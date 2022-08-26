A man is behind bars on suspicion of firing a gun into the air, then pointing it at another driver during a road rage incident in Santa Rosa. The man was arrested in Willits in Mendocino County following Monday afternoon’s incident. He’s accused of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a gun. Authorities say the suspect and another driver were brake-checking each other near Sebastopol Road and West Avenue. The suspect is accused of then getting out of his car, firing at least two rounds into the air, and pointing the gun at the other driver before taking off. A short time later, a passerby reported seeing a handgun that had been thrown in the street in the area. Investigators think that was the gun the road rage suspect used.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO