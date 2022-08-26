Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Danbury’s Ellsworth Avenue Elementary School expands in time for first day of school
DANBURY — The city’s youngest learners were welcomed on Tuesday into the newly expanded Ellsworth Avenue Elementary School. Construction on the addition wrapped up before the first day of school for Danbury’s first through 12th grades. Kindergartners have orientation until their first full day on Sept. 2.
Register Citizen
Photos: Trumbull public schools reopen for the new school year
TRUMBULL — The district’s nine public schools resumed classes on Tuesday, welcoming back 6,882 students. Though districts elsewhere in the country have struggled with staffing, Superintendent of Schools Martin Semmel said in his August newsletter to parents that the district is “very fortunate to have most of our teaching staff returning and we hired 34 new certified staff and 23 new support staff.”
Register Citizen
Stratford high school students restore Great Meadows Marsh in $4M project
STRATFORD — When Amelis Medina received an email last year about a job opportunity as a “salt marsh steward,” the Stratford High School sophomore’s knowledge of the term was limited to “the muddy and smelly area right near the beach.”. The impression was not a...
Register Citizen
New Haven school board narrowly chooses new adult ed site
NEW HAVEN — The Board of Education has selected a future home for its expanding adult education program. The 4-3 decision to make 188 Bassett St. the site came after four hours of debate between two proposed locations, and was made despite warnings that the chosen site could result in the loss of community partnerships and a $20 million state grant that is being sought for the project.
Register Citizen
Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols
GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
Register Citizen
Stamford’s Westhill High School closed due to water main break
STAMFORD — Westhill High School is closed Wednesday, Aug. 31, due to a water main break, district officials announced. The announcement was made on the school’s website at about 7:25 a.m. District officials did not provide any other details on the location of the break or how it...
Register Citizen
Plymouth educators ignored abuse by teacher for years, warrant charges
PLYMOUTH - One fourth-grade girl told police that her male teacher, James Eschert, started “touching my thigh which was really weird,” according to court papers. The girl’s mother complained to Principal Sherri Turner and also reported that her daughter had come home every day for the first month of school with a gift from Eschert - sometimes it was a Beanie Baby stuffed animal, other times it was whatever was trendy for young girls, the mother told police.
Register Citizen
Norwalk's Pau Pau's Pizza Cones food truck putting twist on CT's favorite food
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pizza-crazed Connecticut is home to some of the country's best pies. Now a new food truck is turning that tradition on its head — and into a cone. Pau Pau's Pizza Cones, a new food truck that's been...
Register Citizen
Retired Judge Anne Dranginis named Lawyer of the Year
LITCHFIELD — Retired Judge Anne C. Dranginis of Litchfield County was recently named 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” for appellate law in the Stamford area by the Best Lawyers in America, an honor she also received in 2021. Dranginis was also recognized on the 2023 Best Lawyers...
Register Citizen
Miniature horse in North Haven who recently got a wheelchair dies, sanctuary announces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Turbo, a baby miniature horse that was born with little use of his hind legs and recently gained some mobility from a wheelchair, died on Monday, the Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven announced on Instagram. Road...
Register Citizen
Norwalk approves first Wegmans store in Connecticut
NORWALK — Wegmans, the upscale grocery store chain, has been given the greenlight to open its first Connecticut store off Connecticut Avenue. Despite concerns over traffic, the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously last week to approve plans to build the 91,000-square-foot supermarket at 47 Richards Ave. The...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport to give public a chance to meet police chief finalists
BRIDGEPORT — With just over two weeks left in the search for a new police chief, the mayor’s office is pledging an “opportunity for public engagement” with the three to-be-named finalists. City officials did not give details as to what form that would take. Last week...
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor arrested again for punching boy, 17, in Fairfield
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor was arrested earlier this month in an alleged road rage incident in Fairfield where he is accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face. Fairfield police said the latest incident took place in front of Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Aug. 13....
Register Citizen
Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization
STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
Register Citizen
New Haven-area Black business owners reflect on entrepreneurship, see bright future
NEW HAVEN — When Sheena Postell noticed that everything turned virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she took advantage of the opportunity by starting a social media company at the beginning of this year. Even though Postell was hesitant to quit her full-time job to pursue entrepreneurship, she said...
Register Citizen
In Greenwich, see the demolition as the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center is torn down
GREENWICH — Cinder blocks. Broken bricks. Rebar: The Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, reduced to rubble. After months of internal abatement in the building, demolition of the exterior began Tuesday, paving the way for construction of a new civic center in Old Greenwich to take place this fall. But don’t...
Register Citizen
Stamford-based SoundWaters blames supply chain issues for construction delays on new $8M Harbor Center
STAMFORD — The staff at SoundWaters had hoped to open a new $8 million center this summer, but due to construction delays, the new marine education center will likely swing open its doors in late fall. Supply chain issues are to blame for the delays, said Leigh Shemitz, president...
Register Citizen
Will Stamford increase fines for noise complaints and tighten rules on leaf blowers?
STAMFORD — Noise is back on the Board of Representative’s agenda, and after a year of discussions, city officials have started pitching formal solutions. Stamford officials could make tweaks to the municipal noise ordinance aimed, including new restrictions on gas-powered leaf blowers and an increase in fines for violating the rules — if board members pursue a set of changes introduced to them last week.
Register Citizen
In Stamford, petition fights are on the rise. City officials say a lack of clear protocol is problematic.
STAMFORD — Petition signatures have ignited political debate after political debate in Stamford over the past year. In response, city officials are set to assess a new and comprehensive set of protocols meant to clarify how the process works. The city Planning Board at its next meeting will review...
Register Citizen
Torrington approves zoning regulations for cannabis retail, growing
TORRINGTON — Unanimously approved cannabis regulations will allow growers to cultivate marijuana, and retail stores to sell marijuana, in limited locations in what Planning & Zoning Commission members deemed “an overlay zone,” including industrial parks and business areas. The PZC approved the regulations following a recent final...
