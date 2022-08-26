Read full article on original website
Suspect in Santa Rosa road rage shooting arrested in Mendocino County
SANTA ROSA -- A suspect alleged to have fired a handgun in the air during in a road rage incident Monday in Santa Rosa turned himself in later that same day in Willits, according to Santa Rosa police.Detectives convinced Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, 28, of Fortuna, to turn himself in to Willits police. He was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm. Officers responded in Santa Rosa to several calls about 12:11 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, where witnesses reported a...
North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
Mendocino County man accused of committing murder while free on bail
A Mendocino County man was recently arrested on suspicion of homicide, which he is accused of committing while free on bail and awaiting a court appearance in a separate murder case. 37-year-old Shayne Wrede was reportedly identified as the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Daniel Shealor of...
Multiple Structures on Fire Near Clear Lake
About 4:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers sent firefighters to a home fully involved in fire near Montezuma Way in Kelseyville by Clear Lake in Lake County. Soon afterward they reported that a second structure was now partially involved. And by 4:30 p.m., a third structure is reportedly on fire. The Montezuma...
Two Sonoma County Restaurants Announce Closures
Two longtime Sonoma County restaurants are closing their doors. The Villa, an old-school Italian restaurant perched atop a hill in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley, quietly shuttered last week. The iconic eatery opened in 1976, but couldn’t survive the pandemic shutdowns that severely hampered all restaurants across the county. Twelve employees were laid off. And in Sebastopol, BBQ Smokehouse has posted on their social media that they will cease operations by mid September. Pit Master Larry Vito is retiring after serving up delicious food in Sonoma County for 26 years. The restaurant is looking for someone to take over, but if no one steps forward, it will close for good.
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
Young mountain lion shot by police in Northern California dies in surgery
OAKLAND, Calif. — A young mountain lion that was rushed to the Oakland Zoo after being shot by police when being corralled in a Northern California residential neighborhood died during emergency surgery, officials said Monday. A resident of Hollister in San Benito County spotted the male lion on their...
Man Shot Monday Outside Hudson Court Apartments in Antioch
At 6:36 pm Monday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the area of Hudson Ct and Fairview Drive on a report of a shooting that had just occurred. According to Antioch Police, callers reported hearing gunshots followed by screaming in the open space behind the Hudson Townhouse Manor apartments. Upon...
Car split in half in Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was sheared in half after striking a utility pole Saturday, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. After 2 p.m. Saturday, fire officials said crews arrived at the sheared vehicle, which only had one person inside. Firefighters extricated the person in under four minutes and transported them to a hospital in […]
Driver dies in overnight rollover crash on Byron Highway
MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – A driver died in a solo-vehicle rollover crash in Byron in eastern Contra Costa County on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 8:52 p.m. involving a Nissan Altima that was traveling south on Byron Highway when it left the roadway and rolled over several times, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle, CHP officials said.The driver's name wasn't yet available Tuesday from the Contra Costa County coroner's office.Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead
This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
Petaluma police search for 7-Eleven shoplifting suspect
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents at a 7-Eleven, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is linked to at least two incidents of shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 124 Petaluma Blvd S. on Aug. 6 and 13. The suspect is […]
Excessive Heat Watch from Saturday to Tuesday
The North Bay will be under an excessive heat watch between Saturday morning and Tuesday night. Temperatures in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, and other parts of the North Bay valleys, will start to creep into the low 90’s on Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, widespread triple-digits are expected. Labor Day Weekend highs in Santa Rosa have averaged 85-degrees for the past 30 years. As far as fire danger is concerned, luckily, winds aren’t expected to be very strong during the heatwave. There is also no indication of dry lightning with this heat wave.
11-year-old missing in Antioch
Police are searching for a missing child in Antioch, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after residents served dishwashing liquid at San Mateo senior home
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
3 People Stabbed, 1 Struck by Vehicle at Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island
At approximately 10:15 pm Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office responded to the Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island on a report of a male who was cutting people. Located at 3895 Willow Road, a total of five sheriffs’ units were dispatched along with Oakley Police. A sheriff’s helicopter, STARR1, also responded. The responsible person was described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male.
Man Who Attempted to Disarm Sheriff’s Officers Previously, Arrested for Shooting 3 Dogs in Kennel While Owners Not at Home
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-25-2022 at 7:14 A.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of three canines having...
Woman dead after residents served dishwashing liquid at California senior living facility
Three residents of an assisted living facility were mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice and one has since passed away, KRON4 has learned.
