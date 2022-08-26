Read full article on original website
Related
kyma.com
BREAKING: Brown out as Kofa head football coach
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - With Kofa's football season opener just days away, the Kings are searching for a new head coach. Alfonzo Brown who was named the new head coach in late April, has left the team due to personnel reasons according to new athletic director Joe Daily.
kyma.com
Excessive heat arrives back in the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The heat is back with afternoon highs reaching hotter than our seasonal average of 106 for the next few days. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Yuma counties until 8 pm Wednesday. For Imperial counties, an Excessive Heat Warning is also in effect...
Man arrested with stolen vehicle, narcotics and loaded firearm in Calexico
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents Tuesday arrested a man in possession of a stolen vehicle with narcotics, brass knuckles, and a loaded firearm in the car, authorities said.
SignalsAZ
Labor Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday, September 5th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kyma.com
City of Brawley enforcing speed and traffic safety
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department says it's cracking down on speeders. According to the Brawley Police Department (BPD), drivers going over the speed limit is becoming a regular occurrence causing dangerous road conditions in the city. George Morones, an officer with BPD, says the city has...
kyma.com
Brawley police say crime is on the rise across the city
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department says crime is on the rise, and to make matters worse, the department says it's extremely short-staffed. Brawley police say this year they've gotten over 80 calls for service in a 20-hour period, sometimes even up to 100 calls. Officers say...
sandiegocountynews.com
Border Patrol arrest armed felon with missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona
Campo, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon driving with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling...
Impaired driving enforcement detail for Labor Day weekend in Yuma
The City of Yuma Police Department will conduct an impaired driving detail from Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 6 and officers will be on the lookout for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs during Labor Day weekend. The post Impaired driving enforcement detail for Labor Day weekend in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
RELATED PEOPLE
Border Patrol agents seize narcotics, firearms, paraphernalia and a stolen vehicle from Yuma in an arrest
El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a 24-year-old U.S. citizen early morning of August 30 for possession of a stolen vehicle, narcotics, brass knuckles and a loaded firearm. The post Border Patrol agents seize narcotics, firearms, paraphernalia and a stolen vehicle from Yuma in an arrest appeared first on KYMA.
knewsradio.com
Imperial Irrigation District Issues Conserve Alert As August Turns Up The Desert Heat
Imperial Irrigation District issues a Conserve Alert, telling people to reduce the use of electricity in late June 2022 due to 110 degree heat. Photo from Imperial Irrigation District, El Centro CA. Imperial Irrigation District has issued a Conserve Alert through Friday September 2nd 2022, due to the Excessive Heat...
Border Patrol arrests 17-year-old migrant attempting to smuggle 14 people in Yuma
According to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents arrested a 17-year-old migrant who attempted to smuggle 14 undocumented citizens in the cab and bed of a pickup truck after illegally entering the United States from Mexico. The post Border Patrol arrests 17-year-old migrant attempting to smuggle 14 people in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
fox10phoenix.com
Officials worry problems at US-Mexico Border might worsen
It has been a little over a week since Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announved the completion of the border wall in Yuma, using shipping containers, and new numbers show it hasn't slowed down migrant crossings. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with law enforcement officials who are worried about the ongoing problems at the border.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court
The 28-year-old San Luis man who allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times with children present had his trial setting put on hold, but could now face additional penalties from the court. The post Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Imperial Irrigation District announces a conserve alert effective until September 2
(KYMA, KECY) - A conserve alert for Imperial County will take place from Tuesday, August 30 to Friday, September 2 for conserving energy during the hours of 4-9 p.m.. The Imperial Irrigation District advises that by conserving energy, the community can help take stress off the energy grid, maintain reliable delivery service and aver rotating power outages.
Pastor Who Used Homeless as Forced Labor, Three Others Plead Guilty to Benefits Fraud
The former pastor of an Imperial County church that federal prosecutors say forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez, who headed Imperial Valley Ministries, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court on Monday along with...
thedesertreview.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office cuts ribbon on new virtual training center, dedicates to former Sheriff Harold D. Carter
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Two armed subjects create a disturbance in a bar. “Good afternoon. What’s going on? What’s the problem guys,” Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) Lieutenant Clint Erro asks a virtual suspect. “Step over and talk to me.”. “Drop the knife; I don’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beyondbordersnews.com
Cities with the Highest Rent-To-Price Ratios
With both real estate and rental prices rising quickly over the last two years, U.S. households that don’t currently own a home are facing a major affordability crunch. The residential real estate market took off shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Boosted by increased savings, low-interest rates, and government stimulus programs and motivated by a desire for more living space, buyers rushed into the market. The increased competition sent home prices to record heights. But now, with interest rates rising in efforts to cool the market and higher prices being a new normal, many would-be buyers have been priced out.
Comments / 0