
New bill aims to bring federal aid to New York’s violence prevention programs
A new bill is aiming to allow Medicaid reimbursement for violence prevention programs in New York hospitals. The new bill, introduced by State Senator Brad Hoylman, would allow any Medicaid beneficiary who has been involved in or injured by community violence and has been referred by a healthcare provider to be reimbursed.
Comments / 0