Luzerne County coroner resigns amid staffing issues
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner is resigning from his position.
Francis Hacken submitted his resignation on Thursday, according to the Time's Leader.
It comes one week after he presented extensive data supporting his argument that more staffing and funding are needed in the coroner’s office.
Hacken, a retired Pennsylvania State Police Captain, was appointed coroner in October of 2019.
His resignation takes effect on September 9th.
