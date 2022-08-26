ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

The Coastal Report: Saving Cape Lookout Lighthouse; Carteret County Public Schools convocation

By Claire Curry
 5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week.

Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode.

Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read more in the stories below!

Activists fight for the future of Cape Lookout Lighthouse
Carteret County Public Schools holds pre-school event
NC Aquarium Scholarship Grant program now accepting applications from Title One schools
Adaptive Surf Project to hold special event Saturday
WNCT

Carteret County residents spot waterspout on Monday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — You wouldn’t have expected it looking outside where you live, but it’s been a somewhat active Monday morning with the weather. A waterspout was spotted in the Morehead City area along the beach on Monday. Several viewers sent us photos and even a video of the water spout. There was […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Large hole in Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County fixed, North Carolina Department of Transportation says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A large hole that appeared in July in the middle of an Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County has been repaired, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The gaping three-foot by three-foot hole formed on July 18.  “Since we last spoke in mid-July, [crews] have completed work on […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Ocracoke Express to continue service through September

OCRACOKE, N.C. –  Due to popular demand, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ocracoke Express will extend its operating season through September 30. The season was previously slated to end on Labor Day. Beginning Sept. 6, the passenger ferry will operate on a Tuesday through Friday schedule, the most popular days for Ocracoke day trips. “We’ve had […]
OCRACOKE, NC
Sports
WNCT

Cooper announces $17M in grants for parks, recreation projects in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced Monday the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) will award over $17 million in grants to fund 39 local parks and recreation projects across the state. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority (Authority) approved the grants at its meeting held on Aug. 26 at the Nature […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

How gas prices have changed in NC in the last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to the […]
TRAFFIC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms

SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
AHOSKIE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Live updates: Back-to-school on the N.C. coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Students in districts across the area are heading back to school. We are following all of the days events to keep students, parents and teachers up to date. You can also check out some of the viewer submitted photos showing students as they head back to the classroom.
EDUCATION
WITN

Onslow County elementary school welcomes first group of students

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County elementary school welcomed its first-ever group of students Monday. Clear View Elementary School was built in an effort to accommodate new district lines and an increasing number of students in Onslow County. Onslow County Schools says the school is fully staffed and...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
ourstate.com

North Carolina’s Majestic Horses

Wild horses feed on cordgrass and sea oats, dig into the ground for fresh water, and swim among the islands that make up the Rachel Carson Reserve. Unlike their neighbors on Shackleford Banks — about 130 descendants of colonial Spanish mustangs — many of these horses have a dorsal stripe, the result of the introduction of a domestic gene. In the late 1940s, Dr. Luther Fulcher, a Beaufort physician, began moving horses — including both Banker ponies, as the wild mustangs are commonly called, and domestic quarter horses — to Carrot Island. When Fulcher died, the horses remained, and they and their descendants became feral. Today, a herd of about 30 horses is protected by the state and managed by the North Carolina Coastal Reserve as part of Carteret County’s cultural heritage.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

First day of school active ones for students, staff, parents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thousands of students all over Eastern North Carolina joined others across the state for the first day of public school on Monday. It was an early start for children, parents, teachers and staff as school buses hit the road and children were equipped with school supplies, backpacks, lunches and more. Administration […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WalletHub: NC’s most, least equitable school districts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Where is it best to take your child to school? WalletHub has released a report on the most and least equitable school districts in North Carolina. It takes a look at school funding throughout North Carolina to find out which districts are the best and worst for your child. All 115 […]
EDUCATION
WNCT

University of Mount Olive, BCCC announce partnership

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Students who complete an Associate in Applied Science in Agribusiness Technology at Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) will be guaranteed admission to the University of Mount Olive. The University of Mount Olive will grant BCCC graduates with the AAS in Agribusiness Technology 60 hours of credit toward a Bachelor of Arts in […]
WASHINGTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina's largest districts deal with bus driver shortages

MT. AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy City Schools bus drivers say they’re in a better position than in years past when it comes to driver shortages. Mount Airy City Schools only has two bus driver vacancies heading into the new school year, although the state’s largest districts are still facing shortages. Wake County Public Schools still needs more than 200 bus drivers, Guilford County Schools needs more than 50 drivers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools needs more than 40.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WRAL News

First day of school: North Carolina students return to classrooms

Where has the summer gone? Hundreds of thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students and operating 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary on Strickland Road in Raleigh. The carpool line opens at 8:45 a.m., and school starts at 9:15 a.m.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Embassy Healthcare breaks ground on Morehead City long-term care facility

- Embassy Healthcare, a multi-state operator of long-term care facilities, has begun construction of a 92-bed facility located on Galantis Drive, Morehead City, not far from the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center. Owners George Repchick and Aaron Handler visited the four-acre site last week for a groundbreaking ceremony and to...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or you like to travel often to this beautiful state and you also happen to enjoy going out with friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you have to visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on this list.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
