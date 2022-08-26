ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

BREAKING: Brown out as Kofa head football coach

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - With Kofa's football season opener just days away, the Kings are searching for a new head coach. Alfonzo Brown who was named the new head coach in late April, has left the team due to personnel reasons according to new athletic director Joe Daily.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Excessive heat arrives back in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The heat is back with afternoon highs reaching hotter than our seasonal average of 106 for the next few days. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Yuma counties until 8 pm Wednesday. For Imperial counties, an Excessive Heat Warning is also in effect...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Labor Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma

With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday, September 5th...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Centro, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
El Centro, CA
El Centro, CA
Football
El Centro, CA
Education
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
kyma.com

City of Brawley enforcing speed and traffic safety

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department says it's cracking down on speeders. According to the Brawley Police Department (BPD), drivers going over the speed limit is becoming a regular occurrence causing dangerous road conditions in the city. George Morones, an officer with BPD, says the city has...
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Brawley police say crime is on the rise across the city

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department says crime is on the rise, and to make matters worse, the department says it's extremely short-staffed. Brawley police say this year they've gotten over 80 calls for service in a 20-hour period, sometimes even up to 100 calls. Officers say...
BRAWLEY, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Border Patrol arrest armed felon with missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona

Campo, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon driving with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Impaired driving enforcement detail for Labor Day weekend in Yuma

The City of Yuma Police Department will conduct an impaired driving detail from Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 6 and officers will be on the lookout for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs during Labor Day weekend. The post Impaired driving enforcement detail for Labor Day weekend in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
fox10phoenix.com

Officials worry problems at US-Mexico Border might worsen

It has been a little over a week since Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announved the completion of the border wall in Yuma, using shipping containers, and new numbers show it hasn't slowed down migrant crossings. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with law enforcement officials who are worried about the ongoing problems at the border.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Aerial Assault#Youth Football#Scots#American Football#Highschoolsports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
beyondbordersnews.com

Cities with the Highest Rent-To-Price Ratios

With both real estate and rental prices rising quickly over the last two years, U.S. households that don’t currently own a home are facing a major affordability crunch. The residential real estate market took off shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Boosted by increased savings, low-interest rates, and government stimulus programs and motivated by a desire for more living space, buyers rushed into the market. The increased competition sent home prices to record heights. But now, with interest rates rising in efforts to cool the market and higher prices being a new normal, many would-be buyers have been priced out.
EL CENTRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy