ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Photos: Trumbull public schools reopen for the new school year

TRUMBULL — The district’s nine public schools resumed classes on Tuesday, welcoming back 6,882 students. Though districts elsewhere in the country have struggled with staffing, Superintendent of Schools Martin Semmel said in his August newsletter to parents that the district is “very fortunate to have most of our teaching staff returning and we hired 34 new certified staff and 23 new support staff.”
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven school board narrowly chooses new adult ed site

NEW HAVEN — The Board of Education has selected a future home for its expanding adult education program. The 4-3 decision to make 188 Bassett St. the site came after four hours of debate between two proposed locations, and was made despite warnings that the chosen site could result in the loss of community partnerships and a $20 million state grant that is being sought for the project.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Stamford, CT
Education
State
Connecticut State
Stamford, CT
Health
City
Danbury, CT
Stamford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
Register Citizen

Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols

GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford’s Westhill High School closed due to water main break

STAMFORD — Westhill High School is closed Wednesday, Aug. 31, due to a water main break, district officials announced. The announcement was made on the school’s website at about 7:25 a.m. District officials did not provide any other details on the location of the break or how it...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Plymouth educators ignored abuse by teacher for years, warrant charges

PLYMOUTH - One fourth-grade girl told police that her male teacher, James Eschert, started “touching my thigh which was really weird,” according to court papers. The girl’s mother complained to Principal Sherri Turner and also reported that her daughter had come home every day for the first month of school with a gift from Eschert - sometimes it was a Beanie Baby stuffed animal, other times it was whatever was trendy for young girls, the mother told police.
PLYMOUTH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#English Language#Normal School#Department Of Education#K12
Register Citizen

Retired Judge Anne Dranginis named Lawyer of the Year

LITCHFIELD — Retired Judge Anne C. Dranginis of Litchfield County was recently named 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” for appellate law in the Stamford area by the Best Lawyers in America, an honor she also received in 2021. Dranginis was also recognized on the 2023 Best Lawyers...
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk approves first Wegmans store in Connecticut

NORWALK — Wegmans, the upscale grocery store chain, has been given the greenlight to open its first Connecticut store off Connecticut Avenue. Despite concerns over traffic, the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously last week to approve plans to build the 91,000-square-foot supermarket at 47 Richards Ave. The...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport to give public a chance to meet police chief finalists

BRIDGEPORT — With just over two weeks left in the search for a new police chief, the mayor’s office is pledging an “opportunity for public engagement” with the three to-be-named finalists. City officials did not give details as to what form that would take. Last week...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization

STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
Register Citizen

Will Stamford increase fines for noise complaints and tighten rules on leaf blowers?

STAMFORD — Noise is back on the Board of Representative’s agenda, and after a year of discussions, city officials have started pitching formal solutions. Stamford officials could make tweaks to the municipal noise ordinance aimed, including new restrictions on gas-powered leaf blowers and an increase in fines for violating the rules — if board members pursue a set of changes introduced to them last week.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington approves zoning regulations for cannabis retail, growing

TORRINGTON — Unanimously approved cannabis regulations will allow growers to cultivate marijuana, and retail stores to sell marijuana, in limited locations in what Planning & Zoning Commission members deemed “an overlay zone,” including industrial parks and business areas. The PZC approved the regulations following a recent final...
TORRINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy