PLYMOUTH - One fourth-grade girl told police that her male teacher, James Eschert, started “touching my thigh which was really weird,” according to court papers. The girl’s mother complained to Principal Sherri Turner and also reported that her daughter had come home every day for the first month of school with a gift from Eschert - sometimes it was a Beanie Baby stuffed animal, other times it was whatever was trendy for young girls, the mother told police.

PLYMOUTH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO