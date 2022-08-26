ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGET

Cause of death in Vagabond Inn shooting released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for the man killed in an Aug. 14 shooting at the Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield. Officials said Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif., was shot in the head by another man around 7:24 p.m. Hernandez was transported to Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Two arrested on murder, arson charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office would not comment today, but deputies have arrested two people on charges of murder, arson and conspiracy. The suspects live less than 30 minutes from where human remains were found August 15th on Backus Road, in rural Kern County between Rosamond and Mojave. The sheriff’s office has refused […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot and killed in McFarland identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8 p.m.) At approximatley 5:19 p.m. on August 16, McFarland Police officers responded to the 500 block of 3rd Street regarding reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot injuries, said the department. Officers and Kern County Fire Department...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Child, 12, struck by vehicle in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child, 12, was struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the child was struck by a white GMC Yukon near Water and North King streets. A 17 news photographer at the scene […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

12-year-old still missing after 2 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department continues to seek the public’s help in locating a child that has been missing since November of 2020. Krystyna Carreno was 12 years old when she was last seen on Nov. 20, 2020, according to the sheriff’s office and has not been found. Krystyna is now […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Loyal parishioner volunteers to fix San Clemente statue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Catholic church in East Bakersfield that’s seen tens of thousands of dollars in property damage is getting needed repairs. The decision to fix or replace the statue was made by the Diocese of Fresno and the diocese decided to do both. “We did get the update to keep looking to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Judge denies diversion program for accused hit-and-run driver in deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Tuesday denied a request by an accused hit-and-run driver to enter a mental health diversion program, and she remains facing trial on felony charges including gross vehicular manslaughter. Stephanie Heninger has argued she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from domestic violence and feared “violent retribution” if […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Family holds vigil for victim of fatal DUI on I-5 in Lebec

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) – One person has died Saturday night after a vehicle rolled off Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service road around 7:11 p.m., according to CHP’s incident report. Authorities arriving at the scene said […]
LEBEC, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Bakersfield Musician and Wife Found Dead in California City

Authorities said the bodies of a well-known Bakersfield singer and his wife were recently discovered on a desert road east of California City. After receiving a call about two bodies on August 21 in Kern County, sheriff’s deputies located 88-year-old steel guitarist Larry Petree in the driver’s seat of his automobile and Betty resting against the rear tire. There were no indicators of wrongdoing.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Bicyclist killed in overnight accident in Wasco identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County coroner’s office identified a bicyclist who died after he was struck by a truck late Sunday evening in Wasco. Deputies were called to the intersection of Poplar and Filburn avenues around 8:19 p.m. where they found, Salvador Covarrubias, 67, suffering from major injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Man helped out of canal in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A good samaritan helped a man who was trapped in a canal in Downtown Bakersfield. A video sent to 17 News showed a man being helped by firefighters out of the canal behind the Beale Library on Truxtun Avenue. “The guy was down there in the dang siphon where it goes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead, 2 injured in alleged DUI on I-5 in Lebec

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed and two women were injured Saturday in an apparent DUI on I-5 north of Lebec Service Road. Around 7:11 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol office in Fort Tejon responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a Toyota Solara. Officers said they found a male […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man allegedly shot girlfriend for working longer hours: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angry his girlfriend had a new job and was working longer hours, Glenn Jones spent the afternoon of Aug. 12 drinking heavily and waiting for her to get home, according to court documents. Around 7 p.m. Jones drove by Christine Patrice Medina‘s house on First Street as she pulled up and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

