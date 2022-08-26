ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County coroner resigns amid staffing issues

By Julia Priest
 5 days ago

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner is resigning from his position.

Francis Hacken submitted his resignation on Thursday, according to the Time’s Leader.

Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite

It comes one week after he presented extensive data supporting his argument that more staffing and funding are needed in the coroner’s office.

Hacken, a retired Pennsylvania State Police Captain, was appointed coroner in October of 2019.

His resignation takes effect on September 9th.

