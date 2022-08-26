Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
saturdaydownsouth.com
Why 10 wins isn't a pipe dream for Tennessee
There are many layers of Tennessee fans. You have those who always expect the worst to happen. You can’t blame them when you look at how the Vols have fared over the past 15 years or so. They are a large and devoted group, yet they’ve been kicked in the shins on too many occasions.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. Ball State odds, promos to use
For the second year in a row, Tennessee will open the season up on a Thursday night with the Tennessee vs. Ball State game at 7:00 p.m. eastern time, live from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The game will air live on SEC Network. Josh Heupel will open his second year...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals uniform combination for Week 1 matchup with Ball State
Tennessee will kick off its 2022 campaign on Thursday night against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. The Vols will look to improve upon their 7-6 record this fall, and Thursday night’s matchup will feature returning offensive stars like QB Hendon Hooker, WR Cedric Tillman and RB Jabari Small. On...
saturdaydownsouth.com
No Lyn-J Dixon, no problem: Tennessee's backfield will be just fine
KNOXVILLE — It was an era that was somehow shorter than Kevin Steele’s brief stint in Knoxville. At the beginning of August, Lyn-J Dixon was a Vol. As of a week ago, that ship has sailed. What gives?. Dixon spent 3 good years at Clemson, transferring to West...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior reveals lofty team goal for the 2022 season
The Tennessee Vols have a lofty team goal in 2022 and it was revealed by redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren this week. Warren was asked by reporters this week about his goals for the 2022 season. The Knoxville native said he’d love to double his stats, before pointing out that the team’s goal is to make it to Atlanta in December to play for an SEC Championship.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Tennessee RB wins starting job at Power 5 program
Former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans lasted less than a season in Knoxville before transferring to Louisville. It seems to have worked out for him. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield released the Cardinals’ depth chart Monday, revealing Evans as the feature back for their battle against Syracuse on Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
First look inside Neyland Stadium following offseason renovations
Tennessee football’s offseason renovations to Neyland Stadium were announced to create the best atmosphere in college football, per Athletic Director Danny White. On Tuesday, members of the Tennessee media were allowed entry to Neyland for the first time upon completion. Here are some of the shots:. The Vols open...
Tennessee football: Kirk Herbsreit extremely hypocritical to single out Nico Iamaleava’s NIL deal
You couldn’t make up the irony with which Kirk Herbstreit unfairly singled out Tennessee football 2023 commitment Nico Iamaleava over the weekend. His blatant hypocrisy was on display with almost the exact same quote in which he brought up the five-star quarterback. In an interview with The Los Angeles...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee drops electric game week hype video for 2022 season opener
It’s almost football time in Tennessee. The Volunteers open the 2022 season on Thursday against Ball State. To celebrate the start of game week, Tennessee shared an electric hype video on its official Twitter account Sunday. UT begins Year 2 of the Josh Heupel era. The Vols exceeded expectations...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker Heisman Trophy Odds
Tennessee has fielded some excellent football teams during the program’s 130-year history. But despite turning out talented players like Peyton Manning, Jason Witten, Carl Pickens, and Reggie White, it has not produced one thing — a Heisman Trophy winner. Could quarterback Hendon Hooker become the program’s first? Hooker...
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin has message for Tennessee football before season starts
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seems to start every day with the Tennessee Vols on his mind. The former Vols head coach was up early on Monday and one of the first things he did — at 4:08 AM CT — was send a good luck tweet to Tennessee football.
Tennessee Vols morning report: Future football scheduling news
It’s week one! College football is finally here, and the Tennessee Vols football team is set to prepare for its second straight premature opener. They will face the Ball State Cardinals on Thursday night, the first SEC team to play this week, although the Vanderbilt Commodores have already played a game.
tripsavvy.com
The Pink Marble That Built America: When Knoxville Was the Epicenter of Design
We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. We’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, city hop on the world's most beautiful subways, or relax in a design-forward coffee shop. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one historic city is prioritizing accessibility, how a Swedish cemetery teaches us important lessons about design, an examination of how climate change is impacting the future of architecture, and a look at the must-have features to put together a dream hotel.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel says Bru McCoy eligibility news 'sent chills down my spine'
Josh Heupel got big news last week when Tennessee learned that Southern Cal transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy would be eligible to start the season. At his Monday press conference, Heupel reacted to the news. “Certainly a small sense of relief, more than anything just excitement,” Heupel said. “When I...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
msn.com
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
wvlt.tv
Tanasi Golf Club back open less than two days after clubhouse fire
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Golf Club opened Monday morning after a clubhouse fire at the facility Saturday evening. Officials have not determined a cause for the fire, but said it started in the kitchen area. The golf course was not a place Bob Herrick expected to be Monday...
Woman waits 28 hours in ER for room at Knoxville medical center
Knoxville resident, Brenda Upchurch has dealt with a number of medical issues over time, but her most recent visit to the Parkwest Medical Center left her in question about care for overall patients.
