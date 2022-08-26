Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Ian Rapoport embarrasses former first-round pick nixed in Raiders roster cuts
After the Las Vegas Raiders released Alex Leatherwood, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport dropped the nail in the coffin with a final, hilarious take. The Las Vegas Raiders released offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood on Tuesday, and Ian Rapoport had a lot to say about it on Wednesday. Oof, that’s kind...
Green Bay Packers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)
In order to make a 53-man roster, the Green Bay Packers are tasked with cutting 25 players from their team in one day. Here’s an updated list of the major players getting cut. The Green Bay Packers may have their quarterback spot locked down, but there are many other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 KC Chiefs practice squad tracker
Keep an eye here for the first iteration of the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad for the upcoming regular season. The dust has finally settled on the frenzy of roster activity in the National Football League, at least when it comes to releasing players to reach the 53-man limit. However, that chaos only gives way to another round of moves to be made in order for teams like the Kansas City Chiefs to form their practice squads for the coming season.
3 bold predictions for Vikings 2022 season
The Purple Gang is coming off consecutive losing campaigns. But the Minnesota Vikings are in different hands these days. What can be expected this season?. The last time the Minnesota Vikings reached the postseason was 2019. The club wound up stunning the New Orleans Saints in overtime at the Superdome in the Wild Card round before being pushed around by the eventual NFC champion San Fransisco 49ers in California.
Dolphins SVP Jason Jenkins died of blood clot, medical examiner reports
Dolphins senior vice president of communications and community affairs Jason Jenkins died of a blood clot, according to the Miami-Dade medical examiner department. A team spokesperson also confirmed the cause of death.
FanSided
279K+
Followers
528K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0