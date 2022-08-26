ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

tspr.org

ADM closes Keokuk plant; will provide help to laid off workers

ADM said it will provide severance pay and try to find jobs for its displaced workers in Keokuk. A spokesperson from the food processor and commodities trading corporation said the company wants to find jobs for the 70 full-time employees who had worked at the ADM Milling Co. in Keokuk.
KEOKUK, IA
KWQC

Drought conditions affecting southeast Iowa and west central Illinois

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - While most locations in the TV6 viewing area have received seasonable rainfall this summer, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois have moderate drought conditions. The latest Drought Monitor released on August 25 has abnormally dry to moderate drought locations in southern Iowa and west central...
BURLINGTON, IA
977wmoi.com

Golf Carts and Permitted Non-Highway Vehicles Hitting City of Monmouth Streets

Golf carts and permitted non-highway vehicles are now legal on the streets within the City of Monmouth. Since the passing of the ordinance by the Monmouth City Council, residents are now able to have golf carts and permitted non-highway vehicles inspected for a one-time $50 fee and then registered and given a sticker for $50 yearly. A number of roads in the city are not to be driven on, but can be crossed, says Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer:
MONMOUTH, IL
tspr.org

Keokuk council reviewing revised residency plan for police

Keokuk City Council members are considering a new residency requirement for its police force, after voting down a recent proposal. The current proposal calls for the city’s police officers to live in Iowa and within 45 minutes of city limits. Keokuk City Administrator Cole O’Donnell said this ordinance follows...
KEOKUK, IA
KBUR

Mental health treatment home to open in Burlington

Burlington, IA- A new five-bed mental health intensive residential service home will soon open in Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that the home will serve the mental health needs of 19 counties, including Des Moines County. Director of community services for Des Moines County Ken Hyndman said during the August...
BURLINGTON, IA
US 104.9

Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors

One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
DAVENPORT, IA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Burlington, IA USA

Found August 24 while returning shopping cart at Hy Vee in Burlington Iowa. I noticed something on another shopping cart didn’t pay much attention to it, stop half way back to car and returned to find this heart needing a home. Thank you IFAQH and the person who left it, it was the highlight of my day.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Police identify man in fatal single-car crash on I-280 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police have identified the man in the fatal single-car crash on Interstate 280 in Davenport on Aug. 21. Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded around 1:18 a.m., to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol identified the man killed after a vehicle chase ended with a crash in Davenport Friday. According to Iowa State Patrol, troopers were chasing a man, identified as Jeremy S Baumer, of Maryville, Iowa; driving a motorcycle eastbound on West River Drive after he drove at high speeds of over 100 mph.
DAVENPORT, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Home at 314 N. Eighth destroyed by fire; firefighters find no one inside

QUINCY — Quincy firefighters responded Monday night to a fire in the second story of a home at 314 N. Eighth. Bernie Vahlkamp, chief of the Quincy Fire Department, said the call came into the Quincy Fire Department at 8 p.m. Firefighters with Engine 2 at Central Fire Station, 906 Vermont, were the first to arrive, travelling two blocks to get to the scene.
QUINCY, IL
KWQC

Police investigating vandalism at Moline High School

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police and fire departments are investigating what is believed to be vandalism at Moline High School. Police say they responded to the school just before 1 a.m. Monday. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple squad cars, a fire truck, and firefighters. This...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Aledo police chief arrested, indicted on battery charge Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Aledo police chief and city administrator Christopher Sullivan was arrested and indicted Monday after being accused of battery while conducting an arrest, according to Illinois State Police. Sullivan, 62, is charged and indicted with Battery, Class A Misdemeanor, and 2 counts of Offical Misconduct, Class 3...
ALEDO, IL
wlds.com

Multiple Fire Departments Called to Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs

Multiple Fire Departments in the area are en route to a fire alarm call at the new warehouse on the campus of Westermeyer Industries on Illinois Route 100 south of Bluffs. Initial calls came into West Central Illinois Dispatch just after 2PM. Scanner chatter says that employees have made it...
BLUFFS, IL
ourquadcities.com

2 seriously injured in rural crash Saturday night

Two people were seriously injured Saturday night in a rural Scott County crash, according to a news release. Shortly before 8:45 p.m. Saturday, the Scott Emergency Communications Center (SECC) received an emergency call for a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 70th Avenue and 160th Street in rural Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
tspr.org

Galesburg woman convicted in cattle Ponzi scheme

A Galesburg woman faces decades in prison for her role in a cattle Ponzi scheme that bilked $650 million from investors across the country. A federal grand jury found Reva J. Stachniw, 70, of Galesburg, and Ron Throgmartin, 58, of Buford, Ga., guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, five counts of wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
GALESBURG, IL

